Position Size Calculator PRO MT5

Position Size Calculator PRO V2.0 for MetaTrader 5

Position Size Calculator PRO V2.0 is a risk management indicator for MetaTrader 5. It automatically calculates the optimal position size (lot size) according to your risk per trade, Stop Loss distance and symbol parameters (tick value, tick size, margin).

The indicator displays a full control panel directly on the chart and visual Stop Loss and Take Profit zones that you can adjust with the mouse. It is designed to help traders apply consistent money management and control risk before opening a trade.

Main purpose of Position Size Calculator PRO V2.0

Automatically calculate the optimal position size to respect your risk per trade.

Standardize risk management on all instruments (Forex, indices, CFD, and more).

Clearly display Stop Loss, Take Profit, number of pips, risk and potential profit.

Check Risk/Reward ratio and required margin before opening an order.

Key features

Professional lot size calculator Risk per trade in percentage of balance ( InpRiskPercent ). Risk in fixed money amount ( MaxRiskAmount ). Option to use a fixed lot size ( UseFixedLotSize and FixedLotSize ). Takes into account tick value, tick size, minimum volume, maximum volume and volume step of the symbol.

Stop Loss and Take Profit zones on the chart Automatic creation of a Stop Loss zone (red) and a Take Profit zone (green). Zones can be dragged with the mouse to adjust SL and TP levels. Lot size, risk and potential profit are updated in real time when you move the zones. Dedicated entry price line with customizable color.

ATR based Stop Loss or manual Stop Loss Stop Loss based on the Average True Range indicator with configurable period ( ATR_Period ). ATR multiplier can be adjusted ( InpATR_Multiplier ). Option to use a manual entry price ( ManualEntryPrice ), otherwise current Bid/Ask is used.

Risk/Reward (R:R) management Enable or disable automatic Risk/Reward calculation ( CalculateRR ). Set a target Risk/Reward ratio ( InpTargetRR , for example 1:2, 1:3, and so on). Automatic Take Profit calculation based on Stop Loss distance and target R:R.

On-chart control panel Shows the calculated lot size inside a dedicated highlighted box. Displays risk in account currency and as percentage of balance. Displays entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels with pips and monetary values. Displays required margin and margin level in percentage. Displays break-even price including spread. Clear indication of trade direction (buy or sell).

Interactive buttons Change trade direction quickly (BUY or SELL). Adjust risk percentage directly from the panel. Adjust target Risk/Reward ratio. Adjust ATR multiplier. Turn visual zones on or off on the chart. Reset button to restore default settings.

Information labels on the chart Labels displayed near entry price, Stop Loss and Take Profit. Information includes price, number of pips and potential profit or loss. Real-time display of the actual Risk/Reward ratio for the planned trade.



Main input parameters

1. Risk Management

InpRiskPercent – Risk per trade in percent of balance.

– Risk per trade in percent of balance. MaxRiskAmount – Maximum risk amount in account currency.

– Maximum risk amount in account currency. UseFixedLotSize – Use a fixed lot size (true/false).

– Use a fixed lot size (true/false). FixedLotSize – Fixed lot size when the option above is enabled.

2. Trade direction

InpIsBuyDirection – Initial direction for the calculation (buy or sell).

3. Calculation mode

CalculationTimeframe – Timeframe used for ATR calculations.

– Timeframe used for ATR calculations. ManualEntryPrice – Manual entry price, otherwise current market price is used.

– Manual entry price, otherwise current market price is used. ATR_Period – Period of the ATR indicator.

– Period of the ATR indicator. InpATR_Multiplier – ATR multiplier used to place the Stop Loss.

4. Risk / Reward

CalculateRR – Enable or disable automatic TP calculation based on R:R.

– Enable or disable automatic TP calculation based on R:R. InpTargetRR – Target Risk/Reward ratio.

5. Visual settings and panel

InpShowZones – Show or hide Stop Loss and Take Profit zones.

– Show or hide Stop Loss and Take Profit zones. ShowPriceLabels – Show or hide price labels on the chart.

– Show or hide price labels on the chart. EntryLineColor, StopLossColor, TakeProfitColor – Colors of lines and zones.

– Colors of lines and zones. ShowPanel – Show or hide the main calculator panel.

– Show or hide the main calculator panel. PanelX / PanelY – Panel position on the chart.

6. Additional display options

ShowAccountInfo – Display account balance and equity.

– Display account balance and equity. ShowMarginInfo – Display required margin and margin level.

– Display required margin and margin level. ShowRiskReward – Display Risk/Reward information.

– Display Risk/Reward information. ShowBreakEven – Display break-even price.

Recommended usage

Select the symbol and timeframe of your trading setup. Set your risk per trade (in percent or fixed amount). Select trade direction (buy or sell). Let the indicator suggest an ATR based Stop Loss or place your own Stop Loss level. Optionally adjust target Risk/Reward ratio or move the Take Profit zone. Check the suggested lot size, risk and potential profit before sending an order. Open the position in MetaTrader 5 using the lot size calculated by the indicator.

Compatibility

Platform: MetaTrader 5.

Type: risk management indicator (does not open trades automatically).

Instruments: Forex, indices, commodities, CFD, depending on your broker.

Timeframes: all timeframes supported by MT5.

Important notice

This indicator is a decision support tool. It does not guarantee results or profits. Trading Forex, indices and CFD involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Always test the indicator on a demo account before using it on a live account and only trade with money you can afford to lose.