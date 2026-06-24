FastBull Market Sentiment is a data feed that aggregates thousands of positions totaling over 500 million USD account value. Scalp On Scalp Off is able to instantly retrieve this data via direct API integration and leverage it when making trades. The sentiment is displayed directly on your chart in a customizable, user-friendly panel.

Live Signal: CLICK HERE



Single shot trades managed without the use of grid or martingale.

Adaptive, dynamic trailing stop and take profit.



Setup is incredibly easy and can be done in less than 15 seconds. Simply add the API URL to your allowed WebRequest.



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Chart: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1



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