Bybit BTC Scalper

BTC Scalper - Automated RSI Breakout Strategy for BTCUSD

Unlock the power of automated trading with BTC Scalper! This expert advisor is a fully autonomous trading strategy, designed to capitalize on fast-moving BTCUSD markets. It leverages a potent combination of RSI Breakouts and two Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) to find high-probability trade entries, ensuring optimal confluence for success.

Key Features:

Fully Automated Trading : Set it, forget it, and let BTC Scalper handle your trades 24/7.

: Set it, forget it, and let BTC Scalper handle your trades 24/7. Optimized for BTCUSD : Tailored and back-tested for the BTCUSD pair on the Bybit trading platform for peak performance.

: Tailored and back-tested for the BTCUSD pair on the Bybit trading platform for peak performance. Customizable for Any Hedging Platform: Although optimized for BTCUSD, this EA can be easily configured to run on any hedging-enabled trading platform.

⚠️ Important: Do not use default values! Access the provided set files in the comments section to configure the EA to your trading style and risk tolerance.