Trading Session MT5
- Indicators
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Kevin SchneiderWith profound expertise in the foreign exchange market, extensive experience in trading, and a solid background in developing quantitative trading systems, I am skilled at creating effective automated trading solutions. By analyzing market data and continuously refining these systems, I assist
- Version: 1.0
Trading Session Indicator
The Trading Session Indicator visualizes the high and low points as well as the start and end times of the Asian, London, and New York trading sessions directly on your chart.
Features:
- Visualization of major trading sessions
- Highlighting of high and low points
- Display of start and end times for each session
- Customizable session times
- User-friendly and efficient
Customizability: Each trading session (Asian, London, New York) can be individually customized to match specific trading times.
Привет! Спасибо за индикатор. Но проблема - все на экране периодически моргает - вертикальные линии, горизонтальные. Раздражает. Что то можно сднлать?