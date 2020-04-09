Trailing Stop Manager PRO — Professional Trailing Stop Management (MT5)

Trailing Stop Manager PRO is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automates trailing stop management on your open positions. It can manage all positions on the account or only those filtered by symbol and/or MagicNumber. The EA includes several features: fixed pip trailing stop, ATR-based trailing, automatic break-even, partial close and a visual dashboard.

Purpose of the tool

Standardize trailing stop management across all positions.

Secure profits using break-even and trailing adapted to market conditions.

Handle manual strategies and EA strategies using symbol and MagicNumber filters.

Provide real-time monitoring through an integrated dashboard.

Main features

Trailing stop in pips : configurable trailing distance and step.

: configurable trailing distance and step. ATR-based trailing : dynamic stop based on market volatility.

: dynamic stop based on market volatility. Automatic break-even : moves the stop to the entry price plus a safety margin after a defined profit in pips.

: moves the stop to the entry price plus a safety margin after a defined profit in pips. Partial close : takes partial profit when price reaches a defined level.

: takes partial profit when price reaches a defined level. Visual dashboard : status, number of positions, total P/L, active mode, distance, break-even information.

: status, number of positions, total P/L, active mode, distance, break-even information. Management filters : Buy only, Sell only, selected symbols, MagicNumber filtering.

: Buy only, Sell only, selected symbols, MagicNumber filtering. Alerts and notifications: optional alerts and push notifications on key events (break-even activation, partial close, etc.).

How to use

Copy the EA file into the MQL5/Experts folder and restart MetaTrader 5. Attach the EA to any MT5 chart (any symbol and timeframe). Enable trailing management by setting EnableTrailing = true. Select the trailing mode: Fixed pips mode : configure TrailingStopPips and TrailingStepPips.

: configure TrailingStopPips and TrailingStepPips. ATR mode: enable UseATRTrailing and set ATR_Period and ATR_Multiplier. Enable and configure break-even if required. Enable partial close if you want automatic partial profit taking. Use filters (direction, symbol, MagicNumber) to target which positions will be managed. Monitor the dashboard to see the current status of positions and trailing logic.

Key input parameters

TRAILING STOP SETTINGS

EnableTrailing, TrailingStopPips, TrailingStepPips, UseATRTrailing, ATR_Period, ATR_Multiplier

BREAK-EVEN SETTINGS

EnableBreakEven, BreakEvenPips, BreakEvenExtraPips

PARTIAL CLOSE SETTINGS

EnablePartialClose, PartialClosePips, PartialClosePercent

VISUAL DASHBOARD

ShowDashboard, DashboardX, DashboardY, PanelColor, TextColor, ProfitColor, LossColor

ALERTS

EnableAlerts, EnablePushNotifications

FILTERS

TrailBuyOnly, TrailSellOnly, TrailSymbolsFilter, MagicNumberFilter

Recommended usage

On indices and metals, ATR-based trailing can provide smoother adaptation to volatility.

On Forex pairs, fixed pip trailing with a step can offer more stable behavior.

For break-even, adding a few extra pips can help absorb spread and small price fluctuations.

Using MagicNumber filtering allows you to manage multiple EA strategies separately on the same account.

Always test your settings (pips, digits, ATR parameters) on a demo account or in visual backtest before going live.

Compatibility

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Expert Advisor).

Account types: Hedging and Netting.

Entries: manual orders and orders generated by third-party Expert Advisors.

Markets: Forex, indices, metals, crypto and other instruments depending on the broker.

FAQ

Does the trailing work on pending orders?

No, the EA manages only open positions.

Can I target a single EA only?

Yes. Use MagicNumberFilter to manage only positions with the specified MagicNumber.

What if a Stop Loss is already set?

The existing Stop Loss is modified only when trailing and step conditions are met.

Can break-even and trailing be used together?

Yes. Break-even can trigger first, then trailing takes over once its conditions are satisfied.

Risk warning

Trading involves a high risk of loss. This Expert Advisor automates trailing stop and some position management actions, but it does not guarantee any results. It is recommended to test the configuration on a demo account and adapt the parameters to your broker, instruments and risk tolerance. Never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.

Changelog

v1.00 — Initial version with pip trailing, ATR trailing, automatic break-even, partial close, visual dashboard, filters and alerts.

Keywords

Trailing Stop, ATR, Break-Even, Partial Close, Trade Manager, Risk Management, Automatic Stop Loss, Dashboard, MagicNumber, Expert Advisor, MT5.