KS Multisymbol Daily Week Month Live Dashboard
- Indicators
-
Kulvinder SinghKULVINDER SINGH
MQL5 Developer | Python Developer | Forex Trader | Software Product Creator
📞 +91-9996327555 | ✉ Kulvinder99@gmail.com
🌐 smarttradingpip.com | advocateprosuit.in | cctvpeoplecounting.com
- Version: 1.7
- Updated: 2 August 2026
This is a multi-symbol dashboard indicator for MetaTrader 5 that gives you a live overview of market bias and range status for up to 20 symbols at once. Pro Version has notification feature available on Mql5 Store.
Key Features:
- Attach to any chart — Works independently of the chart’s symbol.
- Live Dashboard Table showing:
- Current price
- Daily, Weekly, Monthly Bias (price vs. the current period’s OPEN)
- Daily, Weekly, Monthly Range Status:
- HIGH → Price broke above previous period’s high (bullish breakout)
- LOW → Price broke below previous period’s low (bearish breakout)
- NO BIAS → Price still inside previous period’s range
- Overall Bias — Majority vote of Daily/Weekly/Monthly bias (Bullish or Bearish)
- Smart Notifications (only on M15 candle close to reduce noise): (only in Pro Version)
- Overall bias change
- Range breakouts (High/Low)
- Individual period bias flips
- On first attach: Sends one combined summary of all symbols
- Visual Customization:
- Toggle dashboard with a button
- Adjustable width, colors, font size
- Option to sort by bias (Bullish on top)
- Supports any symbols (Forex, Gold, Indices, etc.) — just enter exact symbol names as shown in Market Watch.
Perfect For:
- Quick market sentiment overview
- Spotting breakouts across multiple timeframes
- Monitoring many pairs without switching charts
- Receiving clean, non-spammy alerts
Summary: A clean, professional, real-time multi-timeframe bias & breakout dashboard with smart notifications — ideal for day traders, swing traders, and multi-pair traders.