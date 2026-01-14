Overview

Market Hours Pro is a professional Forex session tracker that displays real-time market session information directly on your MT5 chart. The indicator provides accurate visualization of Tokyo, London, and New York trading sessions with dynamic timezone adjustment capabilities.

Key Features

Dynamic Session Tracking

Real-time Session Monitoring : Tracks all three major Forex sessions (Tokyo, London, New York)

Precise Time Calculations : Minute-by-minute accuracy for session start/end times

Session Overlap Detection : Automatically identifies London/NY and Tokyo/London overlaps

Market Closure Detection: Recognizes weekend market closures and off-peak hours

Flexible Timezone Support

Adjustable GMT Offset : Customize timezone from GMT-12 to GMT+14

Dual Time Sources : Choose between Broker Time or Local PC Time

Automatic Session Adjustment : Session times dynamically adjust based on selected timezone

Consistent Time Calculations: Ensures accuracy across all time settings

Visual Display Panel

Professional Interface : Clean, easy-to-read panel on your chart

Color-Coded Sessions : Tokyo: Red London: Lime Green New York: Deep Sky Blue

Overlap Highlighting : Special colors for session overlaps

Status Updates: Real-time display of current market status

Technical Specifications

Update Interval : Configurable refresh rate (default: 1 second)

Panel Positioning : Fixed position at Y=450 pixels

Object Management : Proper cleanup on deinitialization

Memory Efficient: Minimal resource usage

Input Parameters

Display Settings

Show Session Panel : Toggle the display panel on/off

Update Interval: Refresh frequency in seconds (1-60)

Timezone Settings

Use Broker Time : Switch between broker time and local PC time

Timezone Offset: Hours offset from GMT (-12 to +14)

Session Times (GMT Reference)

Standard GMT Session Hours:

Tokyo : 00:00 - 09:00 GMT

London : 07:00 - 15:00 GMT

New York: 12:00 - 21:00 GMT

Dynamic Adjustment:

The indicator automatically converts these GMT times to your selected timezone. For example, with GMT+2:

Tokyo: 02:00 - 11:00 Local

London: 09:00 - 17:00 Local

New York: 14:00 - 23:00 Local

Overlap Detection

Primary Overlaps:

Tokyo/London Overlap: 07:00-09:00 GMT (Orange indicator) London/NY Overlap: 12:00-15:00 GMT (Magenta indicator)

Status Indicators:

ACTIVE : Individual session is open

OVERLAP : Multiple sessions are overlapping

OFF PEAK : No major sessions active

MARKET CLOSED: Weekend or holiday closure

Market Closure Logic

Weekend Closure:

Closes : Friday 22:00 GMT

Opens : Sunday 22:00 GMT

Automatic Adjustment: Closure times adjust based on timezone offset

Intelligent Detection:

Handles timezone crossings (sessions that cross midnight)

Accounts for different days in local vs GMT time

Precise minute-based calculations

Usage Benefits

For Traders:

Session Awareness : Know when major markets open/close

Overlap Trading : Identify high-volatility overlap periods

Time Management : Plan trades around session times

Global Context: Understand market activity worldwide

For Strategy Development:

Session-Based Strategies : Create rules based on session times

Backtesting : Accurate session timing for historical testing

Automation: Integrate session awareness into EAs

Technical Notes

Compatibility:

Platform : MetaTrader 5

Timeframes : All timeframes

Symbols: Works with any Forex pair

Performance:

Low Resource Usage : Efficient timer-based updates

Stable Operation : Proper error handling and cleanup

Reliable Updates: Consistent performance over time

Customization:

Panel Position : Fixed Y-coordinate (adjustable in code)

Colors : Pre-defined but customizable in code

Font Sizes: Optimized for readability

Notes

The indicator uses chart objects, so ensure sufficient chart space

Timezone offset should match your local trading hours

Broker time vs local time choice depends on your strategy requirements

Panel updates automatically on chart resizing

Market Hours Pro provides professional traders with essential session timing information in a clean, customizable format, helping optimize trading decisions based on global market activity.