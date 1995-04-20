Stochastic Flat Detector mk
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 1.57
- Activations: 10
Crypto_Forex Indicator STOCHASTIC FLAT Detector - is an efficient auxiliary tool in trading! No Repaint.
I offer you to upgrade your trading methods with this great indicator for MT4.
- Indicator shows price Flat areas on the chart. It has "Flat sensitivity" parameter - which is responsible for flat detection.
- STOCHASTIC FLAT Detector can be used for Price Action entries confirmation, Divergence or OverSold/OverBought signals.
- You can use it for trend following systems to detect flat zones and avoid trading there.
- You can use it for reversal scalping - to trade reversals from flat boarders.
- There are plenty opportunities to use STOCHASTIC FLAT Detector instead of standard Stochastic.
- Stochastic itself is one of the best oscillators on the market - perfect tool for many traders.
This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.