Stamina HUD
📊 STAMINA HUD – Advanced Market & Trend Dashboard (MT5)
STAMINA HUD is a professional market information panel designed for traders who want clarity, speed, and control directly on the chart.
It provides a clean heads-up display (HUD) with essential market data and multi-timeframe trend direction, without cluttering the chart or generating trading signals.
🔍 What STAMINA HUD Shows
🟢 Current Price
🟢 Spread (in real pips)
🟢 Today High–Low range (pips)
🟢 Average Daily Range (ADR in pips)
🟢 Remaining time of the current candle
🟢 Active symbol and timeframe (shown below the title)
📈 Multi-Timeframe Trend Overview
STAMINA HUD includes a trend dashboard based on a Moving Average (default: EMA 55) across multiple timeframes:
-
⏱ M5
-
⏱ M15
-
⏱ M30
-
⏱ H1
-
⏱ H4
-
📅 D1
-
📅 W1
Each timeframe is clearly labeled as:
-
🟢 UP – price above MA
-
🔴 DOWN – price below MA
-
⚪ FLAT – price near the MA (low momentum)
This allows instant top-down market context at a glance.
🚀 Why STAMINA HUD?
✅ No signals – no repaint – no lag
✅ Uses closed candles only for trend evaluation
✅ All values displayed in real pips (no points confusion)
✅ Lightweight and VPS-friendly
✅ Ideal companion for manual traders and EAs
🧠 Who Is It For?
-
Traders who want market awareness, not signals
-
Traders using multi-timeframe analysis
-
Traders who prefer clean charts
-
Traders who already have a strategy and need context, not noise
📌 Note
STAMINA HUD is an informational tool.
It does not open trades, does not generate buy/sell signals, and does not repaint.