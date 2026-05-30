Gold GRock EA v1

🚀 GRock EA – XAUUSD Smart Grid Recovery System

GRock EA is a professional automated trading solution developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. The system combines trend-following logic, adaptive grid management, and integrated risk controls to provide a structured approach to automated gold trading.

Designed for traders seeking a balance between opportunity and risk management, GRock EA continuously analyzes market conditions and adapts its behavior based on volatility and trend strength.

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⚙️ Key Features

📊 Trend Confirmation Engine

GRock EA combines moving average and RSI analysis to identify prevailing market direction and filter low-quality trading opportunities.

🔁 Adaptive ATR-Based Grid

Grid spacing automatically adjusts according to current market volatility using ATR calculations, allowing the system to react dynamically to changing market conditions.

🧠 Recovery Management

Includes a controlled recovery mechanism with configurable lot scaling parameters and safety limits to help manage positions during adverse market movements.

🛡️ Risk Protection System

Built-in protection features include:

• Maximum equity drawdown control

• Daily loss limitation

• Trading pause functionality after predefined risk thresholds are reached

📉 Market Condition Filters

The EA can avoid unfavorable trading environments through the following:

• Volatility filtering

• Spread filtering

• Trading session controls

• Trend confirmation requirements

🔧 Advanced Trade Management

Integrated trade management tools include:

• Automatic breakeven

• ATR-based trailing stop

• Dynamic position handling

• Flexible exit management

📈 Professional Dashboard

The on-chart dashboard provides real-time information, including

• Account balance

• Equity

• Floating profit/loss

• Current drawdown

• Open positions

• Win statistics

• System status monitoring

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💡 Suitable For

• Traders seeking automated XAUUSD trading

• VPS-based trading environments

• Traders who prefer systematic execution

• Users looking for configurable risk management options

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⚙️ Recommended Setup

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour)

Account Type: ECN or low-spread account recommended

Execution Environment: VPS recommended for uninterrupted operation

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📌 Important Notes

• Optimized for XAUUSD.

• Best results are achieved on the recommended timeframe.

• Proper risk settings should be selected according to account size and risk tolerance.

• Forward testing on a demo account is recommended before live deployment.

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⚠️ Risk Warning

GRock EA incorporates grid and recovery trading techniques. Although multiple risk-control mechanisms are included, no trading system can eliminate market risk.

Trading Forex, CFDs, and leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Market conditions can result in losses, including significant drawdowns during periods of prolonged adverse price movement.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Users are solely responsible for their trading decisions, risk settings, broker selection, and trading environment. Always test thoroughly on a demo account before trading with real funds.