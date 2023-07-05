FX Levels Premium indicator for MT5

Fx Levels Premium Indicator

Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader.
The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets.
Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind.
Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline to figure out possible turning points and targets.
The levels are entry and exit points for your trades.
The indicator draws these levels analyzing the H1, H4, D1 and W1 timeframes.
Levels can be customized (color, style, line width).
Furthermore the indicator can send alerts when price is approaching (or going away from) a price level so that you can take action to enter in a trade or close a trade.
The indicator can be used for scalping, swing trading or daily trading.

Inputs

  • Prefix - prefix used by broker (for instance if symbol is called xGBPUSD then Prefix is x).
  • Suffix - suffix used by broker (for instance if symbol is called GBPUSDfx then Suffix is fx).
  • Show W1 - show levels identified in the W1 time frame.
  • Show D1 - show levels identified in the D1 time frame.
  • Show H4 - show levels identified in the H4 time frame.
  • LineColor_ - define color of level to be drawn for the given time frame (W1, D1, H4, H1).
  • LineStyle_ - define style of level to be drawn for the given time frame (W1, D1, H4, H1).
  • LineWidth_ - define width of level to be drawn for the given time frame (W1, D1, H4, H1).
  • RefreshSeconds - refresh delay to update alerts.
  • CheckFxLevels - check specific levels designed in the software and generate alert when required.
  • CheckRoundNumber - check round number levels and generate alert when required.
  • UseAlerts (true/false) - set to true to enable alerts management.
  • SoundAlerts (true/false) - set to true to receive alerts of type sound.
  • SoundFile - name of wav file to be used to play sound alerts.
  • PopupAlerts (true/false) - set to true to receive alerts of type pop-up box window.
  • EmailAlerts (true/false) - set to true to receive alerts over email.
  • NotificationAlerts (true/false) - set to true to receive alerts to your mobile using MetaTrader notifications.
  • LogAlerts (true/false) - set to true to display alerts in the MetaTrader Experts tab log.
  • DistancePointsOut - distance in points to generate alert when price is going away from price level.
  • DistancePointsIn - distance in points to generate alert when price is approaching price level.
  • Gold EUR - name of symbol (for instance XAUEUR) used by your broker platform.
  • Gold USD - name of symbol (for instance XAUUSD) used by your broker platform.
  • Silver EUR - symbol name.
  • Silver USD - symbol name.
  • WTI USD - symbol name.
  • Brent USD - symbol name.
  • Natural Gas USD - symbol name.
  • Platinium USD - symbol name.
  • Australia 200 - symbol name.
  • China A50 - symbol name.
  • Eurostock 50 - symbol name.
  • Cac 40 - symbol name.
  • Dax 30 - symbol name.
  • Italia 40 - symbol name.
  • Nikkei 225 - symbol name.
  • Hang Seng 50 - symbol name.
  • FTSE 100 - symbol name.
  • Nasdaq 100 - symbol name.
  • Spain 35 - symbol name.
  • Wall Street 30 - symbol name.
  • SP 500 - symbol name.
  • Russel 2000 - symbol name.
  • Dollar Index - symbol name.

Indicator works for a large range of assets:

  • all crosses for major currencies: EUR, USD, GBP, AUD, NZD, CAD, JPY, CHF
  • exotic crosses: AUDSGD, CHFSGD, EURCZK, EURNOK, EURPLN, EURSEK, EURSGD, EURTRY, EURZAR, GBPNOK, GBPSEK, GBPSGD, GBPTRY, NOKJPY, NOKSEK, SEKJPY, SGDJPY, USDCNH, USDCZK, USDHKD, USDMXN, USDNOK, USDPLN, USDRUB, USDSEK, USDRUB, USDSGD, USDTHB, USDTRY, USDZAR, ZARJPY
  • commodities: Gold EUR, Gold USD, Silver EUR, Silver USD, WTI USD, Brent USD, Natural Gas USD, Platinum USD
  • indices: Australia 200, China A50, Eurostock 50, Cac 40, Dax 30, Italia 40, Nikkei 225, Hang Seng 50, FTSE 100, Nasdaq 100, Spain 35, Wall Street 30, SP 500, Russel 2000, Dollar Index

You can draw the levels in any time frame. For instance you can draw W1 levels in a M5 chart.
The indicator can be used to trade Spot Forex, Stocks, Options, Commodities, Indices and Futures.

List of all our indicators:
You can see the complete list of our indicators visiting our profile page. Do not hesitate to contact us over MQL5 messaging for any question.

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Premium level is a unique indicator with more than 80% accuracy of correct predictions! This indicator has been tested for more than two months by the best Trading Specialists! The author's indicator you will not find anywhere else! From the screenshots you can see for yourself the accuracy of this tool! 1 is great for trading binary options with an expiration time of 1 candle. 2 works on all currency pairs, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies Instructions: As soon as the red arrow app
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Indicators
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Dmitrii Dolbnev
Indicators
Footprint is an indicator for order flow and volume analysis. It helps identify market structure at the cluster level, find key zones with increased activity, and work with filters directly on the chart without constantly opening the settings window. Footprint Indicator Features cluster-based Bid x Ask and Delta charts; on-chart control panel; sliders for filter adjustments; Absorption; Initiative; Stacked Imbalances; Big Trades; dPOC / Dynamic Point of Control; Delta; side market profile; cumul
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Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
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IQ Star Lines MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Indicators
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. Welcome to  the new and updated  IQ Star Lines , the ultimate fusion of ancient planetary harmonic cycles and modern quantitative trading. published for the   first time on Metatrader. This is an indicator built by the developer, who has spent almost 2 decades trading while studying Vedic
MT5 Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Indicators
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ Link to EURUSD Only Free Version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156904?source=Unknown +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Hallo Trader, This is a traditional GANN & FIBONACCI strategy based on detection of an impulsive move in the opposite direction. This is called a Breakout. At the moment of Breakout, the indicator draw
Hidden Trendline Channel Project 17 Tool
Herman Santoso
Indicators
Hidden Trend Channel Project 17 Tool SPECIAL NOVEMBER SALE is now finished. Price goes back to normal.  This is an Automated Tool for Multi Timeframe Trend Channel Analysis Visualization with Intelligent Range Market, Trending Market, Reversal, Breakout Detection.  It draws multiple Trend Channels with multiple sub-trendlines levels inside the channel for perfectly give you the trader, the crystal clear Trend channels where price trend direction is moving. This tool is accurately useful for T
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