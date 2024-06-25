Trading Session MT5

3
  • Indicators
  • Kevin Schneider
    Kevin Schneider

    Kevin Schneider

    4 (2)
    With profound expertise in the foreign exchange market, extensive experience in trading, and a solid background in developing quantitative trading systems, I am skilled at creating effective automated trading solutions. By analyzing market data and continuously refining these systems, I assist
    2 products
  • Version: 1.0

Trading Session Indicator

The Trading Session Indicator visualizes the high and low points as well as the start and end times of the Asian, London, and New York trading sessions directly on your chart.

Features:

  • Visualization of major trading sessions
  • Highlighting of high and low points
  • Display of start and end times for each session
  • Customizable session times
  • User-friendly and efficient

Customizability: Each trading session (Asian, London, New York) can be individually customized to match specific trading times.


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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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AI TrendScalper EA MT5
Kevin Schneider
5 (1)
Experts
The AI TrendScalper EA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed to assist traders in profiting from market trends. This EA follows the trend and utilizes an intelligent trading strategy to identify potential trading opportunities and automatically place buy or sell orders. 5 copies left 74$ next price 99$ Money Management: Lots : Manually set the lot size. RiskPercent : Percentage risk. If set to 0, a fixed lot size will be used. Trade Exit Settings: Take-Profit : Take-profit in points.
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Kedrov
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Kedrov 2025.05.02 18:22 
 

Привет! Спасибо за индикатор. Но проблема - все на экране периодически моргает - вертикальные линии, горизонтальные. Раздражает. Что то можно сднлать?

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