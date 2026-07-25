Devils Contract

5

DEVILS CONTRACT – XAUUSD MULTI-STRATEGY EXPERT ADVISOR

36 Strategies. One Contract. No Emotions.


Devils Contract Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773151

If you can't see the link to my Live Account please contact me I will share it with you or go to myfxbook and search Devils Contract.


WHAT IS DEVILS CONTRACT?

Devils Contract is a fully automated Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, developed specifically for trading XAUUSD – Gold against the US Dollar.

The EA combines up to 36 internal trading strategies. Instead of relying exclusively on a single indicator or one type of market behavior, different modules analyze different market conditions.

These include:

  • Trend-following and trend-continuation setups
  • Momentum and impulse movements
  • EMA, RSI, ADX, and DI confirmations
  • Bollinger Band and volatility structures
  • Breakout and retest setups
  • Liquidity and rejection patterns
  • Mean-reversion and exhaustion signals
  • Session-based and time-dependent market conditions
  • Multi-timeframe confirmations
  • Support and resistance structures

All strategies operate within one shared execution, grid, basket, and risk-management system.

RECOMMENDED CHART

Trading symbol: XAUUSD

Recommended chart timeframe: M1

Devils Contract is attached to an XAUUSD M1 chart. Standard initial entry signals are generally evaluated using closed candles. This helps prevent signals from being triggered solely by an unfinished candle that is still changing.

Although the EA runs on M1, selected strategies also use higher timeframes such as M5 and M15 internally. These may be used to determine trend direction, market structure, volatility, support and resistance zones, or additional momentum confirmations.

This means:

  • Installation on XAUUSD M1
  • Entry calculations primarily based on closed M1 candles
  • Internal confirmations partly based on M5 and M15
  • Grid and basket management reacts on a tick-by-tick basis

XAUUSD SYMBOL DETECTION

The EA is designed exclusively for gold and recognizes common XAUUSD symbol names as well as many broker suffixes.

Examples:

  • XAUUSD
  • XAUUSD+
  • XAUUSD-ECN
  • XAUUSDm
  • XAUUSD.cent
  • GOLD, provided the symbol is correctly offered as Gold against USD

Internal point distances are normalized for different two-digit and three-digit gold price formats. This is intended to make strategy, grid, and trailing distances as comparable as possible across different brokers.

36 STRATEGIES – ONE SHARED SYSTEM

Devils Contract does not rely on just one entry model. Its internal strategies search for different market situations and can therefore become active during different market phases.

For example, a trend module may detect a signal during a strong directional movement, while a reversal module waits for an overextended market. Other strategies analyze volatility compression, candlestick formations, EMA crossovers, momentum continuation, or structural reversal points.

In the retail and trial versions, all enabled strategies run automatically. The user does not need to manually decide which strategy is best suited to the current market phase.

The EA handles:

  • Market analysis
  • Signal detection
  • Spread checks
  • Broker-profile selection
  • Lot-size calculation
  • Trade execution
  • Grid management
  • Basket profit-taking
  • Drawdown monitoring
  • News filtering

RECOMMENDED BROKERS

Devils Contract has been designed or tested for use on XAUUSD with the following brokers:

  • VT Markets
  • Ultima Markets
  • Vantage
  • OX Securities
  • Fusion Markets
  • IC Trading
  • IC Markets
  • TMGM
  • Global Prime
  • Roboforex
  • BlackBull

Actual results may differ significantly between brokers. Important factors include spread, commission, swap, slippage, tick history, server time, symbol configuration, and execution quality.

A broker with low XAUUSD spreads, stable execution, sufficient margin, and an MT5 hedging account is recommended.

REQUIRED ACCOUNT TYPE

Recommended and technically intended: MT5 Hedging Account

The grid and basket system manages multiple individual positions. A hedging account is therefore required for the intended behavior.

A netting account may combine open positions and thereby change the intended position and basket management. The EA checks the margin mode during initialization and is designed for a genuine MT5 hedging account.

CAPITAL RECOMMENDATION

Technical Minimum: 300 USD

The EA can technically be operated with an account balance of approximately 300 USD when using the smallest available lot size.

However, this amount should only be considered an aggressive technical minimum. With a grid system, a 300 USD account provides only limited margin and drawdown reserves. A strong or prolonged movement against the open basket can place significant pressure on the account.

With 300 USD, only the smallest possible trading size of 0.01 lot should be used. Even then, the risk of loss remains elevated.

Recommended Minimum Deposit: 1,000 USD

The recommended minimum deposit is 1,000 USD.

The standard Auto Lot configuration operates at approximately:

0.01 lot per 1,000 USD of account balance

Compared with the technical minimum, a 1,000 USD account provides more room for grid positions, temporary drawdown, spread widening, and volatile gold movements.

However, even 1,000 USD does not guarantee account safety or profitability. The selected risk level, broker, market conditions, and leverage remain decisive factors.

More Capital Does Not Automatically Mean More Risk

If the lot size is not increased at the same time, a higher account balance can provide the system with additional margin and drawdown reserves. Users with a more conservative approach may therefore operate a larger account while continuing to use only 0.01 lot.

MONEY MANAGEMENT

Devils Contract supports two fundamental lot-sizing modes:

Auto Lot

When Auto Lot is enabled, the position size is calculated based on the account balance. The standard configuration uses approximately 0.01 lot per 1,000 USD of balance.

Fixed Lot

When Auto Lot is disabled, the EA uses the selected fixed lot size. The default value is 0.01 lot.

New users should initially operate the EA with the smallest possible lot size on a demo account or a small test account.

GRID AND BASKET MANAGEMENT

After a valid initial signal, the integrated grid and basket system takes over the ongoing trade management.

If the market moves against the open position, additional positions may be opened in the same direction at predefined intervals. All open positions are then managed together as one basket.

Current internal base configuration:

  • Base grid distance: 250 normalized gold points
  • Progressive increase of the grid distance
  • Distance expansion after several grid entries
  • Progressive distance factor: 1.20
  • No automatic Martingale lot multiplier
  • Shared basket profit-taking
  • Virtual basket trailing

The grid distance increases progressively after several entries. This is intended to prevent positions from being opened continuously at the same narrow distance during a strong market movement.

The lot size is not automatically multiplied within the grid using a Martingale factor.

Important: The EA does not provide guaranteed protection against strong, prolonged trends. A grid system can build multiple positions and may therefore create significant drawdown and substantial margin usage.

VIRTUAL BASKET TRAILING

Devils Contract does not only manage individual positions. It also calculates a combined average entry price for the complete basket.

Once the entire basket reaches a defined profit level, virtual basket trailing may be activated. It follows the market movement and attempts to close the full basket together if the market gives back part of the achieved profit.

Current internal base settings:

  • Basket trailing start: 120 points above the average entry price
  • Basket trailing distance: 80 points
  • Minimum profit for a trailing close: 20 points

Because this is a virtual management system, the EA and MetaTrader terminal must remain active at all times.

DRAWDOWN PROTECTION

The EA includes Magic Number-based drawdown protection. This means only positions belonging to the Devils Contract basket are taken into account.

The default configuration includes:

  • DD Protection enabled
  • Maximum Magic Number drawdown: 30%
  • Closing the affected basket when the limit is reached
  • Subsequent trading pause
  • Default pause: 240 minutes

Drawdown protection is an additional safety function, but it cannot guarantee that positions will be closed at the exact selected percentage. Fast market movements, gaps, slippage, or insufficient liquidity may result in worse execution.

INTEGRATED NEWS FILTER

Devils Contract includes a USD news filter based on the FairEconomy/Forex Factory news feed.

By default, new initial signals are blocked around high-impact USD news events:

  • High-impact news enabled
  • 30 minutes before the event
  • 30 minutes after the event
  • USD as the default currency

The management of already open positions and baskets continues. The news filter is not intended to prevent existing trades from being managed or closed.

SPREAD AND EXECUTION PROTECTION

New initial signals are executed only when the current spread is within the permitted limit.

The default limit is 30 normalized points. If spreads are unusually high, no new trading cycle is started.

The order-filling mode is selected according to the execution types supported by the symbol. Nevertheless, slippage, requotes, rejected orders, or broker restrictions cannot be completely excluded.

INFORMATION PANEL

The integrated Devils Contract panel displays important information directly on the chart.

This may include:

  • Current EA status
  • Broker profile
  • Lot-sizing mode
  • Open positions
  • Basket information
  • Profit and equity
  • Swap and trading costs
  • News-filter status
  • Drawdown status

The panel is created immediately when the EA is attached to the chart and does not need to wait for the next market tick.

RECOMMENDED INSTALLATION

  1. Open MetaTrader 5.
  2. Use an MT5 hedging account.
  3. Open XAUUSD in Market Watch.
  4. Create an XAUUSD M1 chart.
  5. Attach Devils Contract to the M1 chart.
  6. Enable algorithmic trading.
  7. Enable DLL imports only if the specific version explicitly requires them.
  8. Add the news URL to the allowed MT5 WebRequest settings.
  9. Select Auto Lot or Fixed Lot according to the account balance.
  10. Operate the EA continuously using a stable VPS.

VPS RECOMMENDATION

Because grid management, the news filter, and virtual basket trailing only function while MetaTrader 5 and the EA are active, the use of a stable Windows VPS is recommended.

A VPS should:

  • Be available 24 hours a day
  • Have a stable internet connection
  • Be located as close as possible to the broker’s server
  • Have controlled Windows restart settings
  • Provide sufficient performance for MT5 and multiple charts

RECOMMENDED BACKTEST SETTINGS

For more realistic results, the following settings should be used:

  • Symbol: The selected broker’s XAUUSD symbol
  • Timeframe: M1
  • Model: Every tick based on real ticks
  • Tick history as complete as possible
  • Variable spreads and realistic commissions
  • Starting capital of at least 1,000 USD
  • The same account currency and leverage intended for the live account
  • A sufficiently long testing period containing different market conditions

Backtests from different brokers are not directly comparable. Different tick data alone may cause different strategies to activate and may produce different grid progressions.

WHO IS DEVILS CONTRACT SUITABLE FOR?

Devils Contract is intended for users who:

  • Want to trade XAUUSD fully automatically
  • Want to combine multiple strategies within one EA
  • Have an MT5 hedging account
  • Can operate a VPS
  • Understand the risks of a grid system
  • Are prepared to test the broker and settings on a demo account first
  • Do not expect guaranteed or risk-free profits

Devils Contract – SUMMARY

  • MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor
  • Exclusively for XAUUSD
  • Installation on M1
  • 36 internal strategy modules
  • Closed candles used for standard initial signals
  • Multi-timeframe confirmations
  • Automatic broker profiles
  • Auto Lot and Fixed Lot
  • Integrated grid and basket system
  • No automatic Martingale lot multiplier
  • Progressive grid distances
  • Virtual basket trailing
  • Tick-noise reduction
  • USD news filter
  • Spread filter
  • Magic Number-based drawdown protection
  • Modern Devils Contract panel
  • Support for common XAUUSD suffixes

IMPORTANT RISK WARNING

Trading Forex, CFDs, and precious metals involves a high level of risk. Leverage can cause losses to occur quickly and may result in losses exceeding the invested capital if the broker applies negative-balance liability.

Devils Contract uses a grid and basket system. During strong or prolonged movements against the trading direction, multiple positions may be opened. This increases drawdown, margin usage, and overall risk.

Neither the minimum deposit of 300 USD nor the recommended deposit of 1,000 USD guarantees that an account will survive a particular market movement.

Backtests, historical results, and previous live performance are not guarantees of future profits. Broker conditions, spread, slippage, swap, commission, tick data, and market behavior can significantly affect results.

Test the EA thoroughly on a demo account first. Only use capital whose complete loss you can afford financially and emotionally.

Devils Contract does not provide financial advice and does not represent a profit guarantee. Responsibility for installation, settings, broker selection, lot size, and trading remains entirely with the user.

 

Reviews 1
Marvin Oelsner
414
Marvin Oelsner 2026.07.30 11:48 
 

First of all: This is a great piece of an EA! Also, a big thumbs up to Lukas the dev, is always reachable, very responsive and open for any kind of improvement idea! While most of the big and expensive EAs here have blewn accounts after accounts the Devil has stayed out of the market and was waiting for it's 100% opportunities! It's really a solid piece of masterwork here! I know this EA got published for only a couple of days but I was able to try out a trial version for around 10 days and like I said during this test period when the big and expensive EAs have killed a lot of accounts the devil managed it perfectly! What you have to keep in mind is: This EA is a Grid trader! Do your backtests and choose your risk wisely! With this it will survive bigger grids! The Devil gained me over 5% to my account in 4 days! If it continues like this Iam more than happy! Keep up the great work Lukas and thanks again for this rock solid piece of an EA!

Recommended products
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
Experts
VIX Momentum Pro EA - Product Description Overview VIX Momentum Pro is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system exclusively designed for VIX75 Synthetic Indices. The algorithm employs advanced multi-timeframe analysis combined with proprietary momentum detection techniques to identify high-probability trading opportunities in the synthetic volatility market. Trading Strategy The Expert Advisor operates on a comprehensive momentum-based approach that analyzes price movements across multipl
AO Trade
Ka Lok Louis Wong
Experts
The AO Trade system is specifically tailored for trend trading, leveraging auction or news times as reference points for comparison with other specific order times to anticipate market trends. **All time parameters utilized in the EA are based on your terminal time. Different brokers may operate on different GMT time zones, which can further vary due to Daylight Saving Time adjustments.** **Kindly ensure thorough verification of time settings aligned with your terminal before implementation.**
SuperTrend AI Clustering EA
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
SuperTrend AI Clustering Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 SuperTrend AI Clustering is an adaptive trend-following Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to adjust itself to changing market conditions. Instead of using one fixed SuperTrend multiplier, the EA evaluates multiple factor values at the same time, measures their recent performance, applies K-Means clustering, and selects the factor group that is currently performing best. This creates a dynamic SuperTrend model that can respond to dif
FF4 Scalper
Valerii Gabitov
Experts
Ea does not use martingale or grid and has a stop loss for every position.  Symbols: EURCHF, EURCAD, USDCHF and other. Time frame: M15 Best results on EURCAD M15. Live signals and other products here -  https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/leron34/seller#products The EA should run on a VPS continuously without interruption.  Multicurrency advisor. You can enter pairs in the EA settings for tests. I recommend the default settings. You can install an adviser on any pair on M15. The EA has a news filter
AlphaTrend Institutional Structure Mode
Ionut Bogdan Vasilescu
Experts
ALPHATREND INSTITUTIONAL STRUCTURE MODE Descripción general: AlphaTrend es un Expert Advisor híbrido para MetaTrader 5 que combina análisis de estructura de mercado con indicadores de momentum. No es un sistema reactivo tradicional. Opera identificando primero la tendencia real mediante máximos y mínimos, luego espera un retroceso o pullback, y finalmente confirma la entrada con ADX y pendiente de media rápida. Esto permite entrar temprano en la dirección correcta, no perseguir el precio. Lógica
ATC AlgoZone MT5 Indic
Ameur Boudenne
Indicators
Algo Trading Indicaor MT5 The ATC ALGO indicator has been developed to work on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It has the same specifications and zones as the MetaTrader 4 version. There may be slight lag, which we believe is due to differences in MetaTrader 5 programming. We will work on improving it, God willing. MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 With this indicator , you’ll have
Symbol Basket Control Panel
Imad Kamal Mohammad Badad
Experts
Symbol Basket Control Panel is a professional trading utility designed to streamline multi-currency management. It acts as a centralized command center, allowing traders to execute and manage baskets of trades across different symbols with unparalleled speed and precision. Instead of manually opening and closing orders for each pair, this dashboard provides a high-performance graphical interface to control your entire portfolio from a single chart. Key Features: Centralized Execution: Open BUY o
Fvg In Fvg
Claudiu-georgian Zavera
Experts
FVG In FVG EA — From Learn to Earn. The most-watched imbalance on any chart, taken where you have not seen it before: a Fair Value Gap confirmed inside a Fair Value Gap. A GAP EVERYONE WATCHES. AN EXECUTION NO ONE ELSE HAS. The EA detects the Fair Value Gap — the 3-candle imbalance — on a higher timeframe, then requires a second FVG, formed inside the first, on the timeframes you choose. Only an overlap above your threshold validates the zone: Most Powerful Overlap FVG Zones — rigorously selec
Nikkei225 Gap ContinuationEA
Francesc Jordi Mallol Nolden
Experts
Nikkei 225 Gap Continuation EA Automated opening-gap continuation strategy for the Nikkei 225 Nikkei 225 Gap Continuation EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 designed specifically for the Japanese stock index. It searches for significant opening gaps and enters only when price action confirms a possible continuation in the same direction. The strategy combines the opening gap, a configurable opening range and session VWAP confirmation. It also includes risk-based position sizing,
FREE
Whale Footprint Tracker
Idris
Experts
Whale Footprint Tracker MT5 is an institutional-grade algorithmic trading system specifically engineered to detect, track, and exploit the order flow of major market participants (Whales, Central Banks, and Market Makers). Instead of relying on lagging retail indicators, this expert advisor operates purely on advanced Liquidity Pool Mapping and Price Delivery Efficiency. The market doesn't move because of math formulas; it moves to hunt liquidity. Whale Footprint Tracker is designed to identif
Artemis Gold HFT Throttle EA MT5
Nathan James Gilks
Experts
Artemis Gold HFT Throttle EA MT5 The wait is over — Artemis Gold HFT Throttle EA is now available for MetaTrader 5. Artemis Gold HFT Throttle EA MT5 is a Gold-focused Expert Advisor for XAUUSD traders who want fast short-term automation with controlled execution, intelligent guard protection and clear dashboard visibility. Most fast trading robots focus only on speed. In real broker conditions, speed without control can become a problem. Gold spreads can widen quickly, liquidity can change fast,
FREE
TradeVision Pro
Ian Nganga Comba
Experts
TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro MT5 Trading Account Analytics and Monitoring Dashboard TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro is a trading analytics and account monitoring solution designed for MetaTrader 5 users. The product organizes MT5 trading data in a structured web-based dashboard, allowing traders to review account information, monitor open positions, analyze trading history, track strategies, maintain a trading journal, and review performance statistics. TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro is d
FREE
Babel Assistant
Iurii Bazhanov
4.33 (9)
Experts
Babel assistant 1     The MT5 netting “Babel_assistant_1” robot uses the ZigZag indicator to generate Fibonacci levels on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1  periods of the charts , calculates the strength of trends for buying and selling. It opens a position with "Lot for open a position" if the specified trend level 4.925 is exceeded. Then Babel places pending orders at the some Fibonacci levels and places specified Stop Loss , Take Profit. The screen displays current results of work on the position
FREE
Perfect Trade Ea AutoIndicator xauusd pro
Roman Protsak
Experts
Perfect Trade EA Indicator 2026 for XAUUSD MT5 Премиальный многоуровневый самообучающийся индикатор с режимом автоторговли для XAUUSD Perfect Trade EA Indicator 2026 — это не просто индикатор и не обычный советник с примитивным входом по шаблону. Это премиальный торговый комплекс для MetaTrader 5, созданный для работы с XAUUSD, который объединяет в себе: - многоуровневый анализ рынка; - интеллектуальную фильтрацию сигналов; - режим автоматической торговли; - продвинутое сопровождение сделки;
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
HMA Scalper Pro EA — Automated Trading Advisor Based on Hull Moving Average (HMA) for MetaTrader 5 OVERVIEW HMA Scalper Pro EA is a professional trading robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 that trades in the direction of the Hull Moving Average (HMA). The HMA indicator determines the current trend direction, and the EA opens trades in that direction, enhanced by Smart Risk capital management, adaptive grid trading, trailing stop, breakeven, and time filters. The EA supports both Netting a
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
Pattern Recognition EA
Claudiu-georgian Zavera
Experts
Pattern Recognition EA - From Learn to Earn. The market repeats itself. This EA finds every past repeat of the current candle sequence - and lets history vote the direction. ONE SHAPE. EVERY REPEAT IN HISTORY VOTES. The last N candles on your signal timeframe form a shape. The EA scans the history you choose - a fixed number of bars or everything your broker provides - for the SAME shape, and checks what happened next, every single time. Only when enough repeats exist AND a clear majority of t
Gold trading manager
Chak Fung Chan
Experts
XAU Gold Expert is a Trading Robot designed specifically for trading gold. Fully automated and not need to worry about. More than 200% profit in 6 months (Tested by Real Acc) Symbol  XAUUSD(Gold) Timeframe Any Deposit : Lots Recommended ratio £500 : 0.2  (or equivalent in another currency) Account Type Better with the lower spread Leverage 1:500 Default setting (can be changed by yourself in inputs) Lots size 0.2 For a better result, it is recommended to run this EA in a VPS, you can just simply
GoldEdge US30
Chi Sang Lai
Experts
GoldEdge US30 — Dedicated Indices Edition for US30, DE40 / GER40 and FRA40 / F40 , powered by the GE ATR Price Border system, dual-layer hedging, ATR volatility control and per-symbol cut loss protection. GoldEdge US30 is a next-generation MT5 Expert Advisor built specifically for major index markets. It uses structured grid-style entries and adaptive position scaling, guided by ATR Ratio, GE ATR Price Border levels, spread control, and mechanical direction logic. Instead of adding positions bl
Crow gold nucleus v
Cristobal Hidalgo Soriano
Experts
CROW_GOLD_NUCLEUS CROW_GOLD_NUCLEUS is an automated MT5 trading system specialized in XAUUSD (Gold), developed under the Proyecto Artemiss architecture and the 13 CROW brand. The system is designed to detect momentum expansions and liquidity zones using dynamic volatility filters, ATR logic, EMA filtering, and advanced risk management. It is not designed to predict the market. Its core philosophy is based on: probability automated execution risk control statistical optimization Main Features: XA
FREE
Templerfx Nightmare
Shamary A Guy
Experts
Templerfx Nightmare is an EA that uses artificial intelligence technology to analyze data of many indicators. EA will have the best option to enter orders. The biggest difference of Templerfx Nightmare  is that the EA can control the Risk:Reward ratio much better than other EAs.That is possible because of a set of indicators to control entry points and manage open orders.  This EA is specifically designed to maximize trading opportunities on (Rise 300 Index ) pair on the M15 timeframe on a spec
Uni Bot
Andriy Sydoruk
2.73 (33)
Experts
Uni Bot   is a trendy neural network trained bot. An expert system based on a neural network based on a new specially developed architecture (T-INN) Target-IntelNeuroNet. For this variant of the Expert Advisor to work, there is no need to download the file of the trained neural network, since for the ease of use by the end user of the neural network forex bot, most users encoded a number of neural networks in the body of the bot. But in order for the bot to better adapt to the specific history
Traders Savior
Yohana Parmi
Experts
Hello traders :) After   12 years   of serving users on   A2SR   MT4 and MT5 products, now is the time for me to launch a flagship EA product : TRADER's SAVIOR . A Next-Generation Gold Scalping Expert Advisor Engineered for precision, stability, and consistent performance from low capital. Starting from an initial capital of $300  only:   2026 , 2025 , 2020 - 2026 . Direct use ,   no need to require a special SET file . Minimum qualifications required for your broker. Account type : RAW/Raw
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (57)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
SupplyDemand Trader
Themichl LLC
Experts
SD Trader Combined — Product Description SD Trader Combined Find the zone. Trade the reaction. Protect the account. A single-file, broker-safe Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that detects high-quality supply & demand zones, scores them objectively, and executes three configurable strategies with strict, rules-based risk control. At a glance Platform MetaTrader 5 (build 3815+) Account Hedging or Netting Symbols Any liquid FX, metals, indices, crypto Timeframes M5 – H4 (optimized for M15 / H1) Fil
Hatori Flying Nimbus
Ike Ananda Fata
Experts
Hatori Flying Nimbus is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built around the classic Ichimoku Kinko Hyo methodology. It identifies trend direction using Price vs. Cloud , confirms momentum with Tenkan/Kijun alignment , validates bias with Future Cloud Color , and strengthens signal quality with Chikou confirmation . To support real trading and marketplace validation, it also includes automatic risk-based lot sizing , margin protection, and a clean on-chart dashboard panel with a Close All
AurumEdgePro
Francis Giguere
Experts
AurumEdge Pro — 8-Strategy Gold Intelligence System for XAUUSD AurumEdge Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) that combines 8 independent breakout strategies into a single intelligent system. Each strategy targets a different market condition — daily S/R levels, session openings, pivot points, multi-timeframe trend confluences — targeting different market structures across sessions. Backtest Results (Strategy Tester) — 01/01/2026 to 24/02/2026 (55 Days) Win Rate: 89.5% on 1,
Pump Liquidity Refueling
Konstantin Meshcheriakov
Experts
PUMP V3_0 Liquidity Refueling — Refueling Your BalanceWhat is "Liquidity Refueling"? Think of the Forex market as a highway and liquidity as the fuel.  When institutional players "pour" massive volume into the market, the price makes a sharp surge — an impulse or a "pump."  The PUMP V3_0 EA acts as a smart fueling station: it identifies moments of maximum market energy and "pumps" that momentum directly into your trading account.   Performance Metrics (Strategy Tester Data):Net Profit "Pumped"
FREE
MACD Sniper Pro
Noppawat Tumjai
Experts
MACD Sniper Pro is an advanced automated trading system designed for traders seeking high-precision entries and robust risk management. By combining the classic momentum of MACD Crossover with a strict ADX Volatility Filter and Dynamic ATR Management , this EA completely eliminates emotional trading and filters out dangerous flat/sideways markets. Unlike standard MACD indicators that suffer during consolidation, MACD Sniper Pro verifies trend strength before entering and protects your capital us
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.92 (25)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
5 (26)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.64 (22)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (3)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (20)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 249$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 7th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—inclu
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
Filter:
Marvin Oelsner
414
Marvin Oelsner 2026.07.30 11:48 
 

First of all: This is a great piece of an EA! Also, a big thumbs up to Lukas the dev, is always reachable, very responsive and open for any kind of improvement idea! While most of the big and expensive EAs here have blewn accounts after accounts the Devil has stayed out of the market and was waiting for it's 100% opportunities! It's really a solid piece of masterwork here! I know this EA got published for only a couple of days but I was able to try out a trial version for around 10 days and like I said during this test period when the big and expensive EAs have killed a lot of accounts the devil managed it perfectly! What you have to keep in mind is: This EA is a Grid trader! Do your backtests and choose your risk wisely! With this it will survive bigger grids! The Devil gained me over 5% to my account in 4 days! If it continues like this Iam more than happy! Keep up the great work Lukas and thanks again for this rock solid piece of an EA!

Lukas Haufe
364
Reply from developer Lukas Haufe 2026.07.30 12:36
Thank you Marvin for your trust in my EA. As you mentioned this is a grid EA and it can be very risky, but using a proper risk management with low lots, activated newsfilter and observing what strategy can be riskier on each broker you can survive everything. Bigger grids can always happen this need to be in mind for everyone. Stay safe and I hope I can help you more in the future.
Reply to review