CCI Speed oscillator mt

Crypto_Forex Indicator "CCI Speed" for MT4, No Repaint.





- The calculation of this indicator is based on equations from physics. CCI Speed is the 1st derivative of CCI itself.

- Commodity_Channel_Index (CCI) measures the difference between the current price and the historical average price.

- CCI Speed is good for scalping entries into the direction of main trend: use it in combination with any suitable trend indicators, for example EMA20 and EMA50 as it is on pictures.

- CCI Speed indicator shows how fast CCI itself changes its direction - it is very sensitive.

- If CCI Speed indicator's value is < 0: speed is negative; if CCI Speed indicator's value is > 0: speed is positive.

- Indicator has built-in Mobile and PC alerts.





This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.