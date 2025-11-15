Gold Scalp Trend
Hello traders! I am Gold Scalp Trend, an expert advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD. My strength lies in short-term scalping, taking advantage of both clear major trends and minor market swings, delivering fast, precise, and highly effective trades.
I don’t chase an excessive number of trades. Instead, I carefully select the highest-probability setups, focusing on quality over quantity. Let me prove that I am the golden companion you’ve been searching for in the precious metals market.
Why Choose Gold Scalp Trend?
- XAUUSD Focused – fully optimized for gold trading, no strategy dilution.
- Trend Scalping Mastery – capitalizes on both strong trends and short-term pullbacks for precise entries and exits.
- Strict Risk Management – prioritizes account protection, with no DCA, no martingale.
- Fully Automated – just install, set your risk preferences, and let me handle the rest.
Minimum Requirements & Recommendations
Broker: For optimal EA performance, use Exness or IC Markets
Minimum Deposit: $500 (leverage 1:500).
Recommended Deposit: $1000+ (leverage 1:500).
Mandatory: VPS 24/7 for smooth operation.
I already own and use SquidX on my large account and love it so I knew this new EA would be no different. Duy is a great developer and designs safe and profitable bots that match his backtests. Yes sometimes you will get a loss or two, the best strategies have them! but long term this is an amazing addition to my portfolio