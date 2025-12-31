Trendline Targets Dashboard MT5

Trendline Targets Dashboard MT5 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays a complete visual trading plan: Signal, Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profits automatically calculated in multiples of R (Risk). It does not place any orders. It is a visual analysis and management tool, not a trading robot.

Launch Offer: Each purchase entitles you to 1 free indicator of your choice from my MQL5 profile. Exception: This bonus does not apply to Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5. To claim your bonus, send me a message via MQL5 after your purchase with the name of the desired product.

Key Features

Trendline with neon effect (Bullish/Bearish)

BUY/SELL signals on trend flips at candle close

Automatically calculated Entry, SL, TP1, TP2, TP3 based on risk (1R)

TPs in multiples of R and SL based on volatility (configurable buffer)

Next Target Highlight: clearly shows the next objective (TP1, TP2, TP3, or SL)

Hit Rate per TP (TP1, TP2, TP3) based on analyzed history

Premium Dashboard: Signal, Targets, Success Rate, Profit (points)

Trade Visualizer: badges, entry points, TP/SL markers

Clean Chart and Cinematic modes

How to Use

Choose a timeframe (M5 to H1 for intraday, H4 to D1 for swing). Wait for a trend flip at the close (BUY/SELL signal). Instantly read Entry, SL, and TP1/TP2/TP3 in multiples of R. Manage your position according to your plan (partials, break-even, trailing, etc.).

Main Parameters

Amplitude, Multiplier, Sensitivity (Scalping, Intraday, Swing)

TP1, TP2, TP3 Ratios and SL coefficient

Display: dashboard, targets, neon, scale, and position

Anti-flicker: dashboard FPS limitation

Alerts: flip, TP1, TP2, TP3, SL (Push, Popup, Sound)

Markets and Timeframes

Forex, Indices, CFDs, Crypto (depending on your broker)

Intraday: M5 to H1

Swing: H4 to D1

User Guide and Support

A PDF user guide is available for buyers. To receive it, simply message me via the MQL5 messaging system after your purchase.

Disclaimer

This product does not guarantee results and does not constitute investment advice. Trading involves a high risk of loss. Always test the indicator on a demo account before live use.