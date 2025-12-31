Trendline Targets Dashboard MT5
Trendline Targets Dashboard MT5 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays a complete visual trading plan: Signal, Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profits automatically calculated in multiples of R (Risk). It does not place any orders. It is a visual analysis and management tool, not a trading robot.
Launch Offer: Each purchase entitles you to 1 free indicator of your choice from my MQL5 profile. Exception: This bonus does not apply to Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5. To claim your bonus, send me a message via MQL5 after your purchase with the name of the desired product.
Key Features
- Trendline with neon effect (Bullish/Bearish)
- BUY/SELL signals on trend flips at candle close
- Automatically calculated Entry, SL, TP1, TP2, TP3 based on risk (1R)
- TPs in multiples of R and SL based on volatility (configurable buffer)
- Next Target Highlight: clearly shows the next objective (TP1, TP2, TP3, or SL)
- Hit Rate per TP (TP1, TP2, TP3) based on analyzed history
- Premium Dashboard: Signal, Targets, Success Rate, Profit (points)
- Trade Visualizer: badges, entry points, TP/SL markers
- Clean Chart and Cinematic modes
How to Use
- Choose a timeframe (M5 to H1 for intraday, H4 to D1 for swing).
- Wait for a trend flip at the close (BUY/SELL signal).
- Instantly read Entry, SL, and TP1/TP2/TP3 in multiples of R.
- Manage your position according to your plan (partials, break-even, trailing, etc.).
Main Parameters
- Amplitude, Multiplier, Sensitivity (Scalping, Intraday, Swing)
- TP1, TP2, TP3 Ratios and SL coefficient
- Display: dashboard, targets, neon, scale, and position
- Anti-flicker: dashboard FPS limitation
- Alerts: flip, TP1, TP2, TP3, SL (Push, Popup, Sound)
Markets and Timeframes
- Forex, Indices, CFDs, Crypto (depending on your broker)
- Intraday: M5 to H1
- Swing: H4 to D1
User Guide and Support
A PDF user guide is available for buyers. To receive it, simply message me via the MQL5 messaging system after your purchase.
Disclaimer
This product does not guarantee results and does not constitute investment advice. Trading involves a high risk of loss. Always test the indicator on a demo account before live use.