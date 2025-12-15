Position Size Calculator PRO MT4 V2.0 – Lot Size + Visual SL/TP Zones (Drag & Drop) for Faster, Safer Risk Management

Position Size Calculator PRO MT4 V2.0 is a position sizing (money management) indicator for MetaTrader 4. It automatically calculates the optimal lot size based on your risk per trade, your Stop Loss distance, and symbol specifications (tick value, tick size, margin, leverage, etc.).

Version 2.0 is a major upgrade: instead of only reading a panel, you can manage the trade directly on the chart with visual SL/TP zones, a BUY/SELL mode, and one-click controls (Risk %, R:R, ATR).

What’s new in V2.0

Full BUY & SELL support (one-click direction toggle).

(one-click direction toggle). Interactive chart zones : Stop Loss (red) + Take Profit (green) + Entry line .

: Stop Loss (red) + Take Profit (green) + . Drag & Drop : move SL/TP on the chart → instant recalculation (lot size, loss, profit, R:R).

: move SL/TP on the chart → (lot size, loss, profit, R:R). Zones ON/OFF toggle + optional price labels (Entry/SL/TP with pips & currency values).

toggle + optional (Entry/SL/TP with pips & currency values). Redesigned panel : LOT SIZE highlighted in a dedicated box + better readability.

: in a dedicated box + better readability. Built-in controls : Risk % +/-, R:R +/-, ATR Multiplier +/-, Reset.

: Risk % +/-, R:R +/-, +/-, Reset. Improved break-even & margin calculations aligned with BUY/SELL direction.

calculations aligned with BUY/SELL direction. Smoother real-time refresh via timer for more stable updates.

Purpose of the tool

Standardize your risk management (fixed % risk or fixed max amount).

(fixed % risk or fixed max amount). Instantly visualize potential loss , potential profit , and Risk/Reward ratio .

, , and . Monitor required margin and estimated margin level before opening a trade.

and estimated before opening a trade. Prepare clean setups faster (market or pending) without manual calculations.

How it works

Attach Position Size Calculator PRO MT4 V2.0 to the chart of the symbol you want to trade. Set your risk using InpRiskPercent (%) or MaxRiskAmount (fixed amount). Select lot mode: automatic calculation or UseFixedLotSize + FixedLotSize. Choose direction with the BUY/SELL button. Define your Stop Loss: ATR-based automatic SL (ATR Period + multiplier), or

(ATR Period + multiplier), or manual SL by dragging the SL zone on the chart (Drag & Drop). Define your Take Profit: Auto TP by R:R (target ratio), or

(target ratio), or manual TP by dragging the TP zone on the chart. The panel updates in real time: lot size, risk, profit, R:R, margin, and break-even.

Main features

Lot size calculation from risk % or fixed risk amount.

from risk % or fixed risk amount. BUY/SELL direction support with correct directional calculations.

with correct directional calculations. ATR-based Stop Loss (period + multiplier adjustable via buttons).

(period + multiplier adjustable via buttons). Automatic Take Profit based on a Risk/Reward ratio (adjustable via buttons).

based on a (adjustable via buttons). Visual SL/TP zones + Entry line for immediate readability.

+ for immediate readability. Drag & Drop SL/TP : instant recalculation (lot, loss, profit, R:R).

: instant recalculation (lot, loss, profit, R:R). Optional chart price labels : Entry/SL/TP with pips and currency values.

: Entry/SL/TP with pips and currency values. Margin info : required margin + estimated margin level.

: required margin + estimated margin level. Break-even price including spread (direction-aware).

including spread (direction-aware). Optimized UI: LOT SIZE emphasized for faster decisions.

Main inputs (settings)

InpRiskPercent – risk per trade (%)

– risk per trade (%) MaxRiskAmount – max risk amount (0 = use %)

– max risk amount (0 = use %) UseFixedLotSize / FixedLotSize – use a fixed lot instead of calculation

/ – use a fixed lot instead of calculation InpIsBuyDirection – initial direction (BUY by default)

– initial direction (BUY by default) CalculationTimeframe – timeframe used for ATR (0 = current chart timeframe)

– timeframe used for ATR (0 = current chart timeframe) ATR_Period / InpATR_Multiplier – ATR settings (multiplier adjustable via buttons)

/ – ATR settings (multiplier adjustable via buttons) CalculateRR / InpTargetRR – auto TP by R:R (adjustable via buttons)

/ – auto TP by R:R (adjustable via buttons) InpShowZones – show SL/TP zones by default (toggle ON/OFF)

– show SL/TP zones by default (toggle ON/OFF) ShowPriceLabels – show price labels on chart

– show price labels on chart ShowPanel + display options – account, margin, R:R, break-even sections

Compatibility

Platform: MetaTrader 4

Type: indicator (does not open or close trades)

(does not open or close trades) Assets: Forex, indices, metals, commodities, crypto (depends on broker)

Accounts: Standard/ECN/Cent (depending on symbol data provided by your broker)

Best practices

Test on a demo account before using on a real account.

before using on a real account. Always verify the calculated lot size matches your trading plan and broker constraints.

Adjust risk to volatility: ATR helps, but discipline is the key.

Risk warning

This indicator is a risk management and position sizing tool. It is not investment advice and does not guarantee any results. Trading involves a high risk of capital loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always test any configuration on a demo account before trading live.