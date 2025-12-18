Multi Currency Strength Dashboard PRO
- Version: 2.70
- Updated: 18 December 2025
- Activations: 10
Multi-Currency Strength Dashboard PRO MT5 (v2.6) – Currency Strength Meter with Visual Dashboard
Multi-Currency Strength Dashboard PRO is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that measures the real-time relative strength of 8 major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, CAD, AUD, NZD) by analyzing up to 28 Forex pairs (depending on the symbols available on your broker).
The goal is to provide a fast and structured view of currency strength/weakness, helping you select pairs to analyze (strong currency versus weak currency) and avoid pairs with low strength differential.
Main features
- Visual on-chart dashboard with strength bars (normalized 0–100 scale).
- Up to 28 pairs analysis (automatic list, broker suffix support when applicable).
- Best Pairs list based on a configurable minimum strength difference.
- Worst Pairs list to help identify pairs with low differential.
- Alerts for very strong / very weak currencies and best opportunity (optional push notifications).
What’s new in v2.6
- 3 calculation modes:
- Price Change: classic price movement method.
- RSI: oscillator-based method designed to be more stable in volatile conditions.
- Hybrid: combined Price + RSI multi-factor approach.
- Multi-Timeframe matrix (3 configurable timeframes) to check strength alignment across different horizons.
- Minimizable dashboard to reduce screen space usage.
- “28 Pairs” panel (show/hide): pairs are automatically sorted by strength differential.
- One-click chart switch: click a Best Pair to open the symbol on the chart.
- Improved stability (fallback if RSI is unavailable), better normalization, and smoother results with enhanced smoothing.
How to read the values
- 0–100: normalized strength scale (higher value means the currency is stronger relative to the others).
- Differential: used to identify “strong vs weak” pairs in the Best Pairs list.
- Trend (optional): compares the current calculation to the previous one to display direction.
Important settings
- CalculationMode: Price Change / RSI / Hybrid
- CalculationTimeframe: main calculation timeframe
- CalculationPeriod: lookback period (bars) used for calculations
- RSI_Period: RSI period (RSI/Hybrid modes)
- ShowTFMatrix + TF1/TF2/TF3: multi-timeframe configuration
- MinStrengthDiff: minimum strength difference to display Best Pairs
- EnableAlerts: alerts activation and anti-spam delay
Installation and usage
- Install the indicator and attach it to any MT5 chart.
- Select the calculation mode and timeframe that match your trading style.
- Use the dashboard to scan currency strength and open a pair from Best Pairs for analysis.
- (Optional) Enable the MTF Matrix to confirm alignment across timeframes.
Changelog
- v2.6: added Price/RSI/Hybrid modes, multi-timeframe matrix, minimizable dashboard, sorted 28 pairs panel, one-click chart switching, UI/alerts/stability improvements.
Disclaimer
This indicator is an analysis tool. It does not provide investment advice and does not guarantee results. Always test in appropriate conditions (demo/backtesting) and apply proper risk management.