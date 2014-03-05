Candle Perspective Structure Indicator MT5
Candle Perspective Structure Indicator MT5 is a simple indicator that defines and displays the candlestick structure of the market. This indicator will suit both experienced traders and beginners who find it difficult to follow the structure visually.
Main functions:
- Determining High and Low swings using the three candlestick pattern.
- Determination of structure breaks.
- Setting the visual display of structural elements.
- Setting the period for which the structure is analysed.
Input parameters:
General Settings
- Bars Back - number of historical candles for analysing and displaying the structure.
Swings Settings
- Show Swing High Label - enable/disable the display of Swing High labels.
- Swing High Label Color - colour of the Swing High label.
- Swing High Label Size - the size of the Swing High label.
- Show Swing Low Label - enable/disable display of Swing Low labels.
- Swing Low Label Color - Swing Low label colour.
- Swing Low Label Size - the size of the Swing Low label.
BOS Settings
- Show BOS - enable/disable display of structure break.
- BOS Line Color - colour of the structure break line.
- BOS Line Width - thickness of the structure break line.
- BOS Line Style - style of the structure break line.
