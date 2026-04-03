Route Lines Prices

Route Lines Prices is an indicator designed for finding price directions. Its simple interface contains multiple algorithms for price behavior and future direction calculations. These algorithms include volatility calculations and price smoothing based on the timeframes used.

The indicator has a single parameter for changing the "Calculating Price Values" value. The default value of 1 provides a balanced automatic calculation,
which can be used without manually configuring the indicator.
By manually changing the values ​​from 2 to 500, you can customize the indicator to your own trading systems.

This indicator is recommended for use on timeframes from M1 to H4. Any trading instruments can be used.
Signal arrows are generated at the close of a candle; there is no redrawing on the past history.
Duplicate arrows are available on the main chart.
Several types of alerts are available. A built-in line trajectory counter works based on closing prices. This means that the numerical values ​​of price trajectories are determined when an opposite signal occurs, displaying them one candle after the signal ends.
The total counter sums up the obtained values ​​for convenient parameter adjustment on the corresponding chart.
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The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: ADX above level Grey square: ADX below level Red bor
FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
The indicator of a professional trader
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5 (1)
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Ning lack 2026.05.23 05:38 
 

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