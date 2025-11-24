MT5 Instant Telegram Notifier

This is an utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to send notifications to a Telegram bot regarding trading activity on the terminal. The EA monitors changes in positions and orders, then sends structured messages to specified Telegram chats through the Telegram Bot API. It can optionally include chart screenshots when positions are opened.

The EA uses the WebRequest function to communicate with the Telegram API. No additional servers or external services are required.

Main Features

  • Position Activity Monitoring : Sends messages when positions are opened, closed, or modified, including stop loss and take profit adjustments.
  • Order Activity Monitoring : Tracks and reports when orders are placed, deleted, or modified.
  • Optional Chart Screenshot : When enabled, the EA sends a chart screenshot attached as a document together with the corresponding message.
  • Customizable Message Format : Messages are formatted using Telegram-supported HTML tags. Users may customize general appearance through available inputs.
  • Multiple Chat Support : Accepts multiple chat IDs separated by commas.
  • Profit and Loss Reporting : Calculates closed position results using history deals available in the terminal.

Input Parameters

  • botToken (string): Telegram bot token required for API access.

  • chatIds (string): One or more chat IDs, separated by commas.

  • sendChartScreenshot (bool): Enables or disables screenshot sending when opening positions.

Setup Notes

Telegram Bot
A Telegram bot is required. Users can create one using standard Telegram tools and obtain the bot token. After creating the bot, it must be added to the desired chat so the EA can send messages to it. Users need to obtain the chat ID using any available method supported by Telegram.

MetaTrader 5 Configuration

  • Enable automated trading in the terminal.

  • Add api telegram url to the WebRequest allowed URL list.

  • Restart the terminal after applying settings.

Compilation
The EA can be compiled directly in MetaEditor without additional dependencies.

Usage Notes

This is intended to assist in monitoring trading activity by delivering notifications to Telegram. It does not influence trading strategy or execution. Users should configure and test the EA according to their own requirements before applying it in live trading environments.

For more detailed instructions, inputs and variables, click here.

