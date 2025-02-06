Dashboard Multi Currency MTF Double RSI

With this trading tool, you can scan 15 markets simultaneously . Introducing, new trading indicator 2024 :

➡️ Dashboard Multi Currency Multi Time Frame Double RSI.





There are at least two reasons why I created this trading tool :





First , I'm bored of only observing one market. Second , I don't want to lose the entry moment in another market.





That's why I want to know other market conditions at the same time.





For this reason, I need a scanner that can scan the conditions of several markets simultaneously.





I often look for markets where the fast RSI line > (or <=) slow RSI line starts from M1 to H4 (or just M1 to M30).

And also I often look for markets that are oversold/overbought from M1 to M30.

If you agree with my analysis, then this is the trading indicator you have been looking for.





Don't miss the moment when market conditions meet the requirements above.

How to use this tool :

1. BUY if the trend bar M30 and H1 all UP (lime color)

2. Strong BUY if the trend bar M30, H1 and H4 all UP (lime color)

3. SELL if the trend bar M30 and H1 all DOWN (red color)

4. Strong SELL if the trend bar M30, H1 and H4 all DOWN (red color)

5. When the distance is far from the crossover, be careful.

6. Validate using real time 9TF dashboard monitor





This is a scanner or dashboard of Double RSI with a lot of great features : Can show the data of fast RSI line

Can show the data of slow RSI line

line Can show the position of fast RSI line and slow RSI line (fast line above slow line or fast line below slow line)

line and line (fast line above slow line or fast line below slow line) Can show the data level of both fast RSI line and slow RSI line (bullish, bearish, trend up, trend down, overbought but still up and oversold but still down)

line and line (bullish, bearish, trend up, trend down, overbought but still up and oversold but still down) Can show real time data from M1 to MN

Can show the data of 15 currency pair (multicurrency forex/commodities/crypto/stocks)

Customizable parameter

Customizable color OBOS level

Beautiful 20 dashboard color scheme

Equipped with on/off currency pair changer

Equipped with candle high time frame

Equipped with time spread profit info

Equipped with current local computer time and broker time

Equipped with MTF double RSI curve

Equipped with crossover arrows of MTF double RSI curve

Equipped with trend bar 3TF double RSI This trading tool is absolutely what every trader needs. Download today. Make confident entries and trade like a pro! Thank you.

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