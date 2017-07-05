Currency Strength Matrix

4.5

THE ONLY CURRENCY STRENGTH INDICATOR THAT IS BASED ON PRICE ACTION. DESIGNED FOR TREND, MOMENTUM & REVERSAL TRADERS

This indicator reads price action to confirm trend and strength. Advanced multi-currency and multi-time frame indicator that shows you simply by looking at one chart, every currency pair that is trending and the strongest and weakest currencies driving those trends.


For full details on how to use this indicator, and also how to get a FREE chart tool, please see user manual HERE.


This indicator intelligently reads the price action of 28 currency pairs simultaneously in any time frame in real time, so you always know the strongest and weakest currencies to pair together. Currency Strength Matrix establishes a currencies true strength by reading price action and cyclicity to determine trend, the only true method for identifying trend.

The most important factor in currency trading is each currencies relative strength. A major benefit currency traders have over traders of other markets, is that YOU can pre-select which currencies they wish to pair together to give YOU the highest probability for a successful outcome. Without understanding a currencies core strength, the pairings you choose are less likely to succeed.

Currency Strength Matrix works with 8 major currencies (USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, NZD & CHF) which combined make a total of 28 currency pairs which you can trade using this indicator (check our screenshots below for full pairs list).

Each currency is ranked from +7 to -7 in each time frame. +7 indicating that a currency is in an uptrend against all 7 other major currencies with -7 indicating it is in a downtrend against all 7 other major currencies. The scores change when a new trend is created or an existing trend is broken.



How to trade using the Currency Strength Matrix

Currency Strength Matrix can be used in conjunction with any existing trend strategy. Currency strength precedes a strategy, which means it will help you choose which pair to trade before implementing your existing strategy.

Tips.

  1. Pair together a strong currency with positive scores of 5, 6 or 7, with a weak currency with negative scores of -5, -6 or -7. These conditions will ensure you always trading with the existing trend.
  2. Pair a currency crossing up through the 0 line, meaning it is increasing in strength, with another currency crossing down through the 0 line, meaning it is increasing in weakness. These conditions will have you trading at the midpoint of new trends.
  3. For early entry into new trends look to pair a strong currency which is losing strength (was a 7 and dropped to 6) with a weak currency gaining strength (a -7 that has just increase to -6). These conditions are the most aggressive but will have you trading right at the beginning of new trends.


Indicator parameters

  • Draw Labels: You can choose to turn off all currency scores and Matrix table and just use the indicator lines.
  • Draw Matrix: This setting allows you to turn on and off the Matrix table on its own. When set to true it will show on the top right corner of your chart.
  • Label font size: You can choose the size of text in the Matrix table and currency scores.
  • Currency Label Color (for grid): This sets the color of the currency titles in X and Y axis of Matrix grid.
  • Data Label Color (for grid): This sets the color of the scores in Matrix grid.
  • How many bars to calculate: Set how many bars should be calculated and this will set how far the indicator lines extend back in history. You can increase this number if you wish for backtesting. We recommend a minimum of 50 bars.
  • ATR multiplier for over-sized detection: This has been added to eliminate any anomaly/over-sized bars from the chart (over-sized bars greater than chosen ATR will not be counted in cycles analysis) so that we can still focus on the true cycles. The default is 3x ATR, but this can be amended to take into account larger or smaller bars. We recommend 3 as a starting point for all users. ATR 14 is the setting used.
  • Initial calculation frequency: This is the speed in which the 300 bars are read on first load. Can be adjusted between 1 and 10 seconds.
  • Final calculation frequency: This is the frequency in which the indicator checks price action for changes in cycles and therefore scores after all bars have been fully loaded.


Reviews 28
ibzwelfare
346
ibzwelfare 2023.02.05 17:21 
 

Absolutely amazing. This Indicator and the other 3 that I also got which are trend viewer pro, cycle finder and easy draw are all so useful and beneficial. It by far has helped me with my decision making and supported me in understanding market structure for sure. All these indicators have made my trading more than ever easier. I am indeed grateful to Ray for such indicators. I also got the seasonality course on Udemy by Ray last year which was awesome and informative and has for sure changed my approach to the financial markets. My request is that Ray does a course on COT, as combination of seasonality with COT is extra confirmation. Highly recommend as I am hard to please.

1dodger
24
1dodger 2023.01.18 13:41 
 

A great indicator, and one that very quickly and easily shows relative currency strength over all time frames. Saves so much time over doing this manually and quickly shows higher probability trade set-ups.

josedan
349
josedan 2022.07.27 17:58 
 

This is by far the best currency strength meter in the market. Based on pure price action

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
Indicators
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
ORB Seeker
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
4 (1)
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
Indicators
The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
XAUUSd Reaper Mt4
Ibrahim Aljaref
Indicators
XAUUSD Reaper is a trading indicator developed for Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The indicator is designed to simplify chart analysis by displaying clear BUY and SELL signals directly on the chart. It provides traders with an organized visual environment for following XAUUSD price movement and identifying potential changes in market direction. XAUUSD Reaper can be used on any timeframe. Recommended Timeframe: M15 The M15 timeframe is recommended for general use because it provides a practical
Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
PZ Turning Points MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Indicators
Identify key turning points with reliable fractal analysis This indicator examines the price structure of fractals of different periods to determine possible reversal points in the market, providing timing to positional traders that already have a fundamental or technical valuation model. Unlike its younger brother, Reversal Fractals , this indicator won't miss reversals because of the period selected, and will find reversal fractals on a zig-zag fashion, ignoring those reversals which do not
Forex Gump Laser
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
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Trend Viewer Pro MT5
Raymond Gilmour
Indicators
SEE THE TREND ON EVERY TIME FRAME. INTELLIGENT INDICATOR READS PRICE ACTION TO SPOT TRUE MARKET CYCLES AND TREND. This advanced multi-currency and multi-time frame indicator,   reads trend in real-time   so you always know the trends of the markets   you want to trade.  ​Trend-Viewer Pro has been specifically designed to read the trend of   every time frame   and   every market , simultaneously, making it much easier for you to find markets with   time frame correlation , so you can focus on th
Trend Viewer Pro
Raymond Gilmour
5 (4)
Indicators
SEE THE TREND ON EVERY TIME FRAME. INTELLIGENT INDICATOR READS PRICE ACTION TO SPOT TRUE MARKET CYCLES AND TREND. This advanced multi-currency and multi-time frame indicator, reads trend in real-time so you always know the trends of the markets you want to trade.  ​Trend-Viewer Pro has been specifically designed to read the trend of every time frame and every market , simultaneously, making it much easier for you to find markets with time frame correlation , so you can focus on the best markets
CycleFinderPro
Raymond Gilmour
5 (1)
Indicators
Update - Version 6.0 brings the popular MT4 version over to MT5, with all the same features still available.  Cycle Finder Pro   is a chart reading indicator and is designed for   trend and pattern traders . Chart reading is time consuming and complex and requires knowledge of   price action ,   cyclicity,  and   time frame correlation .   Cycle Finder Pro   reads all this in one simple indicator so you can spot trend and chart patterns much easier and much faster.  To know if a trend exists on
Cycle Finder Pro
Raymond Gilmour
5 (11)
Indicators
Update - Version 4.0 now includes trend change signal. Indicator will tell you the current trend on all charts. Update - Version 5.0 now includes alerts for mt4, push and email notifications.  Cycle Finder Pro is a chart reading indicator and is designed for trend and pattern traders . Chart reading is time consuming and complex and requires knowledge of price action , cyclicity,  and time frame correlation . Cycle Finder Pro reads all this in one simple indicator so you can spot trend and char
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THI YEN
23
THI YEN 2024.10.23 09:58 
 

I want to refund for this app. I could not use it and apply it after 100 times.

ibzwelfare
346
ibzwelfare 2023.02.05 17:21 
 

Absolutely amazing. This Indicator and the other 3 that I also got which are trend viewer pro, cycle finder and easy draw are all so useful and beneficial. It by far has helped me with my decision making and supported me in understanding market structure for sure. All these indicators have made my trading more than ever easier. I am indeed grateful to Ray for such indicators. I also got the seasonality course on Udemy by Ray last year which was awesome and informative and has for sure changed my approach to the financial markets. My request is that Ray does a course on COT, as combination of seasonality with COT is extra confirmation. Highly recommend as I am hard to please.

1dodger
24
1dodger 2023.01.18 13:41 
 

A great indicator, and one that very quickly and easily shows relative currency strength over all time frames. Saves so much time over doing this manually and quickly shows higher probability trade set-ups.

josedan
349
josedan 2022.07.27 17:58 
 

This is by far the best currency strength meter in the market. Based on pure price action

headwinds
49
headwinds 2022.01.17 15:29 
 

This is a review of the Currency Strength Matrix indicator, but it also applies to Trend-Viewer Pro and Cycle Finder Pro, all of which I have purchased from Ray and his team. Without a doubt they are in my view the best price action indicators available if you want to identify solid trading opportunities and avoid entering the wrong trades at the wrong time. After identifying possible trades it is still essential that you carry out due diligence and stick to your proven trading plan. As for customer service, their response and communication is great and definitely warrants a five star rating.

76773
282
76773 2021.11.25 19:07 
 

Amazing tool and very reliable, I would just add that future updates and upgrades may include Commodities, Indices and Possibly Exotics and Cryptos just like like the Trend and Cycle tools work for all Instruments, this can be adapted.

chinedu Aligekwe
131
chinedu Aligekwe 2021.08.02 03:28 
 

Please I added the indicator to my live chart and I can't see it, I am doing something wrong?

Indy1977 Singh
63
Indy1977 Singh 2021.02.18 14:42 
 

Good indicator. Well done Guys.

allnetllc
61
allnetllc 2020.11.08 07:38 
 

Accurate and reliable tool! The only thing that I appreciate even more is the GREAT ongoing customer support of Ray Gilmour and his MMC team... and his ongoing commitment to keep making the indicator even better and better. Highly recommend.

Formateck desk
103
Formateck desk 2020.07.29 20:31 
 

Excellent produit, c'est le meilleurs de très loin de tout ce que j'ai acheté.Vous pouvez gagner de l'argent sans pb il faut prendre le temps de bien l'utiliser

Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
2045
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin 2020.05.30 11:03 
 

I used many similar tools and problem is always the same. What period/settings to set? Market is dynamic and always changing. There are so many currency strength indicators out there based on "secret" indicators, proprietary indicators and standard indicators and they all will LOSE money in the long run because even if you manage to find profitable settings then after market dynamics change losing will be your undesired friend again. The only "thing" which works under ALL market conditions is? Correct. PRICE ACTION! No need to look for optimal settings EVER. NO need to optimize anything ever! This indicator will work forever under ALL market conditions, pairs, TFs etc... The only currency strength indicator you will ever need! An absolute Masterpiece! A true game changer. Example Strategy: Look for pairs which show Base currency is stronger than quote currency on H4,D1 AND W1. Now look for entry on M5-H1 TFs and buy low and sell high here! Best indicator in the market! Period.

AdamSnailham
75
AdamSnailham 2020.05.11 04:32 
 

Honest Seller. Great customer service...

Paulweggy
24
Paulweggy 2019.12.19 10:35 
 

The Currency Strength Indicator is very useful for identifying trends and as a check for ensuring that you do not trade currencies that are both strong or weak. It can be different with different brokers but this is down to spreads and is not a fault of the Indicator. I am now incorporating it into my trading plan for Forex and it becomes the starting point for any trades that I will make. Best regards, Paul

brian_pelton
217
brian_pelton 2019.07.06 04:37 
 

I purchased this last night and used the indicator during the NY session. Since I'm a correlation junkie, Raymond made a pure work of genius!! I've seen so many currency indicators but this is the best I've ever seen. I trade anywhere from the Daily down to the 15 min. Simply put, you are covered here. I had 4 winning trades today that added 7% to my account balance. I knew what pairs to trade at any given time. If this had alerts, it would be perfection. I'm going to crush the market with this!! Thank you Raymond!!!

Aneek Mollah
297
Aneek Mollah 2019.06.28 11:59 
 

Excellent tool, well thought out, easy to use, saves a lot of time comparing each charts manually. Superior to others and better value for money.Combined with cycle finder pro, its a great tool.

melmanser
24
melmanser 2019.05.24 00:07 
 

Hi Raymond,

Just wanted to say what a fantastic tool this really is, it's really helped my trading being able to make sure with much more clarity that I'm trading the best pairs!

Brilliant work!!

Many thanks, Mel

Hassan
482
Hassan 2019.02.08 20:10 
 

Not good for me and bad . I do not recommend it at all .

Update.

The owner of the indicator is asleep. There is no support or update for this indicator. Which I did not benefit from.

sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2019.02.08 14:25 
 

Good indicator.

Alex Serrog
204
Alex Serrog 2018.12.22 06:24 
 

This is a great tool!! a must have for serious traders..Trend(✔) Momentum(✔) Strength(✔) in combination with price action structure and weekly/monthly pivots.. stress free trading indeed. Thanks Raymond for this great tool.

Alex

jeridferranti
21
jeridferranti 2018.12.05 03:52 
 

This is unfortunate that I have to leave one star but I have to. The indicator itself (when it actually works) is great. However, it continuously disappears from my charts. Not the entire indicator just the most important aspects of it. I would give this indicator five stars if I would stay on my chart for longer than a day. It works on only a select number of charts and will not appear on the others. The sad part is that I had it on every chart that I use and then out of nowhere it all went blank. It will just show "Grid analysis" and nothing else. So the indicator is there I just cannot see it. I have deleted, re-downloaded and tried many other things as well with no luck. So bottom line is that even a crappy indicator is better than this one since I can rarely see it. If somehow this problem is fixed and it works consistently then I will post another review. But for now I would save my hundred dollars if I were you.

12
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