📊 Delta Volume Profile v3 — Institutional Footprint with a Clean Chart



Delta Volume Profile v3 is a professional volume profile indicator designed for Tape Reading, Order Flow, and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) traders, delivering high analytical precision without cluttering the screen.





Unlike traditional profiles that cover the candlesticks and hinder price action analysis, this version plots the profile fully aligned to the far right of the chart, ensuring a clean, elegant view without boxes overlapping the candles.





🚀 Why is Delta Volume Profile v3 Superior?

Real Tick Analysis: Directly evaluates order flow at the tick level to distinguish between buying and selling aggression with surgical precision.

Ultra-Clean Right-Side Layout: The profile is anchored to the right side of the screen, allowing you to view current price action with total clarity.

Eye-Strain-Reducing Design: Developed with a calibrated pastel color palette to prevent visual fatigue during long trading sessions.

Streamlined Interface: Secondary parameters have been optimized internally so the properties panel displays only what truly matters.





🛠️ Explanation of Features and Chart Elements





1. POC (Point of Control) — Gold Line





What it is: The exact price level that accumulated the highest total trading volume during the period.

How to use: Acts as the market's primary price "magnet." Price tends to return to the POC to consolidate or retest.





2. DPOC (Delta POC) — Green or Red Line

What it is: The price level where the greatest aggression imbalance (Accumulated Delta) occurred.

🟢 Green: Dominant buyer aggression.

🔴 Red: Dominant seller aggression.

How to use: Reveals the true intentions of major market players. While the POC shows where the most trading occurred, the DPOC shows where institutions moved with the greatest urgency.





3. 70% Value Area (VAH70 / VAL70) — Orange Lines and Shading

What it is: The zone where 70% of the total market volume for the period is concentrated (Fair Price).

VAH70 (Value Area High): The upper 70% limit line.

VAL70 (Value Area Low): The lower 70% limit line.

How to use: Outside this area, the price is in a state of imbalance; inside it, the market tends to trade within a consolidation range.





4. 30% Value Area (VAH30 / VAL30) — Red Lines and Shading

What it is: The central 30% value core surrounding the POC.





How to use: Defines the zone of highest density and profile equilibrium. Avoid opening casual positions in this region.





5. Exhaustion Extremes (EXT+ and EXT-) — Violet and Turquoise Lines

What it is: Statistical projections of volume extension in the profile tails (99%).

⬆️ EXT+ (Violet - Top): Market Upper Extreme.

⬇️ EXT- (Turquoise - Bottom): Market Lower Extreme.

How to use: These indicate regions of price movement exhaustion. They are ideal points for setting Take Profit targets or looking for reversal triggers.





6. Historical Analysis Window (72 Hours by Default)

What it is: The indicator automatically analyzes the last 72 continuous hours of market activity to build the asset's macro profile.





7. Candle Timer (countdown timer)

What it is: A discreet clock displayed on the chart showing the minutes and seconds remaining until the current candle closes.