RM Sync Master

5

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RM Sync Master - Ultimate Multi-Chart & Multi-Timeframe Sync Utility

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RM Sync Master is a powerful chart synchronization utility for MetaTrader designed to link and synchronize multiple charts instantly. Align all open charts and timeframes to the exact same candle, price level, and time with a single keypress.

Whether you practice Smart Money Concepts (SMC), ICT, Supply & Demand, or Price Action, this tool eliminates manual scrolling and streamlines your multi-timeframe analysis (MTF).

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Keyboard Shortcuts: 

Key 

Function 

V 

Create / Remove synchronized vertical time line 

H 

Create / Remove first synchronized horizontal line 

N 

Create / Remove second synchronized horizontal line 

A 

Enable Auto Scroll and jump all charts to the latest candle 


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Main Features:

1. Vertical Time Synchronization (V Key) 

Press V on any chart to activate time synchronization. 

    • A vertical line is created on the selected candle.  
    • The selected candle is automatically moved to the center of the chart.  
    • Auto-scroll is disabled on all synchronized charts.  
    • All open charts instantly synchronize to the same time.  
    • The synchronized candle appears at the center of every chart.

Drag-and-Sync Functionality:

After the vertical line has been created: 

    • Drag the vertical line on any chart.  
    • All synchronized charts automatically move to the corresponding candle.  
    • The vertical line remains centered on every synchronized chart.  
    • Multi-timeframe analysis becomes fast and effortless.  

Remove Vertical Synchronization 

  • Press V again to remove the synchronized vertical line from all charts.  

2. Horizontal Price Synchronization (H Key) 

Press H to create a synchronized horizontal line. 

    • The line appears on all synchronized charts.  
    • The line can be moved from any chart.  
    • All charts instantly update to the same price level.  

Press H again to remove the line from all charts. 

3. Second Horizontal Line (N Key) 

Press N to create a second synchronized horizontal line. 

    • Functions independently from the H line.  
    • Appears on all synchronized charts.  
    • Can be moved from any chart.  
    • Updates automatically on all synchronized charts.  

Press N again to remove the line from all charts. 

4. Return to Live Market (A Key) 

Press A to: 

    • Enable Auto Scroll on all synchronized charts.  
    • Jump all charts to the latest candle.  
    • Resume normal real-time chart monitoring.  


Typical Uses: 

  • Multi-Timeframe Market Structure Analysis
  • Historical Backtesting and Chart Examination
  • Order Block & Fair Value Gap (FVG) Verification
  • Smart Money Concepts (SMC) & ICT Workflows
  • Cross-Currency / Multi-Symbol Comparison


    Key Benefits: 

    • Saves significant chart navigation time.  
    • Keeps all charts aligned to the same market moment.  
    • Simplifies historical analysis.  
    • Improves multi-timeframe workflow.  
    • Works through intuitive keyboard shortcuts.  
    • Allows synchronized time and price referencing across charts.  


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    SUPPORT THE DEVELOPER

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    RM Sync Master is provided 100% FREE to support the trading community. 

    If this tool saves you time and improves your trading workflow:

    1. Please leave a 5-Star Rating ★★★★★ and a short Review in the "Reviews" tab.
    2. Share it with your fellow traders!


    Your positive reviews motivate us to create more free quality indicators and utilities!

    Reviews 1
    Maziar Shafiee
    18
    Maziar Shafiee 2026.08.04 15:29 
     

    Great for MTF analysis The vertical line sync with auto-center is brilliant for checking market structure across different timeframes. Very lightweight and responsive. Highly recommended!

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    Maziar Shafiee
    18
    Maziar Shafiee 2026.08.04 15:29 
     

    Great for MTF analysis The vertical line sync with auto-center is brilliant for checking market structure across different timeframes. Very lightweight and responsive. Highly recommended!

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