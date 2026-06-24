Scalp On Scalp Off

3

FastBull Market Sentiment is a data feed that aggregates thousands of positions totaling over 500 million USD account value. Scalp On Scalp Off is able to instantly retrieve this data via direct API integration and leverage it when making trades. The sentiment is displayed directly on your chart in a customizable, user-friendly panel.

Live Signal: CLICK HERE

  • Single shot trades managed without the use of grid or martingale.
  • Adaptive, dynamic trailing stop and take profit.

Setup is incredibly easy and can be done in less than 15 seconds. Simply add the API URL to your allowed WebRequest.

Recommended

  • Chart: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: H1

Inputs

  • Market Sentiment URL - Add this URL to WebRequest
  • Market Sentiment Filter - Enable or disable market sentiment filter
  • Market Sentiment Pairs - Pairs to monitor and display on the panel
  • Market Sentiment Panel - Enable or disable the sentiment panel
  • Lot Size Calculation Method - Select auto lot or fixed lot
  • Fixed Lot Size -  Fixed lot size
  • Auto Lots - 0.01 lots per this amount of account currency
  • Max Spread - Specify the max spread in pips
  • Fixed Stop Loss - Specify the fixed stop loss in pips
  • Auto GMT Detection - Automatically calculates your broker's GMT offset
  • Magic Number - Magic number for each order
  • Comment - Order comment
Reviews 2
Chun Hua Li
483
Chun Hua Li 2026.07.01 16:08 
 

非常靠谱的作者。非常靠谱的策略。我已经使用了。感觉非常好

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Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
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Bypass Generator is a deterministic scalping system for XAUUSD based on institutional-grade algorithms. Live Signal: CLICK HERE This is not a typical EA that thoughtlessly opens trade after trade, destroying your margin and putting your deposit at unnecessary risk. Every entry passes through 16 independent validation layers before opening a single position. There are no grids, and every trade has a virtual Take Profit and Stop Loss. The backtest curve was not optimized for unrealistic performan
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Bypass Generator is a deterministic scalping system for XAUUSD based on institutional-grade algorithms. Live Signal: CLICK HERE This is not a typical EA that thoughtlessly opens trade after trade, destroying your margin and putting your deposit at unnecessary risk. Every entry passes through 16 independent validation layers before opening a single position. There are no grids, and every trade has a virtual Take Profit and Stop Loss. The backtest curve was not optimized for unrealistic performan
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Loophole System is a midrange scalping system for currency pairs that can make decisions based on a persistent connection to the global Currency Strength Meter. IMPORTANT! Contact me after purchase for detailed, comprehensive instructions! Current price will be increased. Limited time price: 79 USD Single shot trading only. No grid or martingale ever. Intelligent trailing stop exits that adapts to daily volatility The Currency Strength Meter is a online database that constantly monitors the str
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Klaus Peter Muehl
826
Klaus Peter Muehl 2026.07.26 20:43 
 

Hello, the Live-Signal is not correct. I use also FusionMarket and i had much more Trades and also huge losses. Please explain this . if i can trust you furthermore the 1-Star-Rating will be changed!

Connor Michael Woodson
9907
Reply from developer Connor Michael Woodson 2026.07.27 00:40
Hello, the live signal is a representation of how the EA trades, but results can vary somewhat based on account specifications, your trading environment, and EA inputs. If you tell me which trade was different, I would be happy to help.
Chun Hua Li
483
Chun Hua Li 2026.07.01 16:08 
 

非常靠谱的作者。非常靠谱的策略。我已经使用了。感觉非常好

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