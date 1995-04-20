MFI Flat Detector mr

Crypto_Forex Indicator "MFI FLAT Detector" - is an efficient auxiliary tool in trading! No Repaint.

I offer you to upgrade your trading methods with this great indicator for MT4.





- Indicator shows price Flat areas on the chart. It has "Flat sensitivity" parameter - which is responsible for flat detection.

- "MFI FLAT Detector" is very useful for divergence detection and it is great to combine with Price Action as well.

- You can use it for trend following systems to detect flat zones and avoid trading there.

- You can use it for reversal scalping - to trade reversals from flat borders.

- There are plenty opportunities to use "MFI FLAT Detector" instead of standard MFI oscillator.

- Money_Flow_Index (MFI) itself is a technical oscillator which uses price and volume data for identifying oversold and overbought zones.

- It is great to take Sell entries from Overbought when the MFI is above 80 and Buy entries from Oversold when it is below 20.





This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.