Trading Session MT5

Trading Session Indicator

The Trading Session Indicator visualizes the high and low points as well as the start and end times of the Asian, London, and New York trading sessions directly on your chart.

Features:

Visualization of major trading sessions

Highlighting of high and low points

Display of start and end times for each session

Customizable session times

User-friendly and efficient

Customizability: Each trading session (Asian, London, New York) can be individually customized to match specific trading times.