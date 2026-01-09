Liquidity Sweeps Detector PRO MT5

Liquidity Sweeps Detector PRO MT5 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to detect and visualize liquidity sweeps (BSL/SSL) and quickly scan multiple markets using a multi-currency / multi-timeframe Dashboard. It does not place any orders and does not manage positions: it is a visual analysis tool, not a trading robot.

Launch Offer (Price + Bonus)

Launch Price: $39.

This price is valid for the first 5 licenses sold. After that, the product price will increase to $59.

Launch Bonus: after purchase, I am offering 1 product of your choice from my MQL5 profile (except Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5). To receive your bonus, simply send me a private message via MQL5 after your purchase.

What the Indicator Detects and Displays

The indicator scans the chart and highlights:

Buy-Side Liquidity (BSL) : sweep above a level (swing high, EQH, PDH, PWH)

: sweep above a level (swing high, EQH, PDH, PWH) Sell-Side Liquidity (SSL) : sweep below a level (swing low, EQL, PDL, PWL)

: sweep below a level (swing low, EQL, PDL, PWL) Liquidity Zones : Swing High/Low, Equal Highs/Lows (EQH/EQL), Previous Day High/Low (PDH/PDL), Previous Week High/Low (PWH/PWL)

: Swing High/Low, Equal Highs/Lows (EQH/EQL), Previous Day High/Low (PDH/PDL), Previous Week High/Low (PWH/PWL) MSS Filter (optional) : confirmation of market structure shift after a sweep (“Sweep + MSS” mode)

: confirmation of market structure shift after a sweep (“Sweep + MSS” mode) Visual Display : lines + zones (filling) + “Swept” arrows + tooltips

: lines + zones (filling) + “Swept” arrows + tooltips Dashboard PRO : multi-symbol / multi-timeframe scanner with signal dots (BSL/SSL / +MSS) and click-to-navigate to the chart

: scanner with signal dots (BSL/SSL / +MSS) and to the chart Alerts: Popup, Sound, Push, Email (with anti-spam cooldown)

The goal is simple: quickly spot relevant sweeps and save time with a clear scanner, rather than monitoring a single chart.

Anti-repaint / Confirmation

Confirm On Close mode: signals are validated at the candle close to limit noise

mode: signals are validated at the candle close to limit noise Confirmed signal system (anti-repaint): once validated, the signal remains fixed

system (anti-repaint): once validated, the signal remains fixed Return parameters (bars / %) to filter for “clean” sweeps

Example of Use (Simple Workflow)

Choose your list of symbols and timeframes in the Dashboard (e.g., M15/H1/H4/D1). Wait for a dot to light up (BSL / SSL or +MSS if enabled). Click on the cell: the chart automatically switches to the corresponding symbol + timeframe. Analyze the context (trend, structure, zone) and apply your trading plan (stop/targets/money management).

This product does not provide a “magic setup.” It is used to structure and accelerate the detection of sweeps and the selection of opportunities.

Main Parameters

Detection : Swing Strength, min sweep distance, number of return bars, % return, confirmation on close

: Swing Strength, min sweep distance, number of return bars, % return, confirmation on close Zone Types : Swing HL, EQH/EQL (tolerance + touches), PDH/PDL, PWH/PWL

: Swing HL, EQH/EQL (tolerance + touches), PDH/PDL, PWH/PWL MSS : activation, lookback, minimum threshold

: activation, lookback, minimum threshold Style : BSL/SSL colors, level style/width, zone filling, zone height

: BSL/SSL colors, level style/width, zone filling, zone height Dashboard : Compact/Large mode, position, scale, opacity, symbol/timeframe lists, update frequency

: Compact/Large mode, position, scale, opacity, symbol/timeframe lists, update frequency Alerts: Popup/Sound/Push/Email + cooldown

Markets and Timeframes

Forex : majors and crosses (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY…)

: majors and crosses (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY…) Metals / Indices / Crypto : XAUUSD, compatible indices, BTCUSD depending on broker

: XAUUSD, compatible indices, BTCUSD depending on broker Intraday : M15 to H1

: M15 to H1 Swing: H4 to D1

Update (Version 2.04)

Dashboard PRO : Compact/Large mode, scaling, opacity, hover effect, and click navigation

: Compact/Large mode, scaling, opacity, hover effect, and click navigation UI Buttons : show/hide dashboard + show/hide “Swept” zones

: show/hide dashboard + show/hide “Swept” zones Visual Improvements : readable texts, premium dots (BSL/SSL/+MSS), integrated legend

: readable texts, premium dots (BSL/SSL/+MSS), integrated legend Stability: update optimization (refreshes only if signals change)

User Guide and Support

A PDF user guide (settings + examples) is available for buyers. It is sent upon request via MQL5 messaging.

Support and updates are provided based on user feedback and the evolution of MetaTrader 5.

Disclaimer

This product does not guarantee any results and does not constitute investment advice. Trading involves a high risk of loss. Always test the indicator on a demo account before any live use and use it only within the framework of proper money management.