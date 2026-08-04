Ninja Trend Matrix MT5

Ninja Trend Matrix MT5

Ninja Trend Matrix MT5 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that brings multi-timeframe trend direction, relative strength and ATR-based volatility together in one dashboard. It helps you review the current market environment before making a discretionary decision or using another trading system.

The indicator does not open, modify or close trades. It does not display entry arrows, take-profit levels, stop-loss levels, win rates or profit forecasts.

Main features

  • Classifies each selected timeframe as STRONG UP, UP, RANGE, DOWN, STRONG DOWN or N/A
  • Displays a relative trend-strength score from 0 to 100
  • Shows ATR-based volatility as LOW, NORMAL, HIGH or SHOCK
  • Combines EMA 20/50, EMA slope, recent high/low structure, ADX and +DI/-DI
  • Uses closed-bar data instead of the currently forming candle
  • Direct drag, minimize/restore, automatic layout and compact grid

Timeframes

DEFAULT displays M5, M15, H1, H4 and D1. CUSTOM accepts a comma-separated list such as M1,M5,M30,H1,W1,MN1. ALL displays all 21 standard MetaTrader 5 timeframes from M1 through MN1.

Overall state and alerts

The dashboard summarizes the selected timeframes as BULLISH ALIGNMENT, BULLISH BIAS, MIXED, RANGE, BEARISH BIAS or BEARISH ALIGNMENT. Optional popup, sound and push notifications are available only when every selected timeframe aligns upward or downward. RANGE and N/A never count as full alignment. The same alignment is not announced repeatedly every minute.

Updates and symbols

The default refresh interval is 60 seconds. While history is loading, unavailable timeframes show N/A and are retried every five seconds. After data is ready, trend calculations update only when a new closed bar is available for the relevant timeframe. The current chart symbol is analyzed exactly as supplied by the broker, including prefixes or suffixes. The indicator can therefore be used with forex, metals, indices, shares and cryptocurrency CFDs when sufficient MT5 history is available.

No DLL and no WebRequest are used. Spread is shown in broker points and the update time uses broker server time. W1 and MN1 may temporarily show N/A while long-term history is downloaded.

Important

The strength value is not a probability, expected return or trade signal. This indicator is an analytical display only. It does not provide investment advice or guarantee any trading result. Always evaluate market conditions and risk independently.

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ORB Seeker MT5
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5 (1)
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