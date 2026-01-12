Smart RR Pro

DRX Smart Risk | Professional Trade Planner

Stop guessing. Start planning with precision.

Drawing Fibonacci lines or calculating lot sizes manually is slow and error-prone. The DRX Smart Risk tool brings the intuitive workflow of professional charting platforms (like TradingView) directly into your MetaTrader 5 terminal—but faster, smarter, and fully integrated.

The Problem: Standard MT5 lines are clunky. You struggle to grab them, they disappear when you change timeframes, and you have to calculate the Risk:Reward ratio (R:R) in your head.

The Solution: DRX Smart Risk is a high-end visual overlay. It draws a professional Risk/Reward box on your chart that calculates everything in real-time. Just drag the lines, and the tool tells you exactly how much money you are risking and what your potential profit is.

🚀 Key Features

1. Fluid "Smart Drag" Technology Forget clunky lines. Our "Anchor-Logic" ensures that the Profit and Loss boxes move synchronously.

One-Click Switch: A smart button attached directly to the entry line lets you flip from LONG to SHORT instantly.

Auto-Flip: Simply drag the Take Profit target below the entry, and the tool automatically detects you want to go short. It flips the setup for you. Seamlessly.

2. Real-Time Money Management Don't just trade points. Trade money.

Live Currency Calculation: Enter your lot size in the panel, and the tool shows you: "TP: +$450.00 / SL: -$150.00" .

R:R Display: Your Risk:Reward ratio is displayed in high-contrast text directly in the profit zone. Never take a bad trade again.

3. Professional UX Design

Safety Gap Protection: The tool prevents boxes from collapsing or overlapping the entry line. You can always grab and move the tool precisely, without misclicks.

Timeframe Memory: Planned a trade on M5? Switch to H4 to check the trend—your Risk Box stays exactly where you placed it. It doesn't drift or disappear.

Glassy Control Panel: A modern, semi-transparent dashboard allows you to reset the tool or change lot sizes on the fly. It can be hidden completely for a clean chart.

📊 How it Works

Load the Tool: It appears instantly at the current price. Plan the Trade: Drag the Gold Entry Line to your desired entry. Adjust Risk: Drag the Red Box to your Stop Loss level. Set Target: Drag the Green Box to your Take Profit. Execute: You now have the exact values (Points/Money) to open your trade in the terminal.

⚙️ Settings

Visuals: Customize colors for TP, SL, and Entry to match your chart theme.

Defaults: Set your preferred default Stop Loss and Take Profit distance.

Behavior: Enable/Disable Timeframe Memory and Panel visibility.

Why DRX Smart Risk? Because professional trading requires professional tools. Eliminate the guesswork and manage your risk with surgical precision.