Binary Booster

5

Binary Options Trading Indicator: A Reliable Tool for Your Trades

This indicator is specifically designed for binary options trading and has proven its high quality, reliability, and adequate accuracy, depending on the dynamics of the chart.

Key Points:

  • Signal Interpretation: When a blue cross signal appears, it indicates a potential entry into a trade, though it is considered a weak signal on its own. However, if the blue cross is accompanied by an arrow, it is considered a more reliable buy signal.

  • Red Signal Interpretation: Similarly, when a red cross signal appears, it indicates a potential entry into a trade, though also weak. If the red cross is accompanied by an arrow, it is considered a more reliable sell signal.

  • Signal Timing: The indicator issues a signal on the next zero candle, appearing upon its opening, with a recommended expiration time of one to two candles of the current timeframe.

The reliability and accuracy of this indicator make it a valuable tool for traders, especially in binary options trading scenarios.


Reviews 1
Michael Kyburz
289
Michael Kyburz 2023.08.14 14:01 
 

A very good indicator!

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The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Price above/below Cloud (Kumo) Green square + Red bo
FFx MA Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: MA pointing Up/Down Green square + Red border: MA po
FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs. Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered. Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green square: Price above PSAR Red square: Price below PSAR Options
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multi-timeframe indicator. Ideal for both the Forex market and binary options. Good accuracy of this tool the indicator showed excellent results during testing. test it in a tester and make sure it is accurate.... complete lack of redrawing. You can choose absolutely any instrument. the indicator will provide many profitable and accurate signals. advantages of the indicator: advanced signals. high signal accuracy. frequency of occurrence of signals.
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Revolution Martingale Pro indicator for binary options! at the time of opening and the appearance of the signal! Blue diamond is shopping up. A red diamond is an option down. The indicator is already set to trade in binary options. ----------- protection is set against hitting on (steps - martingale knees) protection of several minuses under the row. ------------------------------------------- (Redrawing possible)
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indicator for binary options! open a deal only for 1 - candle The indicator is already set to trade in binary options. The indicator is ideal for trading on martingale since he very accurately combines what the next candle will be if you are trading in a martingale money management, this is the indicator that you were looking for; it is just created for you and your trading style p.s it is much better than relying on the color of the candle as some not very experienced traders do (therefore, the
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Michael Kyburz
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Michael Kyburz 2023.08.14 14:01 
 

A very good indicator!

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