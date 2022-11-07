TransitBlueOcean

5

TransitBlueOcean is indicator system that uses ocean wave's pattern, to help one to know when to buy and when to sell. The indicator system is very powerful like the ocean waves.

Join the mql5 channel for TransitBlueOcean https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/transitblueocean

 How to use:

  • Zoom in so that the Ocean will appear on your chart.
  • Buy when you see the candles, the candle will be above the ocean wave (buying signal).
  • Sell when you can't see the candles, the candles will be inside the wave (selling signal) .
  • A notification based on both buying or selling will be given to alert you so that you don't miss out.
  • Recommended  for synthetic's (V75, V50 , Boom nd crush etc.).
Note the price will increase every after 10 purchases.


Reviews 1
220072256
4881
220072256 2022.11.08 12:35 
 

Original and simple indicator at an honest price.

An indicator that in my opinion also signals the pull back

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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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220072256 2022.11.08 12:35 
 

Original and simple indicator at an honest price.

An indicator that in my opinion also signals the pull back

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