Multi Currency Strength Dashboard Mini
- Indicators
- Prime Horizon
- Version: 1.0
Multi Currency Strength Dashboard Mini (FREE) – Currency Strength Meter for MetaTrader 5
Multi Currency Strength Dashboard Mini is a free MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays the real-time relative strength of 8 major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, CAD, AUD, NZD) in a clean, easy-to-read dashboard.
Purpose: quickly spot strong vs weak currencies to build a clearer watchlist (for example: focusing on pairs where a strong currency is matched against a weak currency).
Main features (Mini version)
- 8 major currencies strength analysis in one panel.
- Visual dashboard with strength bars and percentages.
- Automatic real-time updates.
- Works on all chart timeframes (calculation uses a selected timeframe).
- Compatible with most brokers (common symbol suffix handling).
How it works
The indicator computes a normalized strength score (0 to 100) from price changes across a set of major FX pairs available in your Market Watch, then displays the results as a visual ranking.
Quick start (simple workflow)
- Show major FX symbols in Market Watch (show all).
- Attach the indicator to any chart.
- Select Calculation Timeframe and Calculation Period.
- Monitor strongest and weakest currencies, then focus on pairs that match your strategy (strong vs weak).
Inputs
- CalculationTimeframe: timeframe used for calculations (e.g., H1).
- CalculationPeriod: number of bars used (e.g., 24).
- ShowDashboard: show/hide the panel.
- PanelX / PanelY: dashboard position.
- PanelWidth: panel width.
- FontSize and visual options: readability and colors.
Free version limitations
This Mini version is designed to stay simple and lightweight. It provides a clear currency strength view, but does not include some advanced decision-support features.
Why upgrade to the PRO version
If you want a more advanced workflow (scanning, filtering and decision support), search for “Multi Currency Strength Dashboard PRO” in the Market (on my seller profile). PRO version includes features such as:
- Best pairs to trade identification (strong vs weak).
- Alerts and notifications (depending on settings).
- Multi-timeframe analysis.
- Historical trend / signal visualization (depending on version).
- Advanced smoothing and customization options.
Markets and compatibility
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Markets: mainly Forex (major pairs). Works as long as required symbols are available from your broker.
- Timeframes: all (calculation uses selected timeframe).
Support
If you need help (installation, suffix symbols, display), contact me via MQL5 messages with a screenshot of your Market Watch and the exact symbol names used by your broker.
Risk warning
Trading involves a high risk of capital loss. This indicator is an analysis tool and does not provide investment advice. Always test on a demo account before using it on a live account.