Stochastic N RSI Multi Time Frame
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 30 July 2026
Stochastic + RSI Multi-Timeframe Dashboard with Momentum Strength
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📊 OVERVIEW
A professional multi-timeframe dashboard indicator that displays Stochastic Oscillator and RSI (Relative Strength Index) values from 7 different timeframes simultaneously on a single compact panel. Perfect for scalpers and day traders who need quick multi-timeframe analysis without switching charts.
NEW: Includes Momentum Strength Bar that shows bullish/bearish pressure across all timeframes with visual percentage bars and color-coded intensity levels!
✨ KEY FEATURES
1. Multi-Timeframe Analysis (7 Timeframes)
- Monitor M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1 (fully customizable)
- All timeframe data displayed in one compact dashboard
- No need to switch between multiple charts
- Saves 2-3 minutes per analysis - critical for scalping!
2. Dual Indicator Display
- Stochastic Oscillator (%K Period: 5, %D Period: 3, Slowing: 3)
- RSI (Period: 14)
- Both indicators shown side-by-side for each timeframe
- Real-time value updates with color-coded signals
3. Visual Signal System
Color-Coded Bars & Values:
- 🟢 Green (Bright) = Oversold (Buy Signal)
- Stochastic ≤ 20
- RSI ≤ 30
- 🔴 Red (Bright) = Overbought (Sell Signal)
- Stochastic ≥ 80
- RSI ≥ 70
- ⚪ Gray = Neutral Zone (No Signal)
4. Momentum Strength Meter ⭐ NEW!
Visual momentum bars showing market strength:
- BULLISH Bar: Shows percentage of timeframes in oversold condition
- BEARISH Bar: Shows percentage of timeframes in overbought condition
- Color Intensity Levels:
- Light color (1-2 TF) ▲ = Weak
- Medium color (3-4 TF) ▲▲ = Strong
- Dark color (5-7 TF) ▲▲▲ = Very Strong
- Percentage Display: e.g., "71% (5/7)" = 5 out of 7 timeframes bullish
5. Flexible Panel Positioning
4 Corner Options:
- Top Left
- Top Right
- Bottom Left
- Bottom Right
- Auto-adjustment to avoid covering scrollbar and time axis
6. Highly Customizable
Adjustable Parameters:
- All Stochastic parameters (K, D, Slowing, MA Method)
- All RSI parameters (Period, Applied Price)
- Overbought/Oversold levels for both indicators
- All 7 timeframes independently selectable
- Color scheme (Buy, Sell, Neutral, Text, Background, Border)
- Panel size and positioning
- Bar width and height
- Row spacing
- Update interval (default: 1000ms)
- Repaint control (closed candle option)
7. Modern Professional Design
- Clean, compact interface (200x~240px)
- Dark theme with customizable colors
- Clear typography with bold headers
- Separated sections for easy reading
- Background with border styling
- Z-order control (panel on top or behind)
🎯 WHO IS THIS FOR?
Perfect For:
✅ Scalpers (M1-M15) - Quick multi-TF analysis ✅ Day Traders (M30-H1) - Confluence confirmation ✅ Intraday Traders - Fast decision making ✅ Trend Followers - Multi-timeframe alignment detection ✅ Swing Traders (H4-D1) - Higher timeframe bias