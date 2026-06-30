Golden Conqueror
- Experts
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Taner Altinsoy🐔Golden Hen EA Recommended Set File v6.2: https://c.mql5.com/31/2219/Golden_Hen_EA_v6_2_Extreme_Market_Profile.set
- Version: 1.8
- Updated: 5 August 2026
- Activations: 7
Welcome to Golden Conqueror, a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD).
Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time.
Furthermore, every single executed position is heavily secured with a predefined Stop Loss, a calculated Take Profit, and an aggressive dynamic Trailing Stop to lock in profits. With built-in latency compensation, virtual stealth orders, and hardcoded broker-specific profiles, Golden Conqueror is engineered for traders who demand absolute stability and a pure mathematical edge.
Live Signal ( Aggressive mode) | Live Signal ( Conservative mode) | Announcement Channel | Broker and Account Type Selection Guide
Key Performance Features
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Recovery Factor: 30+ Exceptional resilience and stability.
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Trading Logic: ZERO Grid / No Martingale – Pure, safe trading without the risk of blowing accounts.
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Risk Management: Strict 1500 points SL for maximum capital protection.
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Trading Frequency: Daily action – Consistent market entries every single day.
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Backtest Integrity: 100% Transparent Backtests – Absolutely no curve-fitting, history reading, or manipulation.
Recommended Setup
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Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
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Timeframe: M1
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Minimum Balance: $200
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Recommended Brokers & Account Type: Puprime Prime & Standard Account, ICmarkets Standard Account, Pepperstone Razor & Standard Account, TMGM Classic Account, FP Markets Standard Account, Vantage Markets Standard Account, VT Markets Standard Account, Global Prime Standard Account, JustMarkets Standard Account, BYBIT TradFi.
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VPS: A high-speed, low-latency VPS (under 10ms ping to your broker's server) is strongly recommended to maximize execution speeds and maintain the absolute precision of this active scalper.
Easy Installation
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Attach the EA to an M1 XAUUSD chart.
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Choose your desired Risk Percentage per trade.
I participated in the testing phase of Golden Conqueror, and my experience was very positive. The EA showed strong performance and great potential. I have now purchased the official version and I am excited to follow its results. Congratulations to the developer on the excellent work. Let’s go! 🚀🔥