Position Size Calculator ATR

Position Size Calculator Lite MT5 – Free Risk Management Indicator

Important: If you need interactive drag-and-drop Stop Loss / Take Profit zones on the chart, an advanced panel with margin information and detailed risk metrics, please search the Market for “Position Size Calculator PRO MT5”. This Lite version is a free, simplified edition focused on position size calculation.

Feedback

This indicator is free and maintained in my spare time. If it helps you save time or apply consistent money management, please consider leaving an honest review in the “Reviews” tab. Your feedback helps me improve and keep the tool updated.

Overview

Position Size Calculator Lite MT5 is a free indicator that calculates the optimal lot size for each trade. The calculation is based on:

a fixed risk percentage of your account balance,

of your account balance, an ATR-based stop loss distance,

stop loss distance, a target risk:reward ratio.

The goal is to apply consistent risk management on Forex, indices, commodities, CFDs, or crypto symbols in MetaTrader 5.

The indicator displays a compact on-chart panel showing risk amount, recommended lot size, and projected prices for Stop Loss and Take Profit. A button lets you instantly switch between BUY (long) and SELL (short) direction.

Main Features (Lite version)

Automatic lot size calculation based on a risk percentage of account balance.

ATR-based Stop Loss distance with adjustable ATR period and multiplier.

Projected Take Profit price calculated from the selected risk:reward ratio.

Works on any symbol supported by your broker: Forex, indices, commodities, CFDs, crypto.

Uses MT5 symbol parameters: tick value, tick size, min/max volume, volume step.

Simple, lightweight on-chart panel with only key information.

One-click direction switch between BUY and SELL.

How the Calculation Works

The indicator reads your account balance and computes the risk amount from RiskPercent. According to the selected direction (BUY or SELL), the entry price is taken from the current symbol’s Ask or Bid. The ATR value is read from the current chart; the stop loss distance is: ATR × ATR_Multiplier. For BUY trades, the Stop Loss price is placed below the entry price; for SELL trades, above. The Take Profit price is projected using the same distance multiplied by TargetRR (risk:reward). The indicator calculates the lot size so that the monetary loss at the Stop Loss equals the chosen risk amount.

All calculations use tick value, tick size and volume step to respect symbol rules and broker constraints.

Input Parameters

Risk Management

DefaultDirectionBuy – Initial direction when the indicator is loaded (true = BUY, false = SELL).

– Initial direction when the indicator is loaded (true = BUY, false = SELL). RiskPercent – Risk per trade as a percentage of account balance.

– Risk per trade as a percentage of account balance. TargetRR – Target risk:reward ratio (e.g., 2.0 = 1:2).

Strategy Settings

ATR_Multiplier – ATR multiplier used to define Stop Loss distance.

– ATR multiplier used to define Stop Loss distance. ATR_Period – Period used for ATR calculation.

Visual Panel

ShowPanel – Show / hide the panel.

– Show / hide the panel. PanelX , PanelY – Panel position in pixels.

, – Panel position in pixels. PanelBgColor, TextColorMain, FontSize – Basic panel visual settings.

How to Use

Attach Position Size Calculator Lite MT5 to the chart of the symbol and timeframe you want to trade. Set your preferred RiskPercent, TargetRR, ATR_Multiplier and ATR_Period. Use the button on the panel to select BUY (long) or SELL (short). Read the recommended lot size and the projected Stop Loss / Take Profit prices. Use these values when placing your order in MetaTrader 5.

Upgrade to PRO

For advanced control (interactive SL/TP zones, margin information, detailed risk metrics, and additional features), please search the Market for “Position Size Calculator PRO MT5”.

Notes and Disclaimer