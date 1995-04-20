CCI Speed oscillator mt
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 1.5
- Activations: 10
Crypto_Forex Indicator "CCI Speed" for MT4, No Repaint.
- The calculation of this indicator is based on equations from physics. CCI Speed is the 1st derivative of CCI itself.
- Commodity_Channel_Index (CCI) measures the difference between the current price and the historical average price.
- CCI Speed is good for scalping entries into the direction of main trend: use it in combination with any suitable trend indicators, for example EMA20 and EMA50 as it is on pictures.
- CCI Speed indicator shows how fast CCI itself changes its direction - it is very sensitive.
- If CCI Speed indicator's value is < 0: speed is negative; if CCI Speed indicator's value is > 0: speed is positive.
- Indicator has built-in Mobile and PC alerts.
This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.