Robotizz Indicator is a powerful trading indicator using price action and moving averages. Robotizz indicares with arrows on long trades ir short trades, showing some TP and SL points too.

It works with any symbol, even on forex markets or B3 Brazilian markets.

You can configure moving averages periods, besides simple or exponential moving averages. Also it is possible to configure arrow position.

Try Robotizz for one month and take a boost on your manual trades.