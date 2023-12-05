AVB Expert

Based on technical analysis and the logic of upward (bullish) and downward (bearish) trends, the bot eliminates speculative cases in the market.

High-precision bots surpass humans in all aspects: they replace a workforce and have no limitations on working hours. Unlike humans, they are not subject to fatigue, illnesses, emotions, etc.

The bot is limited from the risks of losing the entire capital as it incorporates STOP Loss and Take Profit features. These features help manage potential losses and secure profits at predetermined levels.

It's impressive that the bot can generate returns ranging from 40 to 200 percent in a quarter.

Bots are divided into two types: high-precision and regular. A regular bot has a lower profitability compared to a high-precision one, ranging from 30% to 50%. High-precision bots can achieve over 100% per year.


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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.5 (6)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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DartangelBot
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Бот который умеет торговать биржевым ринке нефти. Работает с таймфреймом H4. Был разработан 9 месяцев назад и с того времени продолжается тестирование и совершенство торговой стратегии. На будующее НЕ планирует реализацию работы с другими рынками кроме кккак нефть. Да, на узкоспециализированный, но свою работуу выполняет на высоком уровне. Можете сами в этом победитса.
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