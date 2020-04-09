Trailing Stop Manager PRO
Trailing Stop Manager PRO — Professional Trailing Stop Management (MT5)
Trailing Stop Manager PRO is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automates trailing stop management on your open positions. It can manage all positions on the account or only those filtered by symbol and/or MagicNumber. The EA includes several features: fixed pip trailing stop, ATR-based trailing, automatic break-even, partial close and a visual dashboard.
Purpose of the tool
- Standardize trailing stop management across all positions.
- Secure profits using break-even and trailing adapted to market conditions.
- Handle manual strategies and EA strategies using symbol and MagicNumber filters.
- Provide real-time monitoring through an integrated dashboard.
Main features
- Trailing stop in pips: configurable trailing distance and step.
- ATR-based trailing: dynamic stop based on market volatility.
- Automatic break-even: moves the stop to the entry price plus a safety margin after a defined profit in pips.
- Partial close: takes partial profit when price reaches a defined level.
- Visual dashboard: status, number of positions, total P/L, active mode, distance, break-even information.
- Management filters: Buy only, Sell only, selected symbols, MagicNumber filtering.
- Alerts and notifications: optional alerts and push notifications on key events (break-even activation, partial close, etc.).
How to use
- Copy the EA file into the MQL5/Experts folder and restart MetaTrader 5.
- Attach the EA to any MT5 chart (any symbol and timeframe).
- Enable trailing management by setting EnableTrailing = true.
- Select the trailing mode:
- Fixed pips mode: configure TrailingStopPips and TrailingStepPips.
- ATR mode: enable UseATRTrailing and set ATR_Period and ATR_Multiplier.
- Enable and configure break-even if required.
- Enable partial close if you want automatic partial profit taking.
- Use filters (direction, symbol, MagicNumber) to target which positions will be managed.
- Monitor the dashboard to see the current status of positions and trailing logic.
Key input parameters
TRAILING STOP SETTINGS
EnableTrailing, TrailingStopPips, TrailingStepPips, UseATRTrailing, ATR_Period, ATR_Multiplier
BREAK-EVEN SETTINGS
EnableBreakEven, BreakEvenPips, BreakEvenExtraPips
PARTIAL CLOSE SETTINGS
EnablePartialClose, PartialClosePips, PartialClosePercent
VISUAL DASHBOARD
ShowDashboard, DashboardX, DashboardY, PanelColor, TextColor, ProfitColor, LossColor
ALERTS
EnableAlerts, EnablePushNotifications
FILTERS
TrailBuyOnly, TrailSellOnly, TrailSymbolsFilter, MagicNumberFilter
Recommended usage
- On indices and metals, ATR-based trailing can provide smoother adaptation to volatility.
- On Forex pairs, fixed pip trailing with a step can offer more stable behavior.
- For break-even, adding a few extra pips can help absorb spread and small price fluctuations.
- Using MagicNumber filtering allows you to manage multiple EA strategies separately on the same account.
- Always test your settings (pips, digits, ATR parameters) on a demo account or in visual backtest before going live.
Compatibility
- Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Expert Advisor).
- Account types: Hedging and Netting.
- Entries: manual orders and orders generated by third-party Expert Advisors.
- Markets: Forex, indices, metals, crypto and other instruments depending on the broker.
FAQ
Does the trailing work on pending orders?
No, the EA manages only open positions.
Can I target a single EA only?
Yes. Use MagicNumberFilter to manage only positions with the specified MagicNumber.
What if a Stop Loss is already set?
The existing Stop Loss is modified only when trailing and step conditions are met.
Can break-even and trailing be used together?
Yes. Break-even can trigger first, then trailing takes over once its conditions are satisfied.
Risk warning
Trading involves a high risk of loss. This Expert Advisor automates trailing stop and some position management actions, but it does not guarantee any results. It is recommended to test the configuration on a demo account and adapt the parameters to your broker, instruments and risk tolerance. Never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.
Changelog
- v1.00 — Initial version with pip trailing, ATR trailing, automatic break-even, partial close, visual dashboard, filters and alerts.
