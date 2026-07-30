Stochastic N RSI Multi Time Frame

Stochastic + RSI Multi-Timeframe Dashboard with Momentum Strength

Please leave a review, if you like this.


📊 OVERVIEW

A professional multi-timeframe dashboard indicator that displays Stochastic Oscillator and RSI (Relative Strength Index) values from 7 different timeframes simultaneously on a single compact panel. Perfect for scalpers and day traders who need quick multi-timeframe analysis without switching charts.

NEW: Includes Momentum Strength Bar that shows bullish/bearish pressure across all timeframes with visual percentage bars and color-coded intensity levels!

 KEY FEATURES

1. Multi-Timeframe Analysis (7 Timeframes)

  • Monitor M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1 (fully customizable)
  • All timeframe data displayed in one compact dashboard
  • No need to switch between multiple charts
  • Saves 2-3 minutes per analysis - critical for scalping!

2. Dual Indicator Display

  • Stochastic Oscillator (%K Period: 5, %D Period: 3, Slowing: 3)
  • RSI (Period: 14)
  • Both indicators shown side-by-side for each timeframe
  • Real-time value updates with color-coded signals

3. Visual Signal System

Color-Coded Bars & Values:

  • 🟢 Green (Bright) = Oversold (Buy Signal)
    • Stochastic  20
    • RSI  30
  • 🔴 Red (Bright) = Overbought (Sell Signal)
    • Stochastic  80
    • RSI  70
  •  Gray = Neutral Zone (No Signal)

4. Momentum Strength Meter  NEW!

Visual momentum bars showing market strength:

  • BULLISH Bar: Shows percentage of timeframes in oversold condition
  • BEARISH Bar: Shows percentage of timeframes in overbought condition
  • Color Intensity Levels:
    • Light color (1-2 TF)  = Weak
    • Medium color (3-4 TF) ▲▲ = Strong
    • Dark color (5-7 TF) ▲▲▲ = Very Strong
  • Percentage Display: e.g., "71% (5/7)" = 5 out of 7 timeframes bullish

5. Flexible Panel Positioning

4 Corner Options:

  • Top Left
  • Top Right
  • Bottom Left
  • Bottom Right
  • Auto-adjustment to avoid covering scrollbar and time axis

6. Highly Customizable

Adjustable Parameters:

  • All Stochastic parameters (K, D, Slowing, MA Method)
  • All RSI parameters (Period, Applied Price)
  • Overbought/Oversold levels for both indicators
  • All 7 timeframes independently selectable
  • Color scheme (Buy, Sell, Neutral, Text, Background, Border)
  • Panel size and positioning
  • Bar width and height
  • Row spacing
  • Update interval (default: 1000ms)
  • Repaint control (closed candle option)

7. Modern Professional Design

  • Clean, compact interface (200x~240px)
  • Dark theme with customizable colors
  • Clear typography with bold headers
  • Separated sections for easy reading
  • Background with border styling
  • Z-order control (panel on top or behind)

🎯 WHO IS THIS FOR?

Perfect For:

 Scalpers (M1-M15) - Quick multi-TF analysis  Day Traders (M30-H1) - Confluence confirmation  Intraday Traders - Fast decision making  Trend Followers - Multi-timeframe alignment detection  Swing Traders (H4-D1) - Higher timeframe bias


Recommended products
SMT Divergence NASDAQ vs SP500 Fixed Timeframe
Jaturakoop Saoloek
Indicators
==================================================================== SMT DIVERGENCE - NASDAQ vs S&P500 (NAS100 / US500) MQL5 Market Product Description ==================================================================== PRODUCT NAME: SMT Divergence Nasdaq vs S&P500 | Smart Money Index Scalper SHORT DESCRIPTION (max 63 chars): Spot Nasdaq reversals using SMT Divergence with S&P500 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- FULL DESCRIPTION ---------------------
FREE
Umagads Candle Timer MT5
Rahman Supriyatman
Indicators
Umagads Candle Timer MT5 Precision Timing for Disciplined Traders Umagads Candle Timer is a high-performance utility designed for MetaTrader 5 traders who demand absolute precision. In fast-moving markets, knowing exactly when a candle will close is the difference between a perfect entry and a missed opportunity. Whether you are scalping the M1 timeframe or swing trading on Daily charts, this tool puts the countdown exactly where you need it, ensuring you are always one step ahead of the next ma
FREE
SMC Structure Markup
Seyed Mohammad Hosseini Hejazi
4.69 (16)
Indicators
Overview The Smart Money Structure Markup Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market structures based on popular Smart Money Concepts (SMC) strategies. This indicator detects micro-market structures, providing insights into price movements and potential trend changes. It highlights important elements such as valid Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), and Inducement (IDM), helping traders to make informed decisions. Key Features Ma
FREE
Market Sessions Times
Nhat Vy Vu
Indicators
Overview of the Market Sessions Indicator The Market Sessions Indicator is a tool designed to help traders visualize the active trading hours of major global financial markets—specifically the Tokyo, London, and New York sessions. By clearly marking these time zones on the chart, the indicator allows users to identify the partitioning of major trading sessions. There are 3 regular trading sessions: - Tokyo Session - London Session - New York Session The indicator works from the H1 timeframe and
FREE
The Horse Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicators
The Horse Signal 1.26 – Price Action AI Indicator for Gold & Forex Overview: Start your 2026 trading year with "The Horse Signal," the latest precision tool from the WinWiFi Robot Series. Designed specifically for traders who demand high-accuracy entries, this indicator utilizes advanced Price Action analysis combined with an AI scanning algorithm to identify high-probability reversal and trend continuation points in real-time. Key Features: Dynamic Price Action Scan: Automatically analyzes can
FREE
Merkat DD
Tan Au Phuong
Indicators
MerkatDD — Your Watchdog for Floating Drawdown on MT5 Profit tells you a setup worked. It never tells you how close it came to not working. What it does Like a meerkat on sentry duty, MerkatDD never looks away from the worst floating drawdown your positions have ever hit — live, per EA, per setting, fully automatic. Attach it to a chart and it starts. No setup. Two setups both up $400 look identical on an equity curve. One got there through a $90 hole, the other through a $900 hole. MerkatDD sho
FREE
CrosssX Indicator Strategy
M Abdullahfaiz Rahman
Indicators
A buy signal can be seen on the dashboard when the previous signal is red and the next signal is green, then the SAR is green and the RSI is green. A Sell Signal can be seen on the dashboard when the previous Signal is green and the Signal after it is red, then the SAR is red and the RSI is red. Line function - shows on the chart the lines of Opening, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function, it is easy to create a new order and see its additional characteristics before opening.   TP and SL
FREE
Ultimate SMC Assistant
Sabrina Hellal
Indicators
Tired of SMC indicators that clutter your chart with random lines and overlapping boxes, obstructing your view of the price action? The  Ultimate SMC Assistant  is not just another structure mapping indicator; it is a Smart AI Trader Assistant designed specifically for Smart Money Concepts (SMC) traders and for successfully passing Prop Firm evaluations. The indicator constantly scans the market to detect the freshest and strongest reversal zones, providing you with a professional live dashboard
FREE
Trend Arrow Signal
Pham Minh Huy
4.6 (5)
Indicators
Trend Arrow Signal gives buy/sell signals and alerts with up and down arrow at potential reversal of a pullback or a trend continuation pattern. As the name indicated, this is an indicator which gives signals based on trend => It works best in trend market with the principle is to ride on the trend not trade against the trend. The main trend is determined by EMA 50 and can be changed manually to suit your preference. Trend arrow signal can work on all time frames.  It gives signal at close of th
FREE
Swing Points
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
Indicators
Next Arrival : Flip or Die Trading Arena. Flip a trading account:  https://flipordie.com/chapter-1-thirteen-doublings-double-a-trading-account/ Swing Points Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The **Swing Points Indicator** is a custom-built technical tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), primarily used for identifying crucial reversal points in price action. By plotting swing highs and swing lows, it highlights potential trend reversals, making it a valuable tool for traders relying on price action an
FREE
Nexus Breakout line
Mohammed Kaddour
5 (2)
Indicators
INTRODUCTION : The breakout strength meter is a trading tool that is used to identify which currencies are the strongest to breakout, and which currencies are the weakest to breakout. The settings for the indicator are easy, and if you cannot find the settings, please leave a comment The tools are completely free to use Please, if you like the indicator, please leave a comment and rate the indicator in order to develop it
FREE
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – a trading indicator that analyzes the relationship between volume and price movement to identify key trading opportunities. The indicator displays the strength and direction of volume flow, providing clear signals about potential entry and exit points. Signals are formed based on zero line crossovers, crossovers between the VFI line and its exponential moving average (EMA), and when the indicator exits overbought and oversold zones. Attention! This stra
FREE
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
3 (1)
Indicators
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the p
FREE
Smart Super Trend
Kokou Sodjine Aziagbedo
Indicators
Smart Super Trend Indicator (Free) Turn volatility into opportunity — Catch trends early and trade smarter The Supertrend Indicator is one of the most trusted tools in technical analysis, designed to help traders quickly identify the prevailing market trend and spot potential entry and exit points with precision. Built on price action and volatility, this trend-following indicator adapts dynamically to market conditions, making it a powerful companion for both beginners and experienced traders.
FREE
KVO Indicator
Saullo De Oliveira Pacheco
Indicators
Klinger Volume Oscillator (KVO) - A Powerful Trend & Momentum Indicator This is an enhanced version of the Klinger Volume Oscillator (KVO) , a widely used indicator designed to help traders identify momentum shifts, trend direction, and overbought/oversold conditions in the market. How the KVO Indicator Works: Volume-Based Trend Identification – Unlike traditional oscillators that rely solely on price movements, the KVO uses both price and volume to detect market trends and momentum shifts .
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.57 (14)
Indicators
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
Liminal CMS
Elijah Scisor Garaz
Indicators
LIMINAL CSM — Contrast State Modelling Indicator for MetaTrader 5 LIMINAL CSM is a regime-detection indicator that measures the contrast between currency states rather than raw momentum — quantifying the delta between strengthening and weakening pairs to produce a normalised score (0–100) that defines the current market regime before a move fully develops. At its core, CSM combines three proprietary sub-measurements: Variance-of-Variance (VoV) — how unstable volatility itself is; Momentum-Price
FREE
VWAP Simple
Deibson Carvalho
4.24 (29)
Indicators
The Volume Weighted Average Price is similar to a moving average, except volume is included to weight the average price over a period.    Volume-Weighted Average Price [VWAP] is a dynamic, weighted average designed to more accurately reflect  a security’s true average price over a given period . Mathematically, VWAP is the summation of money (i.e., Volume x Price) transacted divided by the total volume over any time horizon, typically from market open to market close. VWAP reflects the capitali
FREE
Prometheus Analyst
Humphrey Mangera
Indicators
PROMETHEUS TECHNICAN VERSION Free | By THE SONS A gift from The Sons — no strings, no trial, no expiry. Every trader deserves access to professional-grade market intelligence. That belief is why Prometheus Technical Version exists, and why it costs nothing. Consider it our handshake to the trading community. What You're Getting This is not a simplified tool dressed up as a gift. Prometheus Technican Version is a fully built, institutional-quality technical analysis indicator running a dual-model
FREE
XAU M1 Trend Pro
Michail Manelidis
Indicators
Advanced Gold Scalping Signal Indicator XAU M1 Trend Pro is a precision-built trend and signal indicator designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe . It combines multi-layer filtering, volatility analysis, and smart scoring logic to deliver high-quality BUY and SELL signals while avoiding market noise. Built for traders who demand accuracy, speed, and consistency in fast-moving gold markets. Key Features Smart Buy & Sell Signals Generates real-time alerts when high-probabili
FREE
Phoenix Master Engine
Nigel Nii Darku Narnor Darko
Indicators
The   Phoenix Master Engine v3   is an institutional-grade multi-strategy dashboard designed for MetaTrader 5. It consolidates three high-probability trading methodologies— Gold Scalping ,   Institutional Liquidity , and   Fair Value Gap (FVG) Analysis —into a single, high-performance interface. Core Modules & Strategy Descriptions 1. Gold Scalp Module (The Precision Engine) Designed for fast-paced markets like XAUUSD, this tab focuses on breakout momentum and trend alignment. EMA 21 Filter:  I
FREE
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
Indicators
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the priva
FREE
Super Trend eu
Emin Ulucanli
4.83 (6)
Indicators
SUPERTREND; It is a trend following indicator based on the SuperTrend ATR created by Olivier Seban. It can be used to detect changes in trend direction and locate stops. When the price falls below the indicator curve, it turns red and indicates a downtrend. Conversely, when the price moves above the curve, the indicator turns green, indicating an uptrend. Like other indicators, it works well on SuperTrend when used in conjunction with other indicators such as MACD, parabolik SAR, Bollinger Band
FREE
GDS Renko Entry Helper
Andrey Goida
1 (1)
Indicators
GDS Renko Entry Helper - Free Renko Price Interaction Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Entry Helper is a free Renko price interaction indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders highlight important areas where price reacts, slows down, returns to a zone or changes behavior around support and resistance. The tool is designed for manual Renko analysis. It does not generate buy or sell signals and does not tell the trader when to enter the market. Its purpose is to help focus attention on area
FREE
AURA Simple Multi Timeframe Bias Matrix
Roby Hidayat
Indicators
Analyze 8 timeframes simultaneously on a single screen! AURA Lite delivers real-time trend confluence data (Trend, Momentum, ADX, and ATR). Eliminate chart-hopping and streamline your technical analysis. 100% FREE! "Simplify your trading, maximize your profits, and eliminate emotional errors by combining this tool with [ Aura Trade Assistant Pro ] AURA MULTI TIMEFRAME BIAS MATRIX (LITE VERSION) Streamline your technical analysis workflow. AURA is an advanced technical scanner designed to give
FREE
Macro R PRO Signal Indicator
Rendy Yuandy Hermawan
Indicators
Macro-R Pro Signal — Advanced Trading Signal Indicator Macro-R Pro Signal is a professional trading indicator designed to deliver high-quality BUY and SELL signals with enhanced precision and reduced market noise. By combining Bollinger Bands, RSI, and adaptive volatility filtering , this indicator helps traders identify high-probability reversal points while avoiding unfavorable market conditions. How the Strategy Works This indicator is built on a mean reversion + momentum confirmation concep
FREE
The Bull DCA DowJones Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicators
The Bull DCA DowJones Signal – Premium Trend & Swing Indicator (WinWiFi Robot Series) Overview: Unlock the full potential of Index trading with the latest innovation from the WinWiFi Robot Series . "The Bull DCA DowJones Signal" is a precision-engineered indicator designed to conquer global Indices, Energy, and Forex markets. Optimized for the H4 Timeframe , this tool filters out market noise and delivers clear, actionable signals for Trend Following, Breakouts, and Pullbacks. Key Features & S
FREE
Entropy Pulse Pro
Kriangkrai Pongtiwat
Indicators
Description Entropy-Kinetic Breakout Pulse (EKBP)   is a next-generation technical indicator that fuses   Shannon Entropy   (information theory) with   Kinetic Energy   (physics of momentum) to detect genuine market breakouts. It measures market uncertainty and the underlying force of price movements, providing clear, non-repainting signals with automatic TP/SL levels. Unlike traditional oscillators that rely solely on price or volume, EKBP quantifies the   disorder   in price action and the
FREE
Scalp Signal with SL TP 2
Minh Vuong Pham
Indicators
Scalp Signal 2 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that runs three independent trading strategies on one chart and prints color-coded buy/sell arrows with a full set of ATR-based levels: entry, stop loss and three take-profit targets. Each strategy can be turned on or off, so you can run one, two or all three at once. Features Three strategies in one tool, each with its own arrow color so you always know which logic fired: Strategy 1 - Trend Pullback (EMA + ADX): buys pullbacks to the fast EMA inside an
FREE
GDS Renko ATR
Andrey Goida
Indicators
GDS Renko ATR - ATR-Based Renko Chart Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko ATR is a free ATR-based Renko chart indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders build and study Renko movement using a volatility-adaptive brick size based on Average True Range. The purpose of this tool is to provide a flexible Renko chart foundation for manual market analysis. It does not predict the market, does not generate buy or sell signals and does not decide whether a trade should be opened. Why ATR Renko Matter
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (131)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-laggi
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a professional trading indicator built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), combining market structure analysis with a No Repaint BUY / SELL signal system in a single indicator. It helps traders understand market structure more clearly, identify key price zones, and focus on higher-quality trading opportunities. By combining Multi-Timeframe Analysis, Points of Interest (POIs), and real-time signals, the i
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
Indicators
Gold Entry Sniper – Professional Multi-Timeframe ATR Dashboard for Gold Scalping & Swing Trading Gold Entry Sniper is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders precise buy/sell signals for XAUUSD and other symbols, powered by ATR Trailing Stop logic and a multi-timeframe analysis dashboard . Built for both scalpers and swing traders, it combines real-time market direction , dynamic stop levels , and professional visual dashboards to help you identify high-probability gold en
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indicator designed
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (17)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Version 1.4 is game changer, default setting adjusted for GBPUSD M1 Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next Planned Price: $189 Planned Retail Price: $299 Developer Note:  After your purchase, please contact me to receive the latest  recommended settings (set file) , trading tips, and an invitation to our  VIP Support Group , where y
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
More from author
Price On Line
Aknan Banari
Indicators
Floating Live Price Line is a lightweight MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays a real-time horizontal line at the current market price along with a floating price label. The label automatically follows the latest Bid or Ask price and stays positioned on the right side of the chart, making it easier to monitor live price movement without relying on the price scale. Designed for traders who prefer a clean and professional chart, this indicator provides instant visual reference for the current mark
FREE
Candle Timer Multi Time Frame
Aknan Banari
Indicators
Multi-Timeframe Candle Timer - Professional Edition Never miss a candle close again!   Monitor countdown timers for 7 timeframes simultaneously with visual progress bars and smart alerts. What Makes This Special? This isn't just another candle timer. It's a   complete visual timing system   designed for professional traders who need precision timing across multiple timeframes. Core Features:   7 Timeframe Monitoring   - M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1 all in one panel   Visual Progress
FREE
Floating Market Monitor
Aknan Banari
Indicators
Please leave a review, if you like this. Floating Market Monitor is a lightweight utility indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays important account, symbol, and market information directly on the chart in a clean and customizable floating panel. The indicator is designed to help traders monitor essential trading information without opening multiple windows or adding several indicators to the chart. It can be used on any supported MetaTrader 5 symbol, including Forex, Metals, Indices, Commodi
FREE
Trade Panel Pro MT5 All in ONE
Aknan Banari
Utilities
TRADE PANEL PRO MT5 Professional Semi-Automated Trading Expert Advisor Take full control of your trading with an advanced all-in-one trading panel designed for speed, precision, and professional risk management. TRADE PANEL PRO MT5 is a semi-automated Expert Advisor that combines manual trading flexibility with powerful automated trade management , allowing you to execute trades with a single click while the EA handles your risk automatically. Whether you trade Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices,
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review