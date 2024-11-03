Smart Trend Suite Pro

Smart Trend Suite Pro – Advanced Trend Indicator with Dashboard & Alerts

Overview:

Smart Trend Suite Pro is a powerful trend-detection indicator that offers traders a complete set of tools for accurate trend analysis and actionable insights. Designed for versatility and precision, Smart Trend Suite Pro adapts seamlessly to multiple timeframes and market conditions, making it suitable for various trading styles, including scalping and swing trading.

Key Features:

  • Real-Time Trend Detection: Identifies trends with clear buy and sell signals, distinguishing between uptrends, downtrends, and sideways markets.
  • Comprehensive Dashboard: Visualize the trend, ADX strength, ATR values, SL/TP levels, and key trading stats directly on your chart.
  • Customizable Alerts: Enable alerts to stay informed of trading signals, ensuring you never miss a potential setup.
  • Optimized for Multiple Timeframes: Adjusts effectively to  5-minute, 15-minute, and 1-hour charts with recommended settings for each.
  • Enhanced Visualization Options: Customize colors for arrows, dashboard background, and trend backgrounds to suit your preferences.

Why Choose Smart Trend Suite Pro?

  1. Precision Analysis: Uses a combination of Moving Averages, ADX, and ATR to provide clear and reliable trend signals.
  2. User-Friendly Customization: Simple input settings let you personalize alerts, colors, and trading hours.
  3. Robust Performance Tracking: Built-in statistics track buy/sell signals, win rates, and average profit/loss, helping you evaluate and optimize your strategy.

Recommended Settings:

  • 5-Minute Chart: FastMA = 8, SlowMA = 20, ADXPeriod = 14, ATRMultiplier = 1.2
  • 15-Minute Chart: FastMA = 10, SlowMA = 30, ADXPeriod = 14, ATRMultiplier = 1.5
  • 1-Hour Chart: FastMA = 14, SlowMA = 50, ADXPeriod = 14, ATRMultiplier = 2.0

How to Use:

  1. Apply to Any Chart: Load Smart Trend Suite Pro on your chosen timeframe and customize the input settings as needed.
  2. Monitor the Dashboard: Track real-time trend and volatility data on the dashboard.
  3. Set Alerts: Enable alerts for instant notifications on buy/sell signals based on the current trend.

Installation:

  1. Download the .ex5 file and place it in the Indicators folder in MetaTrader 5.
  2. Refresh the Navigator panel, and apply Smart Trend Suite Pro to any chart.

Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. This indicator provides tools and insights to support trading decisions but does not guarantee profitable trades. Use at your discretion.


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Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (9)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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