Currency Relative Strength

5

This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies: USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF and JPY.

The strength value is normalized to the range 0-100:

  • The value above 60 means strong.
  • The value below 40 means weak. 


The basic principle

Given eight currencies, USD,EUR,GBP,AUD,NZD,CAD,CHF,JPY, where each pair of two can be combined, resulting in a total of 28 pairs, a reverse algorithm is used to extract the strength of the eight currencies from these 28 pairs

EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDUSD,NZDUSD,
USDCAD,USDCHF,USDJPY,EURGBP,
EURAUD,EURNZD,EURCAD,EURCHF,
EURJPY,GBPAUD,GBPNZD,GBPCAD,
GBPCHF,GBPJPY,AUDNZD,AUDCAD,
AUDCHF,AUDJPY,NZDCAD,NZDCHF,
NZDJPY,CADCHF,CADJPY,CHFJPY

Basic Usage

  1. if the strength value above 60 means it is strong, below 40 means it is weak.
  2. buy the strongest currency and sell the weakeast currency.
  3. if all currencies are in the range of 40-60 which means the market is flat.
  4. if you are long term trade. it is better to trade the pair after its two currencies just crossed.
  5. if a currency crosses from below 60 to above 60,it means it is becoming strong.
  6. if a currency crosses from above 40 to below 40,it means it is becoming weak.
  7. if a currency crosses from below 20 to above 20, it is better to stop selling it
  8. if a currency crossed from above 80 to below 80, it is better to stop buying it.



Inputs 

  • Only Show Current Pair -  if it is true, only shows the pair of the current chart,otherwise shows all 8 curves.
  • Bars To Show - Number of bars to show the  strength curve.
  • Ma Periods To Smooth Curves - Moving Average periods for smoothing strength curves
  • Suffix - Symbol suffix. No need to set it now.
  • Font Size - the font size of the figure, the default is 13
  • Row Space - the row space of the figure, the default is 17

The below 3 inputs are for alert when there is a cross bewteen two curves:

  • Select Cross at which bar - You can select the current bar or the previous bar
  • Alert Type - This is 8-option input for alert crossing. Never means no alert. 
  • Alert Currency- select all 8 currencies or only current currency of the chart.
The below 2 inputs are for sending the strength numbers of all 8 curves:
  • Email - Send email for strength data on a new bar or after the specified number of minutes.
  • Interval Minutes - if it is 0, send email on a new bar, otherwise send email after the specified number of minutes.
The below 5 inputs are for alert when there is a curve crossing up the level of 60(stronger) or crossing down the level of 40(weaker):
  • Alert Type - this is 8-option input. Never means no alert.
  • Alert Currency - select all 8 currencies or only current currency of the chart.
  • Select Cross at which bar - You can select the current bar or the previous bar
  • Cross Up Level - a level for crossing up, the default is 60.
  • Cross Down Level - a level for crossing down, the default is 40.
The below 5 inputs are for oversold (currency cross above 20) or overbought(currency cross below 80):
  • Alert Type - this is 8-option input. Never means no alert.
  • Alert Currency - select all 8 currencies or only current currency of the chart.
  • Select Cross at which bar - You can select the current bar or the previous bar
  • Cross Up Level - a level for crossing up, the default is 20.
  • Cross Down Level - a level for crossing down, the default is 80.




    This indicator needs the data of all 28 pairs, I offer an EA to download data : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/728216

    A demo code for developers to call it in EA : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/730961




    Reviews 27
    Qinchao Zhang
    680
    Qinchao Zhang 2024.08.13 17:37 
     

    believe that compared to most trend indicators, the “Currency Relative Strength” provides a clearer directional signal for currency pair movements and is more forward-looking

    thapas
    942
    thapas 2020.06.10 16:36 
     

    just rented this indicator, very promising. infact it saved me some money just this week. It will help me at least from buying at a high or selling at low since I am a trend follower. need to see more live for a month before I buy it. Thanks again

    just rented it again on Nov 14 and I am very happy. I use the H4 TF as I am a day trader, and I compare this to my another currency meter for confirmation. This has helped me choose the better curr pair to trade with. Very happy with it.

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    Cross Trend Line to Trade MT5
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    5 (1)
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    Ziheng Zhuang
    Indicators
    This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies: USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF and JPY. The strength value is normalized to the range 0-100: The value above 60 means strong. The value below 40 means weak.  The basic principle Given eight currencies, USD,EUR,GBP,AUD,NZD,CAD,CHF,JPY, where each pair of two can be combined, resulting in a total of 28 pairs, a reverse algorithm is used to extract the strength of the eight currencies from these 28 pairs EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDUSD,NZDUS
    Filter:
    Jingxian Nie
    194
    Jingxian Nie 2025.08.21 15:17 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Ziheng Zhuang
    40891
    Reply from developer Ziheng Zhuang 2025.08.22 01:14
    你好，这个完全不影响指标的计算，提示的原因是MT4的 iCustom 函数无法正确创建被调用函数中的计时器。 虽然不影响指标的计算，但是我今天会更新版本到v 5.60 (当前版本 v 5.50），消除这个不必要的计时器。
    感谢你的好评！
    Qinchao Zhang
    680
    Qinchao Zhang 2024.08.13 17:37 
     

    believe that compared to most trend indicators, the “Currency Relative Strength” provides a clearer directional signal for currency pair movements and is more forward-looking

    Ziheng Zhuang
    40891
    Reply from developer Ziheng Zhuang 2024.08.14 11:47
    Thanks for leaving real comments with 5 stars.
    MT4-25087
    43
    MT4-25087 2023.04.29 05:29 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Ziheng Zhuang
    40891
    Reply from developer Ziheng Zhuang 2023.04.29 05:31
    感谢好评!
    lanxiao13
    25
    lanxiao13 2020.09.11 19:12 
     

    咋中文的这么少呢？这个作者服务很周到啊，有啥不懂的问都给你解答的很好，关键指标啥的都挺好用的

    Ziheng Zhuang
    40891
    Reply from developer Ziheng Zhuang 2021.10.28 06:01
    可能中国人比较含蓄，你也忘记星级评价了：)
    lamare2011
    19
    lamare2011 2020.08.18 12:45 
     

    hi i have purchaed this product but it's not working. why? help me plz

    Kev Case
    307
    Kev Case 2020.08.03 21:59 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    thapas
    942
    thapas 2020.06.10 16:36 
     

    just rented this indicator, very promising. infact it saved me some money just this week. It will help me at least from buying at a high or selling at low since I am a trend follower. need to see more live for a month before I buy it. Thanks again

    just rented it again on Nov 14 and I am very happy. I use the H4 TF as I am a day trader, and I compare this to my another currency meter for confirmation. This has helped me choose the better curr pair to trade with. Very happy with it.

    SYED HUSSNAIN AMEER
    2801
    SYED HUSSNAIN AMEER 2019.12.04 04:09 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Plamen Ivanov
    2148
    Plamen Ivanov 2019.08.22 10:31 
     

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    Qun Li
    579
    Qun Li 2019.08.04 16:30 
     

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    zacante
    629
    zacante 2019.06.15 04:46 
     

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    Chua Wee Kiat
    2972
    Chua Wee Kiat 2019.06.08 04:39 
     

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    Aleksey Reshetnikov
    642
    Aleksey Reshetnikov 2019.05.10 11:48 
     

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    uiBevan
    42
    uiBevan 2019.02.18 15:32 
     

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    mu0888
    45
    mu0888 2018.12.16 11:39 
     

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    sunnychow
    9043
    sunnychow 2018.11.12 15:33 
     

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    howard95
    39
    howard95 2018.10.10 11:53 
     

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    shuanger0602
    134
    shuanger0602 2018.09.06 15:29 
     

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    Matthew Todorovski
    13134
    Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.30 14:06 
     

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    dnt927924
    155
    dnt927924 2018.06.20 09:44 
     

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