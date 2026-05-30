Gold GRock EA v1

5

🚀 GRock EA – XAUUSD Smart Grid Recovery System

GRock EA is a professional automated trading solution developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. The system combines trend-following logic, adaptive grid management, and integrated risk controls to provide a structured approach to automated gold trading.

Designed for traders seeking a balance between opportunity and risk management, GRock EA continuously analyzes market conditions and adapts its behavior based on volatility and trend strength.

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⚙️ Key Features

📊 Trend Confirmation Engine

GRock EA combines moving average and RSI analysis to identify prevailing market direction and filter low-quality trading opportunities.

🔁 Adaptive ATR-Based Grid

Grid spacing automatically adjusts according to current market volatility using ATR calculations, allowing the system to react dynamically to changing market conditions.

🧠 Recovery Management

Includes a controlled recovery mechanism with configurable lot scaling parameters and safety limits to help manage positions during adverse market movements.

🛡️ Risk Protection System

Built-in protection features include:

• Maximum equity drawdown control
• Daily loss limitation
• Trading pause functionality after predefined risk thresholds are reached

📉 Market Condition Filters

The EA can avoid unfavorable trading environments through the following:

• Volatility filtering
• Spread filtering
• Trading session controls
• Trend confirmation requirements

🔧 Advanced Trade Management

Integrated trade management tools include:

• Automatic breakeven
• ATR-based trailing stop
• Dynamic position handling
• Flexible exit management

📈 Professional Dashboard

The on-chart dashboard provides real-time information, including

• Account balance
• Equity
• Floating profit/loss
• Current drawdown
• Open positions
• Win statistics
• System status monitoring

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💡 Suitable For

• Traders seeking automated XAUUSD trading
• VPS-based trading environments
• Traders who prefer systematic execution
• Users looking for configurable risk management options

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⚙️ Recommended Setup

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour)

Account Type: ECN or low-spread account recommended

Execution Environment: VPS recommended for uninterrupted operation

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📌 Important Notes

• Optimized for XAUUSD.
• Best results are achieved on the recommended timeframe.
• Proper risk settings should be selected according to account size and risk tolerance.
• Forward testing on a demo account is recommended before live deployment.

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⚠️ Risk Warning

GRock EA incorporates grid and recovery trading techniques. Although multiple risk-control mechanisms are included, no trading system can eliminate market risk.

Trading Forex, CFDs, and leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Market conditions can result in losses, including significant drawdowns during periods of prolonged adverse price movement.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Users are solely responsible for their trading decisions, risk settings, broker selection, and trading environment. Always test thoroughly on a demo account before trading with real funds.


Reviews 3
XXX XXX
130
XXX XXX 2026.06.10 21:06 
 

So far so GOOD i like it .

Prakash Moorthy
361
Prakash Moorthy 2026.06.02 17:07 
 

very nice and great job

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Advisor AW Double Grids MT4 - is an aggressive, fully automated grid advisor, with an information trading panel and simple setup. The strategy consists of simultaneous two-way work, multiplying the volume of one direction. Built-in automatic lot calculation, various variations of increasing the volume of positions, and other functions are implemented. Instructions ->  HERE  /  Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How the advisor trades: AW Double Grids conducts two-way trading with
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Connor Michael Woodson
1 (1)
Experts
Bypass Generator is a deterministic scalping system for XAUUSD based on institutional-grade algorithms. Live Signal: CLICK HERE This is not a typical EA that thoughtlessly opens trade after trade, destroying your margin and putting your deposit at unnecessary risk. Every entry passes through 16 independent validation layers before opening a single position. There are no grids, and every trade has a virtual Take Profit and Stop Loss. The backtest curve was not optimized for unrealistic performan
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
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Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
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Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Experts
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Scalp On Scalp Off MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Experts
FastBull Market Sentiment is a data feed that aggregates thousands of positions totaling over 500 million USD account value. Scalp On Scalp Off is able to instantly retrieve this data via direct API integration and leverage it when making trades. The sentiment is displayed directly on your chart in a customizable, user-friendly panel. Live Signal: CLICK HERE Single shot trades managed without the use of grid or martingale. Adaptive, dynamic trailing stop and take profit. Setup is incredibly eas
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No grid and no martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (startin
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XXX XXX 2026.06.10 21:06 
 

So far so GOOD i like it .

Tareq Zead Mousa Alhawatmah
1657
Reply from developer Tareq Zead Mousa Alhawatmah 2026.06.10 21:30
Thank you for taking the time to provide such thoughtful feedback. Your feedback is greatly appreciated and allows others to make more informed decisions. As a thank you for your support and contributions to the community, you have been selected to receive one of my Premium EAs. Please send me a private message so that we can arrange delivery. Thank you again, and best wishes for continued trading success!
Prakash Moorthy
361
Prakash Moorthy 2026.06.02 17:07 
 

very nice and great job

Heather112
14
Heather112 2026.06.02 16:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Tareq Zead Mousa Alhawatmah
1657
Reply from developer Tareq Zead Mousa Alhawatmah 2026.06.10 21:31
Thank you for taking the time to provide such thoughtful feedback. Your feedback is greatly appreciated and allows others to make more informed decisions. As a thank you for your support and contributions to the community, you have been selected to receive one of my Premium EAs. Please send me a private message so that we can arrange delivery. Thank you again, and best wishes for continued trading success!
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