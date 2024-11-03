Smart Trend Suite Pro
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
Smart Trend Suite Pro – Advanced Trend Indicator with Dashboard & Alerts
Overview:
Smart Trend Suite Pro is a powerful trend-detection indicator that offers traders a complete set of tools for accurate trend analysis and actionable insights. Designed for versatility and precision, Smart Trend Suite Pro adapts seamlessly to multiple timeframes and market conditions, making it suitable for various trading styles, including scalping and swing trading.
Key Features:
- Real-Time Trend Detection: Identifies trends with clear buy and sell signals, distinguishing between uptrends, downtrends, and sideways markets.
- Comprehensive Dashboard: Visualize the trend, ADX strength, ATR values, SL/TP levels, and key trading stats directly on your chart.
- Customizable Alerts: Enable alerts to stay informed of trading signals, ensuring you never miss a potential setup.
- Optimized for Multiple Timeframes: Adjusts effectively to 5-minute, 15-minute, and 1-hour charts with recommended settings for each.
- Enhanced Visualization Options: Customize colors for arrows, dashboard background, and trend backgrounds to suit your preferences.
Why Choose Smart Trend Suite Pro?
- Precision Analysis: Uses a combination of Moving Averages, ADX, and ATR to provide clear and reliable trend signals.
- User-Friendly Customization: Simple input settings let you personalize alerts, colors, and trading hours.
- Robust Performance Tracking: Built-in statistics track buy/sell signals, win rates, and average profit/loss, helping you evaluate and optimize your strategy.
Recommended Settings:
- 5-Minute Chart: FastMA = 8, SlowMA = 20, ADXPeriod = 14, ATRMultiplier = 1.2
- 15-Minute Chart: FastMA = 10, SlowMA = 30, ADXPeriod = 14, ATRMultiplier = 1.5
- 1-Hour Chart: FastMA = 14, SlowMA = 50, ADXPeriod = 14, ATRMultiplier = 2.0
How to Use:
- Apply to Any Chart: Load Smart Trend Suite Pro on your chosen timeframe and customize the input settings as needed.
- Monitor the Dashboard: Track real-time trend and volatility data on the dashboard.
- Set Alerts: Enable alerts for instant notifications on buy/sell signals based on the current trend.
Installation:
- Download the .ex5 file and place it in the Indicators folder in MetaTrader 5.
- Refresh the Navigator panel, and apply Smart Trend Suite Pro to any chart.
Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. This indicator provides tools and insights to support trading decisions but does not guarantee profitable trades. Use at your discretion.