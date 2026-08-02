KS Multisymbol Daily Week Month Live Dashboard

This is a multi-symbol dashboard indicator for MetaTrader 5 that gives you a live overview of market bias and range status for up to 20 symbols at once. Pro Version has notification feature available on Mql5 Store.

Key Features:

Attach to any chart — Works independently of the chart’s symbol.

— Works independently of the chart’s symbol. Live Dashboard Table showing: Current price Daily, Weekly, Monthly Bias (price vs. the current period’s OPEN) Daily, Weekly, Monthly Range Status : HIGH → Price broke above previous period’s high (bullish breakout) LOW → Price broke below previous period’s low (bearish breakout) NO BIAS → Price still inside previous period’s range Overall Bias — Majority vote of Daily/Weekly/Monthly bias (Bullish or Bearish)

showing: Smart Notifications (only on M15 candle close to reduce noise): (only in Pro Version) Overall bias change Range breakouts (High/Low) Individual period bias flips On first attach: Sends one combined summary of all symbols

(only on to reduce noise): (only in Pro Version) Visual Customization : Toggle dashboard with a button Adjustable width, colors, font size Option to sort by bias (Bullish on top)

: Supports any symbols (Forex, Gold, Indices, etc.) — just enter exact symbol names as shown in Market Watch.

Perfect For:

Quick market sentiment overview

Spotting breakouts across multiple timeframes

Monitoring many pairs without switching charts

Receiving clean, non-spammy alerts

Summary: A clean, professional, real-time multi-timeframe bias & breakout dashboard with smart notifications — ideal for day traders, swing traders, and multi-pair traders.