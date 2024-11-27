Swing points with push notification

Swing Points Pro v2 – Enhanced Highs and Lows Indicator with Push Notifications

Overview:

The Swing Points Pro v2 indicator is a powerful and reliable tool designed to help traders identify critical swing highs and lows on their charts. Whether you trade Forex, Stocks, or Crypto, this updated version provides advanced features to enhance your market analysis, with real-time push notifications for key market movements.

Key Features:

Accurate Swing Identification: Pinpoints major swing highs and swing lows based on customizable parameters, ensuring precision and clarity in all market conditions. Push Notifications: Alerts you instantly when new swing points form, so you never miss an important market move. Notifications can be sent directly to your mobile or desktop. Customizable Settings: Adjust the sensitivity to match your trading style by fine-tuning parameters like look-back periods, deviation, and confirmation candles. Dynamic Visual Representation: Automatically marks swing points on the chart with arrows or dots for better visualization. Multi-Timeframe Support: Analyze swing points across different timeframes simultaneously, ideal for trend confirmation or scalping strategies. Noise Filtering: Advanced filters to eliminate false signals caused by minor price fluctuations or market noise. User-Friendly Interface: Intuitive design for easy integration into your MT5 workspace, even for beginners.

Why Use Swing Points Pro v2?

Improved Decision-Making : Get a clear view of market structure to better identify trends, reversals, and consolidation zones.

: Get a clear view of market structure to better identify trends, reversals, and consolidation zones. Effortless Monitoring : Stay updated with real-time push notifications , so you can focus on other tasks while keeping an eye on key market changes.

: Stay updated with , so you can focus on other tasks while keeping an eye on key market changes. Versatile Applications: Ideal for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders who rely on precise high and low levels for entries, exits, or stop-loss placements.

How It Works:

Swing Highs : Formed when a candle is preceded and followed by lower highs within the user-defined range.

: Formed when a candle is preceded and followed by lower highs within the user-defined range. Swing Lows : Formed when a candle is preceded and followed by higher lows within the user-defined range.

: Formed when a candle is preceded and followed by higher lows within the user-defined range. Notifications: Instantly trigger a push notification when a new swing point is confirmed, keeping you ahead of the market.

Use Cases:

Trend Analysis: Identify higher highs and lower lows to confirm trends or detect reversals. Support and Resistance: Use swing points to establish key levels for price action strategies. Risk Management: Place stop-loss orders beyond recent swing highs/lows to reduce risk.

Get Swing Points Pro v2 Today:

Upgrade your trading toolbox with Swing Points Pro v2 and experience a smarter way to trade. Stay ahead of the market with accurate swing detection and real-time notifications.

Compatible with MT5 and available for immediate download.