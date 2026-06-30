Golden Conqueror

5

Welcome to Golden Conqueror, a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD).

Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time.

Furthermore, every single executed position is heavily secured with a predefined Stop Loss, a calculated Take Profit, and an aggressive dynamic Trailing Stop to lock in profits. With built-in latency compensation, virtual stealth orders, and hardcoded broker-specific profiles, Golden Conqueror is engineered for traders who demand absolute stability and a pure mathematical edge.

Live Signal ( Aggressive modeLive Signal ( Conservative mode| Announcement Channel | Broker and Account Type Selection Guide

Key Performance Features

  • Recovery Factor: 30+ Exceptional resilience and stability.

  • Trading Logic: ZERO Grid / No Martingale – Pure, safe trading without the risk of blowing accounts.

  • Risk Management: Strict 1500 points SL for maximum capital protection.

  • Trading Frequency: Daily action – Consistent market entries every single day.

  • Backtest Integrity: 100% Transparent Backtests – Absolutely no curve-fitting, history reading, or manipulation.

Recommended Setup

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M1

  • Minimum Balance: $200 

  • Recommended Brokers & Account Type: Puprime Prime & Standard Account, ICmarkets  Standard Account, Pepperstone Razor & Standard Account, TMGM Classic Account, FP Markets Standard Account, Vantage Markets Standard Account, VT Markets Standard Account, Global Prime Standard Account, JustMarkets Standard Account, BYBIT TradFi.

  • VPS: A high-speed, low-latency VPS (under 10ms ping to your broker's server) is strongly recommended to maximize execution speeds and maintain the absolute precision of this active scalper.

Easy Installation

  1. Attach the EA to an M1 XAUUSD chart.

  2. Choose your desired Risk Percentage per trade.


Reviews 2
Rafael Carassa
344
Rafael Carassa 2026.07.01 01:52 
 

I participated in the testing phase of Golden Conqueror, and my experience was very positive. The EA showed strong performance and great potential. I have now purchased the official version and I am excited to follow its results. Congratulations to the developer on the excellent work. Let’s go! 🚀🔥

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No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
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ORB Revolution — MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor ORB Revolution is a professional-grade Opening Range Breakout (ORB) Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for disciplined, risk-controlled automated trading . Built with institutional standards in mind, this system prioritizes capital protection , repeatable execution , and transparent decision logic — ideal for serious traders and prop-firm challenge participants. ORB Revolution fully supports NETTING and HEDGING accounts and includes internal saf
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BULLETPROOF BTC — Session Breakout EA for BTC/USD A fully automated session-breakout system for Bitcoin. NO martingale. NO grid. NO averaging down. NO hidden recovery tricks. SL and TP on every position, always. 6 risk profiles with one-click configuration. Validated on a full year of out-of-sample data. ------------------------------- WHY THIS EA IS DIFFERENT: VALIDATION, NOT PROMISES ------------------------------- Most EAs show you one beautiful backtest. BulletProof BTC was built the har
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Official Purchase Notice CasperIT AMI Trader is sold exclusively through the MQL5 Market. We do not authorize any Telegram channels, websites, or third-party sellers to distribute or sell this product. Software obtained from unofficial sources is not supported, does not receive updates, and may be modified or unsafe. CasperIT Adaptive Market Intelligence Trader MT5 Overview CasperIT Adaptive Market Intelligence Trader (AMI) is a fully automated Meta Trader 5 Expert Advisor that combines trend, m
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Alexander Seidel
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Alexander Seidel 2026.07.01 07:57 
 

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Rafael Carassa
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Rafael Carassa 2026.07.01 01:52 
 

I participated in the testing phase of Golden Conqueror, and my experience was very positive. The EA showed strong performance and great potential. I have now purchased the official version and I am excited to follow its results. Congratulations to the developer on the excellent work. Let’s go! 🚀🔥

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