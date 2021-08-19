EA Hedger MT5

3

Have you bought a trading advisor, subscribed to a signal, or are you trading manually ?! Don't forget about risk management.
EA Hedger is a professional trading utility with many settings that allows you to manage risks using hedging.
Hedging is a trading technique that involves opening opposite positions to those already open positions. With the help of hedging, the position can be completely or partially blocked (locked).
For example, you have three open positions on your account:

EURUSD buy 0.10
EURUSD buy 0.20
GBPUSD buy 0.20
If you want to cut the risk in half (50%), when you activate the hedge, the following positions will be opened:

EURUSD sell 0.15 Hedge
GBPUSD sell 0.10 Hedge

When EA Hedger comes in handy
I. Do you want to reduce the drawdown, protect the deposit from losses ?! Hedge a position by determining the amount of allowable drawdown or minimum values ​​of profit or equity. 
II. Is your position open in the right direction and making a profit ?! Protect profits from price reversals, hedge the position when the profit target is reached. Step-by-step hedging will help to reduce the lead position as profit targets are met.
III. The market froze in one place and is trading in the corridor ?! Take advantage of this! Hedge a position when the price moves against your position and close the hedge on profit or if the price continues to move in favor of your main position.

The advantage of hedging is non-interference in the main trade – hedging is performed in parallel and orders of other trading robots are not affected.

EA Hedger allows you to hedge when one of the following custom events occurs:

Clicked the "Open Hedge" button
The specified time has come, for example, the time before the news release or the time before the market closes (gap protection)
The amount of profit increased or decreased to the specified value
Equity has increased or decreased to the specified value
The size of the Equity drawdown amounted to the specified value, the value can be specified in% or in the deposit currency
Equity has increased or decreased by a specified percentage
The specified amount of the main lots has been reached
The specified drawdown on the balance has been reached
Hedging of each order immediately or at a certain distance from the order opening price
The hedging process can be split into several steps for this hedging condition " > " and " < " can be specified using a semicolon-separated list of values. Download the demo version and run tests at a low speed to see how it works.

Hedge orders can be closed using the "Close Hedge" button or pre-set closing conditions:

    • Profit - the total profit of hedge orders has reached the specified value
    • Loss - total loss of hedge orders (be sure to indicate a minus)
    • Trailing - allows you to move the stop after profit at a specified distance
    • BreakEven - allows you to move the stop by a specified value when a specified profit size is reached
    The Averaging function allows you to average Hedge orders with specified steps and a specified number of times (I recommend limiting the number of steps).
    “Auto Restart” mode - this mode automatically updates the conditions for opening hedge orders after the previous hedge orders are closed and, if necessary, a repeated hedge will be performed.
    The "Hedging Balance" function allows you to maintain a hedging balance and in case of opening or closing positions, hedging will increase or decrease.

    Using the "Only Include" and "Exclude" parameters and the "Buy" / "Sell" buttons, you can define a basket of orders to watch. If you leave the parameters empty, then all open trades will be included in the basket, except for trades with hedge order magic.
    You can include or exclude orders from observation by the following criteria: symbol, magic or a comment.

    Why is it profitable to buy this product:
    • Reliability - the advisor is thoroughly checked and tested
    • Availability - the cost of the advisor is only $ 2.75 per month or $ 0.09 per day - this is less than the spread.
    • Support – in the discussion you will be able to ask questions to the seller and get advice
    • Development - you can write your wishes for the product and, if possible, they will be added
    • Updates - upcoming updates will be available to you


      Reviews 3
      JeanMarc2222
      1508
      JeanMarc2222 2023.03.03 22:23 
       

      It's a fantastic tool, where we can avoid losses in many cases- Stop losses are past - now we lock and avoid losses. Sergey is very friendly and helpful

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      Bruce Raymond Cameron Lyon
      258
      Bruce Raymond Cameron Lyon 2024.04.11 07:42 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Vahram Manukyan
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      Vahram Manukyan 2023.06.05 13:57 
       

      No documentation. I was hoping to get this tool to open a hedging position once I am down x% of my equity and start protecting the account from that point. But it keeps opening a position every time I open one. so when it moves to my favor i loose with the tools open position. So you just don't lose but you don't win either! Maybe I am not using it the way I should but that is again because of the luck of documentation. Nothing is intuitive. every single parameter is confusing.

      Sergej Chukhista
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      Reply from developer Sergej Chukhista 2023.06.05 15:28
      The product description contains a brief guide. Have you read it? No other documentation is promised anywhere. Why didn't you consult me before buying? 2023.06.04 I offered you my consultation. Why didn't you consult me? I provide consultations as quickly as possible, on the same day. My help is individual and better than any guide. You yourself refused my help, and without having studied and tested the product to a sufficient extent, you began to use it. The utility performs its functions correctly. Your review and rating is related to your actions, not to the product.
      JeanMarc2222
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      JeanMarc2222 2023.03.03 22:23 
       

      It's a fantastic tool, where we can avoid losses in many cases- Stop losses are past - now we lock and avoid losses. Sergey is very friendly and helpful

      Reply to review