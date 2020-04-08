Trading Sessions by Mahefa R is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that visually identifies the four main trading sessions: New York, London, Tokyo, and Sydney.

Designed to provide a clean, intuitive, and professional market view, it highlights the most active periods of the Forex market using smart visualization of session ranges, session-specific candle colors, and daily separators.

Main Features:

✅ Automatic detection of the 4 major sessions

New York

London

Tokyo

Sydney

Each session is fully customizable (hours, colors, display options).

✅ Visual display of session ranges

The indicator draws a transparent rectangle for each session, marking:

the session high

the session low

the exact duration of the session

Perfect for analyzing liquidity zones, opening ranges, or intra-session manipulation patterns.

✅ Smart candle coloring

Each session can highlight candles in a specific color, which helps with:

reading market flow

identifying volatility regimes

analyzing price behavior throughout different sessions

✅ Automatic daily separators

At the start of each new day, the indicator automatically places:

a vertical line

a day-of-the-week label

This enhances multi-day analysis and improves chart clarity.

✅ Advanced display options