Bybit BTC Scalper
- Experts
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- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 2 December 2024
BTC Scalper - Automated RSI Breakout Strategy for BTCUSD
Unlock the power of automated trading with BTC Scalper! This expert advisor is a fully autonomous trading strategy, designed to capitalize on fast-moving BTCUSD markets. It leverages a potent combination of RSI Breakouts and two Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) to find high-probability trade entries, ensuring optimal confluence for success.
Key Features:
- Fully Automated Trading: Set it, forget it, and let BTC Scalper handle your trades 24/7.
- Optimized for BTCUSD: Tailored and back-tested for the BTCUSD pair on the Bybit trading platform for peak performance.
- Customizable for Any Hedging Platform: Although optimized for BTCUSD, this EA can be easily configured to run on any hedging-enabled trading platform.
⚠️ Important: Do not use default values! Access the provided set files in the comments section to configure the EA to your trading style and risk tolerance.
Excellent EA. After setting up my own optimized parameters on BTCUSD M30, the results have been great and stable. Big appreciation to the developer!