SMC Trade Pilot MT4

SMC Trade Pilot MT4

Semi-automatic trading assistant for Smart Money Concepts traders. Receive signals directly on Telegram with a chart screenshot, then place the trade with a single tap. Manage your positions from your phone, even when you are away from your computer.

The problem it solves

Smart Money setups do not wait. Order Blocks and Liquidity Sweeps form during the London open, the New York open or in the middle of the Asian session, often while you are at work, in a meeting or simply away from your screen. By the time you glance at the chart, the setup is gone or price has already moved.

SMC Trade Pilot turns your phone into a real-time trading cockpit. The Expert Advisor scans the chart continuously for SMC signals. When a setup forms, it sends a complete trade ticket to your Telegram: chart screenshot, direction, entry price, suggested stop loss, suggested take profit and a quality score. You decide. One tap to execute, one tap to skip.

How it works

  1. The EA monitors the chart in the background.
  2. When a Smart Money signal is detected (BOS, ChoCH, pending break, new Order Block or Liquidity Sweep), a rich message arrives on your Telegram with a chart screenshot, signal details, entry price and SL/TP suggestions.
  3. Three inline buttons let you decide: EXECUTE places the trade, SKIP dismisses the signal, MODIFY allows a manual adjustment.
  4. After execution, the message is updated to show the open ticket and a single CLOSE NOW button. You can close the position from Telegram at any time.
  5. While the position is open, the EA can move the stop to breakeven after 1R, then apply an ATR-based trailing stop.

Main features

  • Smart Money signal engine: Break of Structure, Change of Character, pending break detection, Order Blocks with strength scoring, Fair Value Gaps, Liquidity Sweeps and Volume Profile.
  • Multi-timeframe panel: instant M15, H1, H4 and D1 bias with a confluence score.
  • Two-way Telegram integration: rich messages with a chart screenshot and inline EXECUTE / SKIP / MODIFY / CLOSE buttons.
  • Built-in risk management: lot size by percentage of equity, configurable risk per trade, daily drawdown protection and a daily trade cap.
  • Automatic SL/TP: based on an ATR multiple or on the last Order Block, with a configurable risk-to-reward ratio.
  • Position management: breakeven once the trade reaches 1R, then ATR trailing stop.
  • Quality filter: each signal receives a grade. Set a minimum threshold and only the cleaner setups reach your Telegram.
  • Session filter: optional restriction to the Asian, London or New York kill zones.
  • Spread filter: blocks execution when the spread exceeds your threshold.
  • Order Block statistics: hit rate, mitigation rate and average strength of historical Order Blocks.
  • History scan: Order Block analysis of up to 2000 bars at startup.
  • Dashboard: draggable panel with live structure, multi-timeframe view, kill zones and current signal status.

Who it is for

  • Manual SMC and ICT traders who do not want to miss a setup while away.
  • Day traders and swing traders who cannot watch the charts during office hours.
  • Travelers and remote workers who want a trading cockpit on their phone.
  • Funded challenge candidates who need a strict risk-management framework.

Requirements and setup

  • MetaTrader 4, any broker.
  • A Telegram bot token, free via @BotFather inside the Telegram app.
  • Your personal Telegram chat ID, free via @userinfobot.
  • Allow https://api.telegram.org in Tools, Options, Expert Advisors.
  • A complete PDF manual is provided after purchase to guide you step by step, with screenshots.

Main inputs

Input Default Role
InpTelegramEnable false Telegram module switch
InpTelegramBotToken empty Your @BotFather bot token
InpTelegramChatID empty Your @userinfobot chat ID
InpExecEnable false Execution switch. Leave false for alerts only.
InpExecRiskPct 1.0 Risk per trade as a percentage of equity
InpExecRRRatio 2.0 Take profit risk-to-reward ratio
InpExecMaxTradesDay 5 Daily cap on the number of trades
InpExecMaxDailyDDPct 3.0 Maximum daily drawdown in percent, 0 disables it
InpExecMinQualityScore 0 Minimum quality score 0-100 to allow execution, 0 means no filter

Important notes

  • This EA is a semi-automatic assistant. Trades are placed only after you tap EXECUTE in Telegram. The EA does not open positions on its own.
  • Past performance does not guarantee future results. Margin trading carries a substantial risk of loss.
  • Always test the EA on a demo account before using it live.
  • Support is provided through MQL5 messaging.

Risk warning

Trading foreign exchange and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade, carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. You may sustain a partial or total loss of your initial investment, so do not invest money that you cannot afford to lose.

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EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
4 (2)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Crystal Trade Manager Pro MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
Crystal Trade Manager PRO – Advanced MT4 Risk & Trade Control System Overview Free :- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150632 Crystal Trade Manager PRO (CTM) is a fully–featured trade execution and risk management utility for MetaTrader 4. It is built for traders who require disciplined execution, strong risk protection, and intelligent automation on MT4. The system manages risk, protects equity, enforces daily limits, automates SL/TP logic, and provides a fast one-click trade panel with p
RedFox Copier Pro
Rui Manh Tien
4.7 (10)
Utilities
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
GerFX BreakingNews Filter
Exler Consulting GmbH
Utilities
In the current version this filter will only work with my   night scalpers and the EA Profitection Filter  or with other EAs that utilize the global variables set by this EA.  An MT5 version is availalble   here .  Many scalpers these days have a "normal" news filter, which filters calendar news such as interest rate decisions or CPI releases.  However, this breaking news filter is able to filter non-standard breaking news. It will check every minute for news and if it finds a news event, it w
Arrow indicator to Martingale EA
Sofiia Butenko
Utilities
If you need an advisor on any arrow indicator signals - this utility will definitely help you.  You will be able, with the help of this utility to form an unlimited number of EAs on YOUR signals , with your set of settings, with your copyright and complete source code . You will be able to use the resulting EAs unlimitedly , including adding them to the Market and other resources. Free simple version of the generation script to help you understand how it works - here What does the utility do? 
Discord To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (4)
Utilities
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT4. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
EchoTrade Telegram to MT4 Copier
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
5 (2)
Utilities
EchoTrade Telegram to MT5 Copier Seamless, Instant, and Reliable Signal Copying - Direct from Telegram to MetaTrader 4! The product does not run in the strategy tester but you can get free trial version   here  for testing before purchase. Tired of manually executing trades from Telegram signals? EchoTrade automates the process, instantly copying trades from any Telegram channel or group directly into your MT5 account—accurately, efficiently, and without delay. Key Features: Universal Compatib
Auto Trade Driver
Vu Trung Kien
4.6 (15)
Utilities
Auto Trade Driver is an automatic powerful tool (run as Expert Advisor) that helps you to manage risk and control orders and maximize your profit in multi-protect/trailing-stop rules. This tool is very useful for both scalpers and trend followers. It not only calculates the trade risk exactly, but also protects and maximizes your profits in real-time. With this tool, the only thing you have to do is to enter trade by your own strategy, then it will auto-drive your position with exit strategy you
FFx Hidden TPSL Manager
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Utilities
The FFx Hidden Manager panel will help you to manage easily your orders directly on the chart. Below all features described: TP, SL and TrailingStop are hidden Each order has its own lines on chart Drag & Drop any line to change the TP/SL as per your need Option to move automatically the SL line at breakeven when TP #1 is reached Option to choose the TP/SL type (by pips or price) Option to choose the TrailingStop type (by pips, MA, Fractals, PSAR or ATR) Define which order(s) you want to manage
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Prime Horizon
5 (9)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
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Prime Horizon
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Position Size Calculator ATR
Prime Horizon
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Position Size Calculator Lite MT5 - Free Risk Management Indicator (v2.0) Free Lite version of the Position Size Calculator. If you need interactive drag and drop of SL/TP lines, Fixed Lot mode and adjustable Risk/R:R/ATR from the panel, see the PRO version on the Market: Position Size Calculator PRO MT5 . Overview Position Size Calculator Lite MT5 is a free indicator that calculates the recommended lot size for a trade based on a risk percentage, an ATR-based Stop Loss and a target risk/reward
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Prime Horizon
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Liquidity Sweeps Detector PRO MT4
Prime Horizon
Indicators
Liquidity Sweeps Detector PRO MT4 A Smart Money Concepts (SMC / ICT) indicator that maps buy-side and sell-side liquidity, detects when price sweeps a liquidity level, and confirms the following Market Structure Shift (MSS). Each valid sweep + MSS is marked with an arrow and graded by multi-timeframe confluence, with an automatic risk-reward projection and a live on-chart dashboard. WHAT IT DOES Maps buy-side (BSL) and sell-side (SSL) liquidity from confirmed swing highs and lows. Detects a li
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Prime Horizon
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SMC Trade Pilot MT5 Semi-automatic trading assistant for Smart Money Concepts traders. Receive rich signals on Telegram with chart screenshot, then place the trade with a single tap. Manage your positions from your phone, even when you are away from your computer. The problem this solves Smart Money setups don't wait for you. Order Blocks and Liquidity Sweeps form during the London open, the New York open, or in the middle of the Asian session, often when you are at work, in a meeting, or simply
Liquidity Sweeps Detector PRO MT5
Prime Horizon
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Liquidity Sweeps Detector PRO MT5 — Version 1.5 Multi-Timeframe Liquidity Sweeps Detector PRO MT5 is a technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 that detects liquidity sweeps with Market Structure Shift (MSS) confirmation. Based on Smart Money Concepts / ICT methodology, it identifies Buy Side Liquidity (BSL) and Sell Side Liquidity (SSL) levels, and signals stop hunts followed by structure shift. The indicator provides native multi-timeframe analysis with A+ / A / B / C confluence scoring.
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5 (1)
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Multi-Currency Strength Dashboard PRO MT5 (v3.0) – Unified UI, Inline Sparklines, CSV Export Multi-Currency Strength Dashboard PRO is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that measures the real-time relative strength of 8 major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, CAD, AUD, NZD) by analyzing up to 28 Forex pairs (depending on the symbols available on your broker). Version 3.0 introduces a complete visual overhaul that matches the TradingTips Dashboard Suite theme (same look and feel as the MSOB Dashboard in
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Prime Horizon
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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT4 is a MetaTrader 4 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator is intended for traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversa
Multi Currency Strength Dashboard PRO MT4
Prime Horizon
Utilities
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Prime Horizon
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Trailing Stop Manager Basic — Free Trailing Stop EA (MT5) Trailing Stop Manager Basic is the free version of Trailing Stop Manager PRO. This MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor automates fixed-pip trailing stop management, break-even, and 1-level partial close across all open positions on your account. It works with manual orders and orders generated by any other EA. The tool includes a professional visual dashboard identical to the PRO version — daily statistics, real-time P&L, position status, and int
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Trendline Targets Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
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Session Volume Profile SMC MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (2)
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Prime Horizon
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Trailing Stop Manager PRO
Prime Horizon
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Position Size Calculator PRO MT4
Prime Horizon
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Session Volume Profile SMC MT4
Prime Horizon
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Session Volume Profile SMC shows you where the market actually traded - not just where price went. For every session (Day, Week or Month) it builds a horizontal volume profile directly on your chart, revealing the price levels that attracted the most activity and that price tends to respect later. Most charts only show price. Volume Profile adds the missing dimension: how much was traded at each price . This indicator turns that into a clean, session-based read and layers a Smart Money Concepts
SMC Signal Matrix MT5
Prime Horizon
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SMC Signal Matrix is a multi-symbol Smart Money Concepts scanner. It analyzes many symbols at once and shows, on a single dashboard, the market-structure trend, an entry signal, a confluence quality score, the nearest order block and the latest liquidity sweep for each pair. Instead of loading one chart at a time, you read the market structure of your whole watchlist in one panel. The scanner runs the same Smart Money Concepts engine on every symbol: market structure (Break of Structure and Chan
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