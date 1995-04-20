Stochastic Flat Detector mk

Crypto_Forex Indicator STOCHASTIC FLAT Detector - is an efficient auxiliary tool in trading! No Repaint.

I offer you to upgrade your trading methods with this great indicator for MT4.





- Indicator shows price Flat areas on the chart. It has "Flat sensitivity" parameter - which is responsible for flat detection.

- STOCHASTIC FLAT Detector can be used for Price Action entries confirmation, Divergence or OverSold/OverBought signals.

- You can use it for trend following systems to detect flat zones and avoid trading there.

- You can use it for reversal scalping - to trade reversals from flat boarders.

- There are plenty opportunities to use STOCHASTIC FLAT Detector instead of standard Stochastic.

- Stochastic itself is one of the best oscillators on the market - perfect tool for many traders.





This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.