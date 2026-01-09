Liquidity Sweeps Detector PRO MT5
Liquidity Sweeps Detector PRO MT5 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to detect and visualize liquidity sweeps (BSL/SSL) and quickly scan multiple markets using a multi-currency / multi-timeframe Dashboard. It does not place any orders and does not manage positions: it is a visual analysis tool, not a trading robot.
Launch Offer (Price + Bonus)
Launch Price: $39.
This price is valid for the first 5 licenses sold. After that, the product price will increase to $59.
Launch Bonus: after purchase, I am offering 1 product of your choice from my MQL5 profile (except Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5). To receive your bonus, simply send me a private message via MQL5 after your purchase.
What the Indicator Detects and Displays
The indicator scans the chart and highlights:
- Buy-Side Liquidity (BSL): sweep above a level (swing high, EQH, PDH, PWH)
- Sell-Side Liquidity (SSL): sweep below a level (swing low, EQL, PDL, PWL)
- Liquidity Zones: Swing High/Low, Equal Highs/Lows (EQH/EQL), Previous Day High/Low (PDH/PDL), Previous Week High/Low (PWH/PWL)
- MSS Filter (optional): confirmation of market structure shift after a sweep (“Sweep + MSS” mode)
- Visual Display: lines + zones (filling) + “Swept” arrows + tooltips
- Dashboard PRO: multi-symbol / multi-timeframe scanner with signal dots (BSL/SSL / +MSS) and click-to-navigate to the chart
- Alerts: Popup, Sound, Push, Email (with anti-spam cooldown)
The goal is simple: quickly spot relevant sweeps and save time with a clear scanner, rather than monitoring a single chart.
Anti-repaint / Confirmation
- Confirm On Close mode: signals are validated at the candle close to limit noise
- Confirmed signal system (anti-repaint): once validated, the signal remains fixed
- Return parameters (bars / %) to filter for “clean” sweeps
Example of Use (Simple Workflow)
- Choose your list of symbols and timeframes in the Dashboard (e.g., M15/H1/H4/D1).
- Wait for a dot to light up (BSL / SSL or +MSS if enabled).
- Click on the cell: the chart automatically switches to the corresponding symbol + timeframe.
- Analyze the context (trend, structure, zone) and apply your trading plan (stop/targets/money management).
This product does not provide a “magic setup.” It is used to structure and accelerate the detection of sweeps and the selection of opportunities.
Main Parameters
- Detection: Swing Strength, min sweep distance, number of return bars, % return, confirmation on close
- Zone Types: Swing HL, EQH/EQL (tolerance + touches), PDH/PDL, PWH/PWL
- MSS: activation, lookback, minimum threshold
- Style: BSL/SSL colors, level style/width, zone filling, zone height
- Dashboard: Compact/Large mode, position, scale, opacity, symbol/timeframe lists, update frequency
- Alerts: Popup/Sound/Push/Email + cooldown
Markets and Timeframes
- Forex: majors and crosses (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY…)
- Metals / Indices / Crypto: XAUUSD, compatible indices, BTCUSD depending on broker
- Intraday: M15 to H1
- Swing: H4 to D1
Update (Version 2.04)
- Dashboard PRO: Compact/Large mode, scaling, opacity, hover effect, and click navigation
- UI Buttons: show/hide dashboard + show/hide “Swept” zones
- Visual Improvements: readable texts, premium dots (BSL/SSL/+MSS), integrated legend
- Stability: update optimization (refreshes only if signals change)
User Guide and Support
A PDF user guide (settings + examples) is available for buyers. It is sent upon request via MQL5 messaging.
Support and updates are provided based on user feedback and the evolution of MetaTrader 5.
Disclaimer
This product does not guarantee any results and does not constitute investment advice. Trading involves a high risk of loss. Always test the indicator on a demo account before any live use and use it only within the framework of proper money management.