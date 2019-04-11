Lock balancer

5

Used in manual trading to block losses on any price movement against a trader. Allows profits to grow as the price moves in the right direction. Can lock one position or grid. Helps other robots to reduce drawdown by locking.


Principle of operation

Instead of the traditional stop loss, the trader manually sets the initial locking line of this robot. The robot monitors the behavior of the price relative to this line. If the price goes against the trader, the robot locks the position (or several positions) with a counter order, which limits the loss as a stop loss. But this is better than a stop-loss, as it allows you not to lose position in case of any, even too large price movements towards loss.

Closed at the right time, the lock allows you to return the lost capital in the subsequent return of the price to its original position, and also allows profits to grow as the price moves in the direction of profit. The robot provides all locking functions around the level set by the trader, ensuring that losses are minimized when the price moves in the direction of loss, and opens up the possibility of increasing profits when the price moves in the right direction.

Main settings

  • Language - robot message language (English/Russian);
  • Direction - trade direction (BUY/SELL);
  • Mode of operation - Testing  / Trading with manual main entry, or with the main robot;
  • Lot - lot only for the Testing operating mode;
  • Take profit of the main order - take profit of the main order for the Testing mode, points (0 - no take profit);
  • Magiс of the main positions – Magic of the main positions, (0 – we work with positions set manually);
  • Magiс of the lock – Magic of the Lock (0 – lock will be without Magic);
  • Unlock option - Unlock always / Unlock only at breakeven / Never unlock;
  • Initial stop loss of the lock – initial stop-loss of the lock, points. It is set when the pending lock turns into a market lock;
  • Break Even – anticipating the closing of the active lock when the price returns in the direction of the profit of the main position;
  • Activation for Break Even – the level of activation of the break-even level, from the level of the initial locking line, points;
  • Trailing the initial lock line – trailing of the initial locking line, points, (0 - trailing is disabled).

Features of

Main positions must not have stop losses, instead of stop-loss the robot will use a common lock.

If the robot is used to insure the positions set manually, then you need to set Magiс of the main positions = 0.

If the robot is used to insure the main positions set by another robot, then the Magiс of the main positions must be set the same as for the main robot.

If there are market positions, the robot sets the pending lock at the level specified by the initial lock line. When the price moves towards loss, the lock will become market and will not allow the loss to grow. The price can go any distance in the direction of loss, but the loss does not increase. When the price returns to the initial lock level, the robot closes the market lock at Break Even point, which will allow you to return funds from the drawdown when the price moves in the direction of the profit and continue to make a profit. Break Even level is activated when the price reaches the Activation for Break Even level in the direction of locking.

The position of orders and lines of the initial lock can be adjusted manually at any stage of trading, depending on the strategy of the trader.

When all positions are closed by take profit or manually, the robot will automatically close the lock.

The initial locking level should be set where a stop loss would be placed in manual trading in accordance with the chosen strategy. However, in order to reduce locking losses, one should strive to choose a level where the probability of flat formation is small. If, in the course of work, a flat is noticed at the level of the initial locking line, which leads to frequent triggering of the lock, it is advisable to move the line manually outside the flat border.

Let us describe in detail the unlocking modes selected by the Unlock option parameter.

If the Unlock always mode is selected, then the robot will always close the market lock when the price starts to return towards the profit of the trader's main positions. At the same time, there may be some losses on unlocking if the price has not reached the activation of the Break Even level. The robot does not change the main positions of the trader.

If the Unlock only at breakeven mode is selected, then unlocking will become possible only at breakeven. At the same time, the robot removes the take profits of all the trader's main positions and locking is maintained until the price reaches the activation of the Break Even level. After that, the lock is closed at the Break Even level, and a new take profit is assigned to all the main positions of the trader, upon reaching which losses will be compensated. Until that time, the trader can manually unlock.

If the Never unlock mode is selected, then unlocking will be possible only with the help of a trader, manually. The robot will not close the market lock until the trader intervenes. The take profits of all the trader's main positions will also be removed.

If you have questions, write me a private message. Always happy to help.


Reviews 7
Oleh Sharpan
765
Oleh Sharpan 2023.05.02 14:43 
 

Последнее обновление делает советник одним из лучших инструментов !Автору БРАВО!!

Uladzimir Veramei
675
Uladzimir Veramei 2021.02.18 00:58 
 

Good EA, giving broad capabilities for managing open positions. The author is very proactive in answering questions, thank you!

Vasil lupanov
730
Vasil lupanov 2020.10.14 10:44 
 

Perfect and safe!

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Generate controlled returns with an  AI-assisted , risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA . GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Dynamic multi-strategy approach Advanced
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Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
4.7 (10)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
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An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Forex Market. It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Discounted price   . The price will increase by $50 with every 5 purchases. No Risky Strategies   –   Does not use martingale or grid methods Artificial Intelligence Integration: At the heart of this EA les a sophisticated AI engine capable of recognizing complex patte
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
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LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
Indicement MT4
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5 (2)
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Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
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Trading with the impact of dangerous news - the economic calendar is automatically analyzed. No risky strategies. All trades are protected by a stop loss. The main feature of the robot is the use of filtering news received from the economic calendar. Entries into the market are carried out only according to the trend, on rollbacks of oscillatory processes. Events are selected from the economic calendar at which it is dangerous to enter the market, and transactions are blocked near the time of th
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An intelligent robot with its own unique neural network for trading gold on a real account. The trader does not need to configure anything. A new neural network has been created specifically for this robot, providing highly accurate fully automated trading without trader intervention. The built-in neural network allows the system to dynamically adapt to changes in market volatility. The neural network is trained to use a trend-following trading strategy. It employs proprietary methods to evaluat
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High-impact news trading — the robot automatically analyzes major market-moving economic events. No martingale or other high-risk strategies are used. All trades are protected with stop losses. HotNews is a fully automated trading robot for the MetaTrader 5 platform that uses one of the strongest market drivers — high-impact economic news . The robot analyzes the news calendar and opens trades during periods of maximum market volatility. Market entry is performed using pending orders placed shor
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Oleh Sharpan
765
Oleh Sharpan 2023.05.02 14:43 
 

Последнее обновление делает советник одним из лучших инструментов !Автору БРАВО!!

Uladzimir Veramei
675
Uladzimir Veramei 2021.02.18 00:58 
 

Good EA, giving broad capabilities for managing open positions. The author is very proactive in answering questions, thank you!

Vasil lupanov
730
Vasil lupanov 2020.10.14 10:44 
 

Perfect and safe!

Sergio Gustavo Rosarios
743
Sergio Gustavo Rosarios 2020.05.05 22:49 
 

Great EA, I have been testing it together with another EA that opens buy and sell positions separately and works wonderfully, great job Vadim!

We are only missing the MT5 version PLEASE!

Wan Ping Fei
1690
Wan Ping Fei 2020.01.04 14:25 
 

The author is very gentle and answers questions quickly

Worth 5 stars👍👍👍

ANTON SERGIENKO
611
ANTON SERGIENKO 2019.10.05 16:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

drnsf
1038
drnsf 2019.07.16 09:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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