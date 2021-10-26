RNB Pass Ftmo

1

PROP TRADING EA -  Passing challenge or Verification - ANY PROP FIRMS - TEST Set files in the Comment section  US30/US100   Dow Jones / Nasdaq

https://trader.ftmo.com/metrix?share=2e2ffcdc1689&lang=en              (01) testing ............

https://trader.ftmo.com/metrix?share=f823192684d3&lang=en             (02) start date 21 Dec 2023  New and improved settings 

https://trader.ftmo.com/metrix?share=c2f389839308&lang=en             (03)  start date  04/01/2024

https://trader.ftmo.com/metrix?share=58da3d7968d6&amp;lang=en     (04) start date 18/01/2024

https://trader.ftmo.com/metrix?share=eb7cc789ae12&lang=en         (05) Started 31st of Jan 2024  Profit target a day $6000, Loss $2000

https://trader.ftmo.com/metrix?share=4c0b691b626e&lang=en             (06)  12th Feb 2024  Profit target a day $6000, Loss $2000

https://trader.ftmo.com/metrix?share=b621e62b794e&lang=en             (07) 25th Feb 2024   Profit target a day $6000, Loss $2000  {last metrix} if you like to buy the EA, there are enough evidence/Metrix links above.  

Market structure is very important, None of the EA will work in any Market conditions. There is neither a holy grail nor can AI fix you profitably.

FTMO, TFF, MFF,E8, THEFUNDEDTRDER,FUNDEDNEXT,FT, OR ANY PROP FIRMS 

EA DEMO RESULTS ARE HERE  : Results are based on market behaviour and the time of the day EA trades. EA will try to manage the trades for you with lower risk management

This EA had been tested for last 3 years 6 months so far. I have set up 8 charts with EA in 5mx4 /m15x4 charts. 

It works with US30,US100  Indices  ( Dow Jones / Nasdaq ) 

To get the best results, We have a special settings. FTMO $100K Account Trade lot size is 5.00 in M5 chart / 10.00 in 15M Chart

Open your FREE  FTMO DEMO to get live support setting up the EA Or any prop firms Account First.

We will provide you all instructions. Set file on M05,M15  Charts on US30,US100 Only please.

*Set files for BACTESTING SINGLE PAIR  > >>SEE COMMENT SECTION FOR SET FILE <<<<< Change the Magic number on each pair please. 


< Contact us here MQL5 for Live trading set file after purchase the product >

   Features : You need to spend time to find the better settings . I wont give you my live trading set files to you, but basic set files in the comment section. 

01 Use all the pairs we recommend. Order lot sizes in 3 deferent plans : Martingale 1, Martingale 2, [recommended] Flat order levels or customised on your lot sizes.

02 Use Time intervals for starting and ending trading [ NYC session is better]

03 All trades placed with Stop loss and TP , Find  and change those settings.

04 Daily Loss and Profits can be set for the day

05 Weekly profits and Loss can be set 

06 After EA made $XXX profits/loss , It will pause for the day and start Next day at set time.

07 Floating loss or Profits can be set and EA can be re-start again.

08 Trading  days - Monday to Friday can be chosen

09 There are 3 sessions you can set for EA to run, But I prefer NYC

10 Friday close time can be set 8pm GMT


****************** SWTCH OFF EA - on US Bank Holidays   and   NFP*  1st Friday of the month  ************************ No point of letting EA to be bombarded.

Copy my Live trades to your MT4/MT5  :  Live Broker -   JOIN & MAKE MONEY :  https://social.fpmarkets.com/portal/registration/subscription/84892/US30US10035




sotos7389562
49
sotos7389562 2023.03.24 15:47 
 

SCAM EA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Chandana Jayampathi Lokuketagodage Don
339
Reply from developer Chandana Jayampathi Lokuketagodage Don 2023.12.29 23:28
We have proof of the EA working well. If you not trying to find the proper set files, is nothing I can do. I offer any help if you request me to set up the EA. Please stop saying , my EA is a Scam. Whole regulated financial world itself is a SCAM.
Reply to review