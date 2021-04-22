Theq HAG

5

THEQ HAG Indicator.

- THEQ HAG Indicator has profit maximization and loss minimization math algorithm displaying signals. Full description in video and screenshots.

- Trading with the Trend with Signals and Take Profit Alert signals.

- This Indicator never recalculates, Repaints, back Repaints, or Delays after bar is closed.

- All Timeframes and Currency Pairs.

Reviews 6
Trade2222
1312
Trade2222 2023.05.26 22:33 
 

no Writing from selller since one Week :/

Develooper have Holliday sry for Bad Writing.

Seller Write fast an Code fast :)

tanayakumar
25
tanayakumar 2023.03.11 06:19 
 

Great indicator and great author I have never seen such response and support from any author before 😍

riku777
328
riku777 2021.07.07 20:16 
 

Great indicator, backtested the the indicator and the results are amazing

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Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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THEQ Volumen
Luis Alberto Vazquez Carpio
5 (1)
Indicators
THEQ Volume is a volume oscillator. Trade following trends or possible reversal. THEQ Volume also includes THEQ Volume Arrows, indicator with signals and alerts, and THEQ Volume EA for real / demo, backtesting and optimizing or make your own strategy. Additional indicator and Robot EA are shipped separately after payment. THEQ Volume does not repaint, has no lag and the signals never disappear when the candle closes. It also has a pre-signal to be ready and get into the market fast. You will hav
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Trade2222
1312
Trade2222 2023.05.26 22:33 
 

no Writing from selller since one Week :/

Develooper have Holliday sry for Bad Writing.

Seller Write fast an Code fast :)

Luis Alberto Vazquez Carpio
516
Reply from developer Luis Alberto Vazquez Carpio 2023.05.29 10:57
Hi Trade2222: You are right. I´m so sorry for that. I have been working traveling with a bad mobile connection. You have all info in PM.
tanayakumar
25
tanayakumar 2023.03.11 06:19 
 

Great indicator and great author I have never seen such response and support from any author before 😍

riku777
328
riku777 2021.07.07 20:16 
 

Great indicator, backtested the the indicator and the results are amazing

Luis Alberto Vazquez Carpio
516
Reply from developer Luis Alberto Vazquez Carpio 2021.07.08 12:49
Thank you very much for your words 💖😍🙏👍
Nguyen Le Xuan Long
439
Nguyen Le Xuan Long 2021.06.03 13:07 
 

Good indicator, but It don't have push notification.

Luis Alberto Vazquez Carpio
516
Reply from developer Luis Alberto Vazquez Carpio 2021.06.20 12:38
Download a new version 1.2 Alerts option, push notificaction and email.
David Julio Cuenca Oliver
1490
David Julio Cuenca Oliver 2021.05.19 10:16 
 

Indicator highly recommended ... provides very good inputs ... very happy with the purchase :)

Luis Alberto Vazquez Carpio
516
Reply from developer Luis Alberto Vazquez Carpio 2021.05.24 12:38
😍🙏👍💖
Souvik
284
Souvik 2021.05.12 08:09 
 

Very good indicator. can be used as a standalone or combined with other indicators.

Luis Alberto Vazquez Carpio
516
Reply from developer Luis Alberto Vazquez Carpio 2021.05.12 11:17
Thank you very much for your review 💖.
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