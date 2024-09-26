ZigZag Profile

Introducing the ZigZag Profile — a powerful tool designed to identify high-probability pivot zones where price action frequently reverses. This indicator analyzes historical price data to pinpoint key areas where price has pivoted multiple times, providing traders with actionable insights into potential support and resistance levels.

The ZigZal Profile indicator continuously scans for zones where price has reversed direction the most, highlighting these critical areas on your chart. By focusing on regions where the market has shown frequent reactions, this indicator helps traders anticipate future price movements with greater accuracy. Whether you’re a day trader, swing trader, or long-term investor, this tool offers:

  • Visual clarity: Easily spot high-frequency pivot zones with clear chart markings.
  • Precision targeting: Identify key levels for entries, exits, or stop losses.
  • Versatility: Works across all timeframes and pairs, adapting to different market conditions.
  • Enhanced confidence: Use pivot zones to confirm trends, breakouts, or reversals.

With the ZigZag Profile, you can sharpen your market analysis and make more informed trading decisions, increasing your chances of capitalizing on price movements at critical junctures.


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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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Adaptive Trend Finder
Nguyen Thanh Cong
4.75 (12)
Indicators
Introducing the Adaptive Trend Finder , a cutting-edge Forex indicator that automatically identifies and draws trend lines with pinpoint accuracy. Designed to adapt to changing market conditions, this powerful tool helps traders uncover the most significant trends, enabling them to capitalize on emerging opportunities and confirm the strength of ongoing market movements. The Adaptive Trend Finder uses advanced algorithms to scan the market for pivotal price points, dynamically adjusting trend li
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Grid Master MT5 Evaluation
Nguyen Thanh Cong
5 (3)
Utilities
Introducing Grid Master MT5, your ultimate trading utility designed to revolutionize the management of single or multiple orders with unparalleled ease and effectiveness. Evaluation version of Grid Master MT5 Some limitations are applied: - Maximum of 3 open positions and 1 pending order per side (Buy/Sell) - Trailing Stop feature disabled - Economic calendar and news protection disabled - Trade event push notifications disabled Features: Clean and user friendly UI: With the benefits of fellow
FREE
Reversal Candles MT5
Nguyen Thanh Cong
4.75 (8)
Indicators
Introduction Reversal Candles is a cutting-edge non-repainting   forex indicator designed to predict price reversals with remarkable accuracy through a sophisticated combination of signals. Signal Buy when the last closed candle has a darker color (customizable) and an up arrow is painted below it Sell when the last closed candle has a darker color (customizable) and a down arrow is painted above it
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Bounce Zone MT5
Nguyen Thanh Cong
4.56 (9)
Indicators
Introduction The Bounce Zone indicator is a cutting-edge non-repainting technical tool built to identify key areas on the price chart where market sentiment is likely to cause a significant price reversal. Using advanced algorithms and historical price data analysis, this indicator pinpoints potential bounce zones. Combined with other entry signal, this indicator can help forex traders place the best trades possible Signal A possible buy signal is generated when price is in the green zone an
FREE
Ultimate Retest
Nguyen Thanh Cong
5 (6)
Indicators
Introduction The "Ultimate Retest" Indicator stands as the pinnacle of technical analysis made specially for support/resistance or supply/demand traders. By utilizing advanced mathematical computations, this indicator can swiftly and accurately identify the most powerful support and resistance levels where the big players are putting their huge orders and give traders a chance to enter the on the level retest with impeccable timing, thereby enhancing their decision-making and trading outcomes.
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WaveTrend Plus
Nguyen Thanh Cong
4.88 (8)
Indicators
Introduction WaveTrend Plus is an amazing oscillator that can detect optimal entry points in the market with high precision using complex computations of price and momentum. This version packs many improvements compared to the original WaveTrend such as cleaner visuals, oversold/overbought signals and divergence detection Signal Buy when oversold signal appear (green dot below) or when a bullish divergence is detected (green dashed line) Sell when overbought signal appear (red dot above) or
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Currency Strength Chart MT5
Nguyen Thanh Cong
5 (2)
Indicators
Currency Strength Chart is a powerful Forex indicator designed to track and visually represent the strength of individual currencies within a basket of the 8 major currencies: USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CAD, and CHF. By calculating the relative strength of each currency, the indicator provides traders with a comprehensive overview of how each currency is performing against the others in real-time. This indicator helps traders identify potential trading opportunities by highlighting strong cur
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PF Maximizer MT5
Nguyen Thanh Cong
5 (7)
Indicators
Introduction The PF Maximizer is a game-changing non-repainting technical tool engineered to help traders distinguish genuine trend signals from erratic market fluctuations. By employing sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge data analysis, this indicator efficiently filters out unwanted noise, empowering traders to identify the precise starting and ending points of substantial market moves. Signal Potential buy signal is generated when moving average is going up and the blue line cross a
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SuperBands
Nguyen Thanh Cong
5 (4)
Indicators
Introduction The   SuperBands   Indicator is a sophisticated technical analysis tool designed to provide traders with a clear visual representation of price movements within well-defined bands. This indicator is specifically engineered to filter out minor price fluctuations and market noise, offering traders a more accurate and reliable view of price trends and potential reversal points. Signal Buy when price breaks below the "Extremely oversold" band (darker red color) and then closes abo
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RSI Plus MT5
Nguyen Thanh Cong
5 (1)
Indicators
Introduction The  RSI Plus  is an innovative technical analysis tool designed to measure the strength and direction of the market trend. Unlike the traditional RSI indicator, the RSI Plus boasts a distinctive ability to adapt and respond to market volatility, while still minimizing the effects of minor, short-term market fluctuations. Signal Buy when the RSI plus has been in the oversold (red) zone some time and it crosses above the 20 level on previous candle close Sell when the RSI plus ha
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AI Keltner Channel
Nguyen Thanh Cong
Indicators
Introducing the AI Keltner Channel , a cutting-edge Forex indicator that leverages machine learning to dynamically calculate Keltner Channels in real-time. Unlike traditional Keltner Channel indicators, which rely on static inputs, the AI Keltner Channel adapts continuously to ever-changing market conditions, providing traders with a more accurate and responsive view of price trends and volatility. Powered by advanced machine learning algorithms, the AI Keltner Channel analyzes historical and re
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Trade Mirror Follower
Nguyen Thanh Cong
5 (1)
Utilities
Advanced Trade Mirror   is a powerful Forex tool designed for traders who need instant, seamless trade replication across multiple terminals on the same machine. With lightning-fast execution, it ensures zero lag in copying trades, maintaining precision and efficiency in high-speed trading environments. Get the Trade Mirror Master here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133891 Specification: Master ID: Identity value of master terminal, please use a unique value to prevent duplicated mas
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Nebula FX
Nguyen Thanh Cong
5 (3)
Experts
INTRODUCTION After observing the markets for years and developing a strategy that can truly beat the market, we, a team of experienced traders, are ready to share with the trading community an expert advisor that have shown outstanding results in current market conditions. Introducing "Nebula FX" – an exceptional Forex expert advisor designed to capitalize on market trends with precision, delivering a remarkable trading experience. Nebula FX employs a sophisticated algorithm that carefully anal
Trade Mirror Master
Nguyen Thanh Cong
5 (1)
Utilities
Advanced Trade Mirror   is a powerful Forex tool designed for traders who need instant, seamless trade replication across multiple terminals on the same machine. With lightning-fast execution, it ensures zero lag in copying trades, maintaining precision and efficiency in high-speed trading environments. Get the Trade Mirror Follower here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133890 Specification: Master ID: Identity value of master terminal, please use a unique value to prevent duplicated mas
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EA Frankenstein
Nguyen Thanh Cong
5 (3)
Experts
INTRODUCTION Unleash the power of our brand new EA "Frankenstein" and conquer the forex market like never before! Our revolutionary expert advisor combines the strength of a price channel strategy with a sophisticated machine learning algorithm, allowing you to navigate the ever-changing market with precision and confidence. And the best part? For a limited time, you can get "Frankenstein" at a jaw-dropping 80% off during our exclusive launch promotion, priced at just $44! FEATURES Trade pane
The Void MT5
Nguyen Thanh Cong
5 (1)
Experts
Introducing  The Void , a revolutionary MQL5 expert advisor that will change the automated trading landscape forever. This EA leverages an credibly simple yet effective entry logic, ingeniously designed to capture market opportunities with precision and reliability. SEASONAL SALE! Only 1 copy left at 66$, price will be reverted back to 99$! Developed by a team of seasoned experts with a profound understanding of market dynamics, this EA embodies years of research, testing, and refinement. Its i
Grid Master MT5
Nguyen Thanh Cong
5 (1)
Utilities
Introducing Grid Master MT5, your ultimate trading utility designed to revolutionize the management of single or multiple orders with unparalleled ease and effectiveness. Features : Clean and user friendly UI : With the benefits of fellow traders in mind, the graphical interface is beautifully designed to allow maximum clarity and effectiveness for managing trades Efficient Bulk Order Handling : Say good bye to having to close/set take profit/set stoploss of every order in a grid one by one be
Pip Melody
Nguyen Thanh Cong
Experts
Introducing Pip Melody , the Forex expert advisor that captures the rhythmic ebb and flow of the market with the finesse of a seasoned trader. Just as a composer crafts melodies, Pip Melody identifies and seizes market waves, transforming them into profitable trading opportunities. This expert advisor analyzes market trends and patterns, recognizing the harmonic cycles that others miss, and executes trades with precision and grace. OPENING SALE! Only 5 copy left at 66$, price will be increased b
Pipcasso
Nguyen Thanh Cong
Experts
Inspired by the unparalleled creativity and distinct style of the legendary painter Pablo Picasso, the Pipcasso Expert Advisor brings a touch of artistic genius to the world of Forex trading. Just as Picasso revolutionized the art world with his innovative techniques and bold compositions, Pipcasso aims to transform your trading experience with its unique, strategic approach and meticulous attention to detail.  Pipcasso adheres to strict money management rules. Each order is protected by a stop
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