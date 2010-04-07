SMC Trade Pilot MT4

Semi-automatic trading assistant for Smart Money Concepts traders. Receive signals directly on Telegram with a chart screenshot, then place the trade with a single tap. Manage your positions from your phone, even when you are away from your computer.

The problem it solves

Smart Money setups do not wait. Order Blocks and Liquidity Sweeps form during the London open, the New York open or in the middle of the Asian session, often while you are at work, in a meeting or simply away from your screen. By the time you glance at the chart, the setup is gone or price has already moved.

SMC Trade Pilot turns your phone into a real-time trading cockpit. The Expert Advisor scans the chart continuously for SMC signals. When a setup forms, it sends a complete trade ticket to your Telegram: chart screenshot, direction, entry price, suggested stop loss, suggested take profit and a quality score. You decide. One tap to execute, one tap to skip.

How it works

The EA monitors the chart in the background. When a Smart Money signal is detected (BOS, ChoCH, pending break, new Order Block or Liquidity Sweep), a rich message arrives on your Telegram with a chart screenshot, signal details, entry price and SL/TP suggestions. Three inline buttons let you decide: EXECUTE places the trade, SKIP dismisses the signal, MODIFY allows a manual adjustment. After execution, the message is updated to show the open ticket and a single CLOSE NOW button. You can close the position from Telegram at any time. While the position is open, the EA can move the stop to breakeven after 1R, then apply an ATR-based trailing stop.

Main features

Smart Money signal engine : Break of Structure, Change of Character, pending break detection, Order Blocks with strength scoring, Fair Value Gaps, Liquidity Sweeps and Volume Profile.

: Break of Structure, Change of Character, pending break detection, Order Blocks with strength scoring, Fair Value Gaps, Liquidity Sweeps and Volume Profile. Multi-timeframe panel : instant M15, H1, H4 and D1 bias with a confluence score.

: instant M15, H1, H4 and D1 bias with a confluence score. Two-way Telegram integration : rich messages with a chart screenshot and inline EXECUTE / SKIP / MODIFY / CLOSE buttons.

: rich messages with a chart screenshot and inline EXECUTE / SKIP / MODIFY / CLOSE buttons. Built-in risk management : lot size by percentage of equity, configurable risk per trade, daily drawdown protection and a daily trade cap.

: lot size by percentage of equity, configurable risk per trade, daily drawdown protection and a daily trade cap. Automatic SL/TP : based on an ATR multiple or on the last Order Block, with a configurable risk-to-reward ratio.

: based on an ATR multiple or on the last Order Block, with a configurable risk-to-reward ratio. Position management : breakeven once the trade reaches 1R, then ATR trailing stop.

: breakeven once the trade reaches 1R, then ATR trailing stop. Quality filter : each signal receives a grade. Set a minimum threshold and only the cleaner setups reach your Telegram.

: each signal receives a grade. Set a minimum threshold and only the cleaner setups reach your Telegram. Session filter : optional restriction to the Asian, London or New York kill zones.

: optional restriction to the Asian, London or New York kill zones. Spread filter : blocks execution when the spread exceeds your threshold.

: blocks execution when the spread exceeds your threshold. Order Block statistics : hit rate, mitigation rate and average strength of historical Order Blocks.

: hit rate, mitigation rate and average strength of historical Order Blocks. History scan : Order Block analysis of up to 2000 bars at startup.

: Order Block analysis of up to 2000 bars at startup. Dashboard: draggable panel with live structure, multi-timeframe view, kill zones and current signal status.

Who it is for

Manual SMC and ICT traders who do not want to miss a setup while away.

Day traders and swing traders who cannot watch the charts during office hours.

Travelers and remote workers who want a trading cockpit on their phone.

Funded challenge candidates who need a strict risk-management framework.

Requirements and setup

MetaTrader 4, any broker.

A Telegram bot token, free via @BotFather inside the Telegram app.

Your personal Telegram chat ID, free via @userinfobot.

Allow https://api.telegram.org in Tools, Options, Expert Advisors.

in Tools, Options, Expert Advisors. A complete PDF manual is provided after purchase to guide you step by step, with screenshots.

Main inputs

Input Default Role InpTelegramEnable false Telegram module switch InpTelegramBotToken empty Your @BotFather bot token InpTelegramChatID empty Your @userinfobot chat ID InpExecEnable false Execution switch. Leave false for alerts only. InpExecRiskPct 1.0 Risk per trade as a percentage of equity InpExecRRRatio 2.0 Take profit risk-to-reward ratio InpExecMaxTradesDay 5 Daily cap on the number of trades InpExecMaxDailyDDPct 3.0 Maximum daily drawdown in percent, 0 disables it InpExecMinQualityScore 0 Minimum quality score 0-100 to allow execution, 0 means no filter

Important notes

This EA is a semi-automatic assistant. Trades are placed only after you tap EXECUTE in Telegram. The EA does not open positions on its own.

assistant. Trades are placed only after you tap EXECUTE in Telegram. The EA does not open positions on its own. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Margin trading carries a substantial risk of loss.

Always test the EA on a demo account before using it live.

Support is provided through MQL5 messaging.

Risk warning

Trading foreign exchange and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade, carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. You may sustain a partial or total loss of your initial investment, so do not invest money that you cannot afford to lose.