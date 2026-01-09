Liquidity Sweeps Detector PRO MT5

Liquidity Sweeps Detector PRO MT5

Liquidity Sweeps Detector PRO MT5 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to detect and visualize liquidity sweeps (BSL/SSL) and quickly scan multiple markets using a multi-currency / multi-timeframe Dashboard. It does not place any orders and does not manage positions: it is a visual analysis tool, not a trading robot.

Launch Offer (Price + Bonus)

Launch Price: $39.

This price is valid for the first 5 licenses sold. After that, the product price will increase to $59.

Launch Bonus: after purchase, I am offering 1 product of your choice from my MQL5 profile (except Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5). To receive your bonus, simply send me a private message via MQL5 after your purchase.

What the Indicator Detects and Displays

The indicator scans the chart and highlights:

  • Buy-Side Liquidity (BSL): sweep above a level (swing high, EQH, PDH, PWH)
  • Sell-Side Liquidity (SSL): sweep below a level (swing low, EQL, PDL, PWL)
  • Liquidity Zones: Swing High/Low, Equal Highs/Lows (EQH/EQL), Previous Day High/Low (PDH/PDL), Previous Week High/Low (PWH/PWL)
  • MSS Filter (optional): confirmation of market structure shift after a sweep (“Sweep + MSS” mode)
  • Visual Display: lines + zones (filling) + “Swept” arrows + tooltips
  • Dashboard PRO: multi-symbol / multi-timeframe scanner with signal dots (BSL/SSL / +MSS) and click-to-navigate to the chart
  • Alerts: Popup, Sound, Push, Email (with anti-spam cooldown)

The goal is simple: quickly spot relevant sweeps and save time with a clear scanner, rather than monitoring a single chart.

Anti-repaint / Confirmation

  • Confirm On Close mode: signals are validated at the candle close to limit noise
  • Confirmed signal system (anti-repaint): once validated, the signal remains fixed
  • Return parameters (bars / %) to filter for “clean” sweeps

Example of Use (Simple Workflow)

  1. Choose your list of symbols and timeframes in the Dashboard (e.g., M15/H1/H4/D1).
  2. Wait for a dot to light up (BSL / SSL or +MSS if enabled).
  3. Click on the cell: the chart automatically switches to the corresponding symbol + timeframe.
  4. Analyze the context (trend, structure, zone) and apply your trading plan (stop/targets/money management).

This product does not provide a “magic setup.” It is used to structure and accelerate the detection of sweeps and the selection of opportunities.

Main Parameters

  • Detection: Swing Strength, min sweep distance, number of return bars, % return, confirmation on close
  • Zone Types: Swing HL, EQH/EQL (tolerance + touches), PDH/PDL, PWH/PWL
  • MSS: activation, lookback, minimum threshold
  • Style: BSL/SSL colors, level style/width, zone filling, zone height
  • Dashboard: Compact/Large mode, position, scale, opacity, symbol/timeframe lists, update frequency
  • Alerts: Popup/Sound/Push/Email + cooldown

Markets and Timeframes

  • Forex: majors and crosses (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY…)
  • Metals / Indices / Crypto: XAUUSD, compatible indices, BTCUSD depending on broker
  • Intraday: M15 to H1
  • Swing: H4 to D1

Update (Version 2.04)

  • Dashboard PRO: Compact/Large mode, scaling, opacity, hover effect, and click navigation
  • UI Buttons: show/hide dashboard + show/hide “Swept” zones
  • Visual Improvements: readable texts, premium dots (BSL/SSL/+MSS), integrated legend
  • Stability: update optimization (refreshes only if signals change)

User Guide and Support

A PDF user guide (settings + examples) is available for buyers. It is sent upon request via MQL5 messaging.

Support and updates are provided based on user feedback and the evolution of MetaTrader 5.

Disclaimer

This product does not guarantee any results and does not constitute investment advice. Trading involves a high risk of loss. Always test the indicator on a demo account before any live use and use it only within the framework of proper money management.

More from author
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (3)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automates the analysis of market structure and ICT / Smart Money concepts. It does not place any trades and does not manage orders: it is a visual analysis tool , not an automated trading robot. What the indicator displays The indicator scans the chart and highlights the following information : Market structure : key swings, HH, HL, LH, LL Structure breaks : Break of Struc
Trendline Targets Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
Indicators
Trendline Targets Dashboard MT5 Trendline Targets Dashboard MT5 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays a complete visual trading plan: Signal , Entry , Stop Loss , and Take Profits automatically calculated in multiples of R (Risk). It does not place any orders. It is a visual analysis and management tool, not a trading robot. Launch Offer: Each purchase entitles you to 1 free indicator of your choice from my MQL5 profile. Exception: This bonus does not apply to Market Structure Order Block D
Position Size Calculator ATR
Prime Horizon
Indicators
Position Size Calculator Lite MT5 – Free Risk Management Indicator Important: If you need interactive drag-and-drop Stop Loss / Take Profit zones on the chart, an advanced panel with margin information and detailed risk metrics, please search the Market for “Position Size Calculator PRO MT5” . This Lite version is a free, simplified edition focused on position size calculation. Feedback This indicator is free and maintained in my spare time. If it helps you save time or apply consistent money ma
FREE
Position Size Calculator PRO MT5
Prime Horizon
Indicators
Position Size Calculator PRO MT5 (v2.1) Position Size Calculator PRO is a risk management indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically calculates the optimal position size (lot size) based on your risk per trade, your Stop Loss distance, and the symbol specifications (tick value, tick size, min/max/step volume, margin). This product does not place orders and does not manage trades: it is a decision-support tool designed to standardize your money management and reduce calculation errors before
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT4
Prime Horizon
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT4 – ICT / Smart Money Concepts Indicator for MetaTrader 4 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT4 is an advanced indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who use Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and the ICT approach: market structure, Order Blocks , BOS / ChoCH , Fair Value Gaps (FVG) , liquidity zones , Kill Zones and Volume Profile – all in a single visual dashboard. This is not an Expert Advisor and it does not open or manage trades. It is a techni
Multi Currency Strength Dashboard Mini
Prime Horizon
Indicators
Multi Currency Strength Dashboard Mini (FREE) – Currency Strength Meter for MetaTrader 5 Multi Currency Strength Dashboard Mini is a free MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays the real-time relative strength of 8 major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, CAD, AUD, NZD) in a clean, easy-to-read dashboard. Purpose: quickly spot strong vs weak currencies to build a clearer watchlist (for example: focusing on pairs where a strong currency is matched against a weak currency). Main features (Mini vers
FREE
Multi Currency Strength Dashboard PRO
Prime Horizon
Indicators
Multi-Currency Strength Dashboard PRO MT5 (v2.6) – Currency Strength Meter with Visual Dashboard Multi-Currency Strength Dashboard PRO is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that measures the real-time relative strength of 8 major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, CAD, AUD, NZD) by analyzing up to 28 Forex pairs (depending on the symbols available on your broker). The goal is to provide a fast and structured view of currency strength/weakness, helping you select pairs to analyze (strong currency versus
Multi Currency Strength Dashboard PRO MT4
Prime Horizon
Utilities
LOOKING FOR THE MT5 VERSION? If you are using MetaTrader 5, click here to get the native version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/155546 Multi-Currency Strength Dashboard PRO — Professional Currency Strength Indicator (MT4) Multi-Currency Strength Dashboard PRO is an advanced indicator for MetaTrader 4 that measures the relative strength of major Forex currencies in real-time. It analyzes up to 28 major pairs, calculates the normalized strength of the 8 main currencies, and display
Position Size Calculator PRO MT4
Prime Horizon
Indicators
Position Size Calculator PRO MT4 V2.0 – Lot Size + Visual SL/TP Zones (Drag & Drop) for Faster, Safer Risk Management Position Size Calculator PRO MT4 V2.0 is a position sizing (money management) indicator for MetaTrader 4. It automatically calculates the optimal lot size based on your risk per trade , your Stop Loss distance, and symbol specifications (tick value, tick size, margin, leverage, etc.). Version 2.0 is a major upgrade: instead of only reading a panel, you can manage the trade direct
Trailing Stop Manager PRO
Prime Horizon
Utilities
Trailing Stop Manager PRO — Professional Trailing Stop Management (MT5) Trailing Stop Manager PRO is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automates trailing stop management on your open positions. It can manage all positions on the account or only those filtered by symbol and/or MagicNumber. The EA includes several features: fixed pip trailing stop, ATR-based trailing, automatic break-even, partial close and a visual dashboard. Purpose of the tool Standardize trailing stop management across a
Prop Firm Guardian
Prime Horizon
Utilities
Prop Firm Guardian PRO - Equity Protector Pass your Prop Firm challenges by automating your discipline. The #1 reason traders fail challenges or lose funded accounts is not a lack of strategy, but a lack of risk management. Hitting the Daily Drawdown Limit due to emotion or slippage is the most common error. Prop Firm Guardian PRO acts as your automated safety net. It monitors your account equity in real-time and executes a "Hard Stop" immediately if your limits are reached. ️ WHAT IT DOES Th
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review