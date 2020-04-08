Multi Currency Strength Dashboard Mini (FREE) – Currency Strength Meter for MetaTrader 5

Multi Currency Strength Dashboard Mini is a free MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays the real-time relative strength of 8 major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, CAD, AUD, NZD) in a clean, easy-to-read dashboard.

Purpose: quickly spot strong vs weak currencies to build a clearer watchlist (for example: focusing on pairs where a strong currency is matched against a weak currency).

Main features (Mini version)

8 major currencies strength analysis in one panel.

strength analysis in one panel. Visual dashboard with strength bars and percentages.

and percentages. Automatic real-time updates.

Works on all chart timeframes (calculation uses a selected timeframe).

(calculation uses a selected timeframe). Compatible with most brokers (common symbol suffix handling).

How it works

The indicator computes a normalized strength score (0 to 100) from price changes across a set of major FX pairs available in your Market Watch, then displays the results as a visual ranking.

Quick start (simple workflow)

Show major FX symbols in Market Watch (show all). Attach the indicator to any chart. Select Calculation Timeframe and Calculation Period. Monitor strongest and weakest currencies, then focus on pairs that match your strategy (strong vs weak).

Inputs

CalculationTimeframe : timeframe used for calculations (e.g., H1).

: timeframe used for calculations (e.g., H1). CalculationPeriod : number of bars used (e.g., 24).

: number of bars used (e.g., 24). ShowDashboard : show/hide the panel.

: show/hide the panel. PanelX / PanelY : dashboard position.

: dashboard position. PanelWidth : panel width.

: panel width. FontSize and visual options: readability and colors.

Free version limitations

This Mini version is designed to stay simple and lightweight. It provides a clear currency strength view, but does not include some advanced decision-support features.

Why upgrade to the PRO version

If you want a more advanced workflow (scanning, filtering and decision support), search for “Multi Currency Strength Dashboard PRO” in the Market (on my seller profile). PRO version includes features such as:

Best pairs to trade identification (strong vs weak).

identification (strong vs weak). Alerts and notifications (depending on settings).

and notifications (depending on settings). Multi-timeframe analysis.

analysis. Historical trend / signal visualization (depending on version).

Advanced smoothing and customization options.

Markets and compatibility

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Markets: mainly Forex (major pairs). Works as long as required symbols are available from your broker.

(major pairs). Works as long as required symbols are available from your broker. Timeframes: all (calculation uses selected timeframe).

Support

If you need help (installation, suffix symbols, display), contact me via MQL5 messages with a screenshot of your Market Watch and the exact symbol names used by your broker.

Risk warning

Trading involves a high risk of capital loss. This indicator is an analysis tool and does not provide investment advice. Always test on a demo account before using it on a live account.