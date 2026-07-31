Delta Volume Profile v3 Institutional Footprint

  • Indicators
  • Rafael Goncalves De Faria
    Rafael Goncalves De Faria

    Rafael Goncalves De Faria

    • Lead Quantitative Software Engineer at  Advanced Algorithms Research Laboratory
    • Brazil
    • 253
    I hold a degree in Computer Engineering with a specialization in Distributed Systems and Quantitative Finance. My work focuses on developing high-performance algorithms, automating trading systems, and analyzing real-time market data.
  • Version: 3.0
  • Activations: 5

📊 Delta Volume Profile v3 — Institutional Footprint with a Clean Chart


Delta Volume Profile v3 is a professional volume profile indicator designed for Tape Reading, Order Flow, and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) traders, delivering high analytical precision without cluttering the screen.

Unlike traditional profiles that cover the candlesticks and hinder price action analysis, this version plots the profile fully aligned to the far right of the chart, ensuring a clean, elegant view without boxes overlapping the candles.

🚀 Why is Delta Volume Profile v3 Superior?
Real Tick Analysis: Directly evaluates order flow at the tick level to distinguish between buying and selling aggression with surgical precision.
Ultra-Clean Right-Side Layout: The profile is anchored to the right side of the screen, allowing you to view current price action with total clarity.
Eye-Strain-Reducing Design: Developed with a calibrated pastel color palette to prevent visual fatigue during long trading sessions.
Streamlined Interface: Secondary parameters have been optimized internally so the properties panel displays only what truly matters.

🛠️ Explanation of Features and Chart Elements

1. POC (Point of Control) — Gold Line

What it is: The exact price level that accumulated the highest total trading volume during the period.
How to use: Acts as the market's primary price "magnet." Price tends to return to the POC to consolidate or retest.

2. DPOC (Delta POC) — Green or Red Line
What it is: The price level where the greatest aggression imbalance (Accumulated Delta) occurred.
🟢 Green: Dominant buyer aggression.
🔴 Red: Dominant seller aggression.
How to use: Reveals the true intentions of major market players. While the POC shows where the most trading occurred, the DPOC shows where institutions moved with the greatest urgency.

3. 70% Value Area (VAH70 / VAL70) — Orange Lines and Shading
What it is: The zone where 70% of the total market volume for the period is concentrated (Fair Price).
VAH70 (Value Area High): The upper 70% limit line.
VAL70 (Value Area Low): The lower 70% limit line.
How to use: Outside this area, the price is in a state of imbalance; inside it, the market tends to trade within a consolidation range.

4. 30% Value Area (VAH30 / VAL30) — Red Lines and Shading
What it is: The central 30% value core surrounding the POC.

How to use: Defines the zone of highest density and profile equilibrium. Avoid opening casual positions in this region.

5. Exhaustion Extremes (EXT+ and EXT-) — Violet and Turquoise Lines
What it is: Statistical projections of volume extension in the profile tails (99%).
⬆️ EXT+ (Violet - Top): Market Upper Extreme.
⬇️ EXT- (Turquoise - Bottom): Market Lower Extreme.
How to use: These indicate regions of price movement exhaustion. They are ideal points for setting Take Profit targets or looking for reversal triggers.

6. Historical Analysis Window (72 Hours by Default)
What it is: The indicator automatically analyzes the last 72 continuous hours of market activity to build the asset's macro profile.

7. Candle Timer (countdown timer)
What it is: A discreet clock displayed on the chart showing the minutes and seconds remaining until the current candle closes.
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Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system to receive the order management tool
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Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
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# Zain Gold Scalping V5 Indicator - Multi-Timeframe Forex & Gold Trading Indicator **Zain Gold Scalping V5** is a comprehensive and professional technical analysis tool, specifically designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. This indicator is tailored to meet the needs of both retail and professional traders, offering an exceptional combination of speed, multi-timeframe adaptability, and superior analytical accuracy. Whether you're looking for high-volatility price movements in precious me
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SMC Order Block Delta Validator - Flow-Based Confirmation Are you tired of seeing your traditional Order Blocks broken without any price reaction? Most SMC indicators fail because they look only at chart structure, ignoring what truly moves the market: Volume and Aggression. The SMC Order Block Delta Validator is the first Smart Money Concepts indicator that validates each order block by analyzing the flow microstructure within the origin candle. It calculates the POC (Point of Control), D
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