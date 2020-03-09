The advisor works on the basis of a strategy for determining the calm and volatile market conditions, as well as the phases of redistribution of trading activity.





In moments of increased volatility, the adviser analyzes similar price behavior (patterns) in the recent past, and if matches are found (the number of matches is configured by the user in the Strategy Accuracy parameter), the advisor decides to start trading.





Advisor does not use dangerous trading strategies based on lot increase and averaging. Each trading position has a take-profit and a stop-loss.





The Expert Advisor controls the open positions by the built-in dynamic trailing stop. Recommended trading instruments: GBPUSD 5m and EURUSD 5m. Настройки:

Strategy Accuracy - Parameter of accuracy of inputs. The higher - the less transaction.

- Parameter of accuracy of inputs. The higher - the less transaction. Take Profit - Take Profit;

- Take Profit; Stop Loss - Stop Loss;

- Stop Loss; Comment to order - Comments to orders;

- Comments to orders; MaxRisk - Risk level for automatic lot setting;

- Risk level for automatic lot setting; if MaxRisk = 0, Lot will be - If MaxRisk=0, the lot will be;

- If MaxRisk=0, the lot will be; Use the adviser's working time? - Use of the trading interval YES / NO;

- Use of the trading interval YES / NO; The hour of commencement of trade - The hour of commencement of trade;

- The hour of commencement of trade; Minute of commencement of trade - Minute of commencement of trade;

- Minute of commencement of trade; Hour of the end of trade - Hour of the end of trade;

- Hour of the end of trade; Minute of the end of trade - Minute of the end of trade;

- Minute of the end of trade; Max Slippage - Maximum Slip Level;

- Maximum Slip Level; Max Spread - Maximum spread;

- Maximum spread; Magic Number - The magic number to distinguish your orders.



