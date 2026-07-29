Gold Candle Direction Signal

Hourly xx:00 Candle Direction Signal for MT5

Know the direction of every hourly opening candle.

The Hourly xx:00 Candle Direction Signal automatically analyzes the candle that starts exactly at xx:00 on your selected timeframe (M1–H1) and instantly tells you whether it closed LONG, SHORT, or DOJI.

Designed for traders who want a simple and reliable hourly bias, the indicator displays clear chart signals and can send real-time notifications to your desktop or mobile device.

Features

✅ Detects the candle that starts exactly at xx:00

✅ LONG, SHORT and optional DOJI signals

✅ Works on all CFD symbols and Forex pairs

✅ Supports timeframes from M1 to H1

✅ Custom trading time window

✅ Weekday filter

✅ Adjustable minimum candle body size

✅ Historical signal display

✅ Signal arrows and text directly on the chart

✅ Last Signal information panel

✅ Push notifications for MetaTrader Mobile

✅ Desktop alerts

✅ Journal logging

✅ Lightweight and optimized for fast performance

How It Works

The indicator waits for the candle that starts exactly at xx:00. After the candle closes, it compares the opening and closing prices. Close > Open → LONG Close < Open → SHORT Close = Open → DOJI (optional)

The signal is then displayed on the chart and, if enabled, sent as a notification.

Perfect For

Gold (XAUUSD)

Intraday traders

Scalpers

Session traders

Fully Customizable

Configure:

Trading hours

Active weekdays

Alert types

History length

Signal display

Minimum candle body size

Colors and chart objects

Benefits

Simple and easy to understand

No repainting

Clean chart visualization

Instant hourly market direction

Helps identify intraday momentum

Suitable for both manual and discretionary trading

Compatible with MetaTrader 5 (MT5).