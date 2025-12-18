Multi Currency Strength Dashboard PRO

Multi-Currency Strength Dashboard PRO MT5 (v2.6) – Currency Strength Meter with Visual Dashboard

Multi-Currency Strength Dashboard PRO is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that measures the real-time relative strength of 8 major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, CAD, AUD, NZD) by analyzing up to 28 Forex pairs (depending on the symbols available on your broker).

The goal is to provide a fast and structured view of currency strength/weakness, helping you select pairs to analyze (strong currency versus weak currency) and avoid pairs with low strength differential.

Main features

  • Visual on-chart dashboard with strength bars (normalized 0–100 scale).
  • Up to 28 pairs analysis (automatic list, broker suffix support when applicable).
  • Best Pairs list based on a configurable minimum strength difference.
  • Worst Pairs list to help identify pairs with low differential.
  • Alerts for very strong / very weak currencies and best opportunity (optional push notifications).

What’s new in v2.6

  • 3 calculation modes:
    • Price Change: classic price movement method.
    • RSI: oscillator-based method designed to be more stable in volatile conditions.
    • Hybrid: combined Price + RSI multi-factor approach.
  • Multi-Timeframe matrix (3 configurable timeframes) to check strength alignment across different horizons.
  • Minimizable dashboard to reduce screen space usage.
  • “28 Pairs” panel (show/hide): pairs are automatically sorted by strength differential.
  • One-click chart switch: click a Best Pair to open the symbol on the chart.
  • Improved stability (fallback if RSI is unavailable), better normalization, and smoother results with enhanced smoothing.

How to read the values

  • 0–100: normalized strength scale (higher value means the currency is stronger relative to the others).
  • Differential: used to identify “strong vs weak” pairs in the Best Pairs list.
  • Trend (optional): compares the current calculation to the previous one to display direction.

Important settings

  • CalculationMode: Price Change / RSI / Hybrid
  • CalculationTimeframe: main calculation timeframe
  • CalculationPeriod: lookback period (bars) used for calculations
  • RSI_Period: RSI period (RSI/Hybrid modes)
  • ShowTFMatrix + TF1/TF2/TF3: multi-timeframe configuration
  • MinStrengthDiff: minimum strength difference to display Best Pairs
  • EnableAlerts: alerts activation and anti-spam delay

Installation and usage

  1. Install the indicator and attach it to any MT5 chart.
  2. Select the calculation mode and timeframe that match your trading style.
  3. Use the dashboard to scan currency strength and open a pair from Best Pairs for analysis.
  4. (Optional) Enable the MTF Matrix to confirm alignment across timeframes.

Changelog

  • v2.6: added Price/RSI/Hybrid modes, multi-timeframe matrix, minimizable dashboard, sorted 28 pairs panel, one-click chart switching, UI/alerts/stability improvements.

Disclaimer

This indicator is an analysis tool. It does not provide investment advice and does not guarantee results. Always test in appropriate conditions (demo/backtesting) and apply proper risk management.

