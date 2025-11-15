Gold Scalp Trend

3
Gold Scalp Trend – The True Gold Trend Hunter

Hello traders! I am Gold Scalp Trend, an expert advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD. My strength lies in short-term scalping, taking advantage of both clear major trends and minor market swings, delivering fast, precise, and highly effective trades.

I don’t chase an excessive number of trades. Instead, I carefully select the highest-probability setups, focusing on quality over quantity. Let me prove that I am the golden companion you’ve been searching for in the precious metals market.

Live Signals: [CLICK HERE]

IMPORTANT: After purchase, send me a private message to get setup guidance and join the private support group to optimize bot performance during operation.

Pricing Policy: The price will increase by $100 every 10 purchases.


Why Choose Gold Scalp Trend?

- XAUUSD Focused – fully optimized for gold trading, no strategy dilution.

- Trend Scalping Mastery – capitalizes on both strong trends and short-term pullbacks for precise entries and exits.

- Strict Risk Management – prioritizes account protection, with no DCA, no martingale.

- Fully Automated – just install, set your risk preferences, and let me handle the rest.

Minimum Requirements & Recommendations

  • Broker: For optimal EA performance, use Exness or IC Markets

  • Minimum Deposit: $500 (leverage 1:500).

  • Recommended Deposit: $1000+ (leverage 1:500).

  • Mandatory: VPS 24/7 for smooth operation.

 Let Gold Scalp Trend be your companion in conquering the gold market. Attach me to your XAUUSD chart, and let’s hunt the ultimate trends together!
Reviews 2
Stephen J Martret
2719
Stephen J Martret 2025.12.06 07:05 
 

I already own and use SquidX on my large account and love it so I knew this new EA would be no different. Duy is a great developer and designs safe and profitable bots that match his backtests. Yes sometimes you will get a loss or two, the best strategies have them! but long term this is an amazing addition to my portfolio

More from author
Squid X
Duy Van Nguy
5 (3)
Experts
Hello traders! I am   Squid X , a fully automated expert advisor crafted specifically for gold (XAU/USD) trading. My core is built on pure price action, time-tested technical principles, and strict rule-based entries designed to deliver fast, reliable trades in both scalping and intraday environments. Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2343382 I don’t gamble. I don’t chase. Every position I take is backed by calculated logic, sharp timing, and disciplined risk management. No martin
Breakout Master EA MT5
Duy Van Nguy
5 (3)
Experts
Breakout Master EA is a fully automated trading system designed to identify breakout setups across multiple timeframes, including smaller intraday ranges. It offers configurable parameters, clear entry logic, and integrated risk management features. IMPORTANT ! After your purchase, please   send me a private message   to receive the installation manual and setup instructions. View our other products:   Click Here Developed with XAUUSD (Gold) in mind, this EA helps traders apply a structured bre
Smart Auto TrendLine
Duy Van Nguy
5 (2)
Indicators
Smart Auto Trendline Indicator automatically plots support and resistance trendlines on your MetaTrader 5 chart. The trendlines are updated only when a new bar forms, ensuring optimal performance. Features Customizable parameters for line width, colors, and extremum side ranges. Lines are drawn as support (pink) and resistance (blue) with selectable and adjustable properties Don't forget to leave your review to assist further developments . If you have any questions, feel free to send us a priva
FREE
Fibo Sniper Ea
Duy Van Nguy
Experts
Fibo Sniper EA - Fibonacci Trading System Hello traders! I am Fibo Sniper EA , an Expert Advisor designed to harness the potential of Fibonacci trading strategies. My specialty? Pure Fibonacci analysis combined with intelligent risk management . Whether you trade Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, Commodities, or any other instrument, Fibo Sniper has been built to deliver precise entries and consistent results across all markets and timeframes. Lock in the lowest price now—prices increase soon I
Trade Panel Pro for Prop Firm Risk Management
Duy Van Nguy
Utilities
TRADE PANEL PRO - Advanced Risk Management for Prop Firms Professional trading tool designed for Prop Traders and individual traders KEY FEATURES THREE INTELLIGENT MONEY MANAGEMENT MODES Normal Mode: Traditional manual lot input Risk % Mode: Auto-calculate lot based on account risk percentage Fixed Loss Mode: Auto-calculate lot based on maximum USD loss TRADING LINES - VISUAL ORDER PLACEMENT Draw Entry, TP, SL directly on chart with drag & drop Auto-detect order types: BUY STOP, SELL STOP, BUY
FREE
Filter:
Stephen J Martret
2719
Stephen J Martret 2025.12.06 07:05 
 

I already own and use SquidX on my large account and love it so I knew this new EA would be no different. Duy is a great developer and designs safe and profitable bots that match his backtests. Yes sometimes you will get a loss or two, the best strategies have them! but long term this is an amazing addition to my portfolio

mrnicecookie
269
mrnicecookie 2025.12.02 10:39 
 

EA is not working in real trading situation with the recommended setfile from the seller. he gave me a setfile and immediately the first signal hit sl and he blamed the signal on the broker that the signal was an error when i have used his setfile. No point donating money to him and the brokers. unless you want to burn money, then use his EA

Duy Van Nguy
5470
Reply from developer Duy Van Nguy 2025.12.02 12:06
Thank you for sharing your experience. I’m truly sorry to hear that the EA did not perform well on your account with the provided setfile. This EA uses a fairly complex structure involving price-action logic and time-based conditions, so sometimes differences in time-zone synchronization between brokers can cause inconsistent behavior. This may lead to situations where the EA opens a trade on your broker, but does not open one on the Exness live account connected to MQL5 — exactly the issue you encountered. I will conduct a full review of all time-zone handling and broker-dependent HHMM differences to ensure the EA works more accurately and consistently across brokers. Once the update is completed, I will inform you immediately. Thank you very much for your feedback — it helps me improve the product for all users.
Reply to review