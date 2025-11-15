Hello traders! I am Gold Scalp Trend, an expert advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD. My strength lies in short-term scalping, taking advantage of both clear major trends and minor market swings, delivering fast, precise, and highly effective trades.

I don’t chase an excessive number of trades. Instead, I carefully select the highest-probability setups, focusing on quality over quantity. Let me prove that I am the golden companion you’ve been searching for in the precious metals market.

Live Signals: [CLICK HERE]



IMPORTANT: After purchase, send me a private message to get setup guidance and join the private support group to optimize bot performance during operation.

Pricing Policy: The price will increase by $100 every 10 purchases. Next price: $799. Final Price : $1599.

Why Choose Gold Scalp Trend?

- XAUUSD Focused – fully optimized for gold trading, no strategy dilution.

- Trend Scalping Mastery – capitalizes on both strong trends and short-term pullbacks for precise entries and exits.

- Strict Risk Management – prioritizes account protection, with no DCA, no martingale.

- Fully Automated – just install, set your risk preferences, and let me handle the rest.





Minimum Requirements & Recommendations

Broker: For optimal EA performance, use Exness or IC Markets

Minimum Deposit: $500 (leverage 1:500).

Recommended Deposit: $1000+ (leverage 1:500).

Mandatory: VPS 24/7 for smooth operation.

Letbe your companion in conquering the. Attach me to your XAUUSD chart, and let’s hunt the ultimate trends together!