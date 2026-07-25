DEVILS CONTRACT – XAUUSD MULTI-STRATEGY EXPERT ADVISOR

36 Strategies. One Contract. No Emotions.





Devils Contract Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773151

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WHAT IS DEVILS CONTRACT?

Devils Contract is a fully automated Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, developed specifically for trading XAUUSD – Gold against the US Dollar.

The EA combines up to 36 internal trading strategies. Instead of relying exclusively on a single indicator or one type of market behavior, different modules analyze different market conditions.

These include:

Trend-following and trend-continuation setups

Momentum and impulse movements

EMA, RSI, ADX, and DI confirmations

Bollinger Band and volatility structures

Breakout and retest setups

Liquidity and rejection patterns

Mean-reversion and exhaustion signals

Session-based and time-dependent market conditions

Multi-timeframe confirmations

Support and resistance structures

All strategies operate within one shared execution, grid, basket, and risk-management system.

RECOMMENDED CHART

Trading symbol: XAUUSD

Recommended chart timeframe: M1

Devils Contract is attached to an XAUUSD M1 chart. Standard initial entry signals are generally evaluated using closed candles. This helps prevent signals from being triggered solely by an unfinished candle that is still changing.

Although the EA runs on M1, selected strategies also use higher timeframes such as M5 and M15 internally. These may be used to determine trend direction, market structure, volatility, support and resistance zones, or additional momentum confirmations.

This means:

Installation on XAUUSD M1

Entry calculations primarily based on closed M1 candles

Internal confirmations partly based on M5 and M15

Grid and basket management reacts on a tick-by-tick basis

XAUUSD SYMBOL DETECTION

The EA is designed exclusively for gold and recognizes common XAUUSD symbol names as well as many broker suffixes.

Examples:

XAUUSD

XAUUSD+

XAUUSD-ECN

XAUUSDm

XAUUSD.cent

GOLD, provided the symbol is correctly offered as Gold against USD

Internal point distances are normalized for different two-digit and three-digit gold price formats. This is intended to make strategy, grid, and trailing distances as comparable as possible across different brokers.

36 STRATEGIES – ONE SHARED SYSTEM

Devils Contract does not rely on just one entry model. Its internal strategies search for different market situations and can therefore become active during different market phases.

For example, a trend module may detect a signal during a strong directional movement, while a reversal module waits for an overextended market. Other strategies analyze volatility compression, candlestick formations, EMA crossovers, momentum continuation, or structural reversal points.

In the retail and trial versions, all enabled strategies run automatically. The user does not need to manually decide which strategy is best suited to the current market phase.

The EA handles:

Market analysis

Signal detection

Spread checks

Broker-profile selection

Lot-size calculation

Trade execution

Grid management

Basket profit-taking

Drawdown monitoring

News filtering

RECOMMENDED BROKERS

Devils Contract has been designed or tested for use on XAUUSD with the following brokers:

VT Markets

Ultima Markets

Vantage

OX Securities

Fusion Markets

IC Trading

IC Markets

TMGM

Global Prime

Roboforex

BlackBull

Actual results may differ significantly between brokers. Important factors include spread, commission, swap, slippage, tick history, server time, symbol configuration, and execution quality.

A broker with low XAUUSD spreads, stable execution, sufficient margin, and an MT5 hedging account is recommended.

REQUIRED ACCOUNT TYPE

Recommended and technically intended: MT5 Hedging Account

The grid and basket system manages multiple individual positions. A hedging account is therefore required for the intended behavior.

A netting account may combine open positions and thereby change the intended position and basket management. The EA checks the margin mode during initialization and is designed for a genuine MT5 hedging account.

CAPITAL RECOMMENDATION

Technical Minimum: 300 USD

The EA can technically be operated with an account balance of approximately 300 USD when using the smallest available lot size.

However, this amount should only be considered an aggressive technical minimum. With a grid system, a 300 USD account provides only limited margin and drawdown reserves. A strong or prolonged movement against the open basket can place significant pressure on the account.

With 300 USD, only the smallest possible trading size of 0.01 lot should be used. Even then, the risk of loss remains elevated.

Recommended Minimum Deposit: 1,000 USD

The recommended minimum deposit is 1,000 USD.

The standard Auto Lot configuration operates at approximately:

0.01 lot per 1,000 USD of account balance

Compared with the technical minimum, a 1,000 USD account provides more room for grid positions, temporary drawdown, spread widening, and volatile gold movements.

However, even 1,000 USD does not guarantee account safety or profitability. The selected risk level, broker, market conditions, and leverage remain decisive factors.

More Capital Does Not Automatically Mean More Risk

If the lot size is not increased at the same time, a higher account balance can provide the system with additional margin and drawdown reserves. Users with a more conservative approach may therefore operate a larger account while continuing to use only 0.01 lot.

MONEY MANAGEMENT

Devils Contract supports two fundamental lot-sizing modes:

Auto Lot

When Auto Lot is enabled, the position size is calculated based on the account balance. The standard configuration uses approximately 0.01 lot per 1,000 USD of balance.

Fixed Lot

When Auto Lot is disabled, the EA uses the selected fixed lot size. The default value is 0.01 lot.

New users should initially operate the EA with the smallest possible lot size on a demo account or a small test account.

GRID AND BASKET MANAGEMENT

After a valid initial signal, the integrated grid and basket system takes over the ongoing trade management.

If the market moves against the open position, additional positions may be opened in the same direction at predefined intervals. All open positions are then managed together as one basket.

Current internal base configuration:

Base grid distance: 250 normalized gold points

Progressive increase of the grid distance

Distance expansion after several grid entries

Progressive distance factor: 1.20

No automatic Martingale lot multiplier

Shared basket profit-taking

Virtual basket trailing

The grid distance increases progressively after several entries. This is intended to prevent positions from being opened continuously at the same narrow distance during a strong market movement.

The lot size is not automatically multiplied within the grid using a Martingale factor.

Important: The EA does not provide guaranteed protection against strong, prolonged trends. A grid system can build multiple positions and may therefore create significant drawdown and substantial margin usage.

VIRTUAL BASKET TRAILING

Devils Contract does not only manage individual positions. It also calculates a combined average entry price for the complete basket.

Once the entire basket reaches a defined profit level, virtual basket trailing may be activated. It follows the market movement and attempts to close the full basket together if the market gives back part of the achieved profit.

Current internal base settings:

Basket trailing start: 120 points above the average entry price

Basket trailing distance: 80 points

Minimum profit for a trailing close: 20 points

Because this is a virtual management system, the EA and MetaTrader terminal must remain active at all times.

DRAWDOWN PROTECTION

The EA includes Magic Number-based drawdown protection. This means only positions belonging to the Devils Contract basket are taken into account.

The default configuration includes:

DD Protection enabled

Maximum Magic Number drawdown: 30%

Closing the affected basket when the limit is reached

Subsequent trading pause

Default pause: 240 minutes

Drawdown protection is an additional safety function, but it cannot guarantee that positions will be closed at the exact selected percentage. Fast market movements, gaps, slippage, or insufficient liquidity may result in worse execution.

INTEGRATED NEWS FILTER

Devils Contract includes a USD news filter based on the FairEconomy/Forex Factory news feed.

By default, new initial signals are blocked around high-impact USD news events:

High-impact news enabled

30 minutes before the event

30 minutes after the event

USD as the default currency

The management of already open positions and baskets continues. The news filter is not intended to prevent existing trades from being managed or closed.

SPREAD AND EXECUTION PROTECTION

New initial signals are executed only when the current spread is within the permitted limit.

The default limit is 30 normalized points. If spreads are unusually high, no new trading cycle is started.

The order-filling mode is selected according to the execution types supported by the symbol. Nevertheless, slippage, requotes, rejected orders, or broker restrictions cannot be completely excluded.

INFORMATION PANEL

The integrated Devils Contract panel displays important information directly on the chart.

This may include:

Current EA status

Broker profile

Lot-sizing mode

Open positions

Basket information

Profit and equity

Swap and trading costs

News-filter status

Drawdown status

The panel is created immediately when the EA is attached to the chart and does not need to wait for the next market tick.

RECOMMENDED INSTALLATION

Open MetaTrader 5. Use an MT5 hedging account. Open XAUUSD in Market Watch. Create an XAUUSD M1 chart. Attach Devils Contract to the M1 chart. Enable algorithmic trading. Enable DLL imports only if the specific version explicitly requires them. Add the news URL to the allowed MT5 WebRequest settings. Select Auto Lot or Fixed Lot according to the account balance. Operate the EA continuously using a stable VPS.

VPS RECOMMENDATION

Because grid management, the news filter, and virtual basket trailing only function while MetaTrader 5 and the EA are active, the use of a stable Windows VPS is recommended.

A VPS should:

Be available 24 hours a day

Have a stable internet connection

Be located as close as possible to the broker’s server

Have controlled Windows restart settings

Provide sufficient performance for MT5 and multiple charts

RECOMMENDED BACKTEST SETTINGS

For more realistic results, the following settings should be used:

Symbol: The selected broker’s XAUUSD symbol

Timeframe: M1

Model: Every tick based on real ticks

Tick history as complete as possible

Variable spreads and realistic commissions

Starting capital of at least 1,000 USD

The same account currency and leverage intended for the live account

A sufficiently long testing period containing different market conditions

Backtests from different brokers are not directly comparable. Different tick data alone may cause different strategies to activate and may produce different grid progressions.

WHO IS DEVILS CONTRACT SUITABLE FOR?

Devils Contract is intended for users who:

Want to trade XAUUSD fully automatically

Want to combine multiple strategies within one EA

Have an MT5 hedging account

Can operate a VPS

Understand the risks of a grid system

Are prepared to test the broker and settings on a demo account first

Do not expect guaranteed or risk-free profits

Devils Contract – SUMMARY

MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor

Exclusively for XAUUSD

Installation on M1

36 internal strategy modules

Closed candles used for standard initial signals

Multi-timeframe confirmations

Automatic broker profiles

Auto Lot and Fixed Lot

Integrated grid and basket system

No automatic Martingale lot multiplier

Progressive grid distances

Virtual basket trailing

Tick-noise reduction

USD news filter

Spread filter

Magic Number-based drawdown protection

Modern Devils Contract panel

Support for common XAUUSD suffixes

IMPORTANT RISK WARNING

Trading Forex, CFDs, and precious metals involves a high level of risk. Leverage can cause losses to occur quickly and may result in losses exceeding the invested capital if the broker applies negative-balance liability.

Devils Contract uses a grid and basket system. During strong or prolonged movements against the trading direction, multiple positions may be opened. This increases drawdown, margin usage, and overall risk.

Neither the minimum deposit of 300 USD nor the recommended deposit of 1,000 USD guarantees that an account will survive a particular market movement.

Backtests, historical results, and previous live performance are not guarantees of future profits. Broker conditions, spread, slippage, swap, commission, tick data, and market behavior can significantly affect results.

Test the EA thoroughly on a demo account first. Only use capital whose complete loss you can afford financially and emotionally.

Devils Contract does not provide financial advice and does not represent a profit guarantee. Responsibility for installation, settings, broker selection, lot size, and trading remains entirely with the user.