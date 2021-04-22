Theq HAG
- Indicators
-
Luis Alberto Vazquez CarpioTHEQ FOREX.
Professional Tools for Professional Traders.
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 14 February 2022
- Activations: 5
THEQ HAG Indicator.
- THEQ HAG Indicator has profit maximization and loss minimization math algorithm displaying signals. Full description in video and screenshots.
- Trading with the Trend with Signals and Take Profit Alert signals.
- This Indicator never recalculates, Repaints, back Repaints, or Delays after bar is closed.
- All Timeframes and Currency Pairs.
no Writing from selller since one Week :/
Develooper have Holliday sry for Bad Writing.
Seller Write fast an Code fast :)