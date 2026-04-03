Route Lines Prices is an indicator designed for finding price directions. Its simple interface contains multiple algorithms for price behavior and future direction calculations. These algorithms include volatility calculations and price smoothing based on the timeframes used.



The indicator has a single parameter for changing the "Calculating Price Values" value. The default value of 1 provides a balanced automatic calculation,

which can be used without manually configuring the indicator.

By manually changing the values ​​from 2 to 500, you can customize the indicator to your own trading systems.



This indicator is recommended for use on timeframes from M1 to H4. Any trading instruments can be used.

Signal arrows are generated at the close of a candle; there is no redrawing on the past history.

Duplicate arrows are available on the main chart.

Several types of alerts are available. A built-in line trajectory counter works based on closing prices. This means that the numerical values ​​of price trajectories are determined when an opposite signal occurs, displaying them one candle after the signal ends.

The total counter sums up the obtained values ​​for convenient parameter adjustment on the corresponding chart.

