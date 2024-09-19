Bybit BTC Scalper

3.9

BTC Scalper - Automated RSI Breakout Strategy for BTCUSD

Unlock the power of automated trading with BTC Scalper! This expert advisor is a fully autonomous trading strategy, designed to capitalize on fast-moving BTCUSD markets. It leverages a potent combination of RSI Breakouts and two Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) to find high-probability trade entries, ensuring optimal confluence for success.

Key Features:

  • Fully Automated Trading: Set it, forget it, and let BTC Scalper handle your trades 24/7.
  • Optimized for BTCUSD: Tailored and back-tested for the BTCUSD pair on the Bybit trading platform for peak performance.
  • Customizable for Any Hedging Platform: Although optimized for BTCUSD, this EA can be easily configured to run on any hedging-enabled trading platform.

⚠️ Important: Do not use default values! Access the provided  set files in the comments section to configure the EA to your trading style and risk tolerance.







Video Bybit BTC Scalper
Reviews 16
Nezo Eliot
1388
Nezo Eliot 2026.01.23 02:30 
 

Excellent EA. After setting up my own optimized parameters on BTCUSD M30, the results have been great and stable. Big appreciation to the developer!

Ruben J.
19
Ruben J. 2025.12.09 14:01 
 

lo comencé a utilizar. parece buen producto

Benjamin Afedzie
4096
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.11 11:58 
 

great product

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Adama Cisse
120
Adama Cisse 2026.03.08 05:30 
 

great product i need the set !!

Nezo Eliot
1388
Nezo Eliot 2026.01.23 02:30 
 

Excellent EA. After setting up my own optimized parameters on BTCUSD M30, the results have been great and stable. Big appreciation to the developer!

Ruben J.
19
Ruben J. 2025.12.09 14:01 
 

lo comencé a utilizar. parece buen producto

Abdullah Aqeel Lafta Al Rubaye
1062
Abdullah Aqeel Lafta Al Rubaye 2025.08.28 15:06 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lydia Kwarteng
2219
Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.12 08:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Benjamin Afedzie
4096
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.11 11:58 
 

great product

[Deleted] 2025.05.22 03:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Avtar Singh
18
Avtar Singh 2025.05.13 07:36 
 

bro your ea executes trades order not exited at sl price solve issueor ell its compatible with whichbroker assometime it gets exit ove 1$ gap per oz in gold

[Deleted] 2025.04.19 01:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2025.04.11 02:55 
 

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patrickdrew
3235
patrickdrew 2025.04.01 06:35 
 

Sadly seems to slowly lose money.

TP is mostly around USD 1.5 and SL is around 8.

Thus one SL wipes out lots of TPs.

I look forward to testing authors other EA's...

Md Emran Hassan Emon
127
Md Emran Hassan Emon 2025.03.01 20:33 
 

Preety good. But need to check all the time then u will get good result.

[Deleted] 2025.02.26 03:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

davidkrejca
261
davidkrejca 2025.01.11 13:00 
 

The algorithm does not work, so do not waste your time and money here. After the purchase, I was contacted by the seller with an offer to 'buy a setfile' which should make it work but after sending the money, I received nothing and was asked to pay another 50 euro for some stupid VPS.

STANTON ROUX
48996
Reply from developer STANTON ROUX 2025.01.11 18:16
You where not contacted by me you were contacted by a SCAMMER on telegram which I warn about daily. I do not sell my set files. I have even added all the most recent set files in the comments section.
bouledefeux
1665
bouledefeux 2025.01.07 13:58 
 

Je suis très satisfait de cet EA. Il fonctionne très très bien avec les paramètres offerts. Et après une optimisation, c'est tout simplement le meilleur EA. Pas de trades risqués et les profits s'enchainent. Après des années à essayer divers EA, je suis pour la première fois très très satisfait. Du coup apès avoir acheté BYBYT BTC Scalpeur, j'ai aussi acheté V Wave EA et BYBIT Multifarious et je fais exactement les memes commentaires concernant ces 2 autres EA. Un Grand MERCI à Monsieur STANTON ROUX : Vos EA fonctionnent très bien. Je vous souhaite le meilleur :-)

Darren Mark Scott
289
Darren Mark Scott 2024.10.19 22:33 
 

I love the concept here, due to the simplicity of the ea and focus on small, low timeframe scalps. I feel you probably need to incorporate another indicator to get better, earlier entries. I've been messing with a stochastic combined with pin bar detection and I'm getting some pretty sweet results. I'd be curious to try some of your other bots. Hopefully you have plans to further develop the BTC Scalper.

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