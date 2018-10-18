RSI Mtf

RSI Mtf

This is a multi-frame version of the standard indicator "Relative Strength Index".

Here, the same ideology is implemented, as in other indicators of the author, such as "Ma_Multi", "CCI MTF", "DeMarker Mtf", "Force Multi".
Their common distinguishing feature is the observance of the correct time scale.
In the indicator window you can create any set of timeframes, and the scale of each will always correspond to
the scale of the current price chart.
This way you can see the overall situation quickly, and as it really is.

Indicator is tested on Just2trade

Parameters:
  • RsPeriod - RSI calculation period.
  • Redraw - enable/disable auto redrawing after closing each candle.
  • M1 - show/hide minute chart
  • M5 - show/hide 5- minute chart
  • M15 - show/hide the 15-minute chart
  • M30 - show/hide the 30-minute chart
  • H1 - show/hide hourly chart
  • H4 - show/hide 4-hour chart
  • D1 - show/hide the daily chart
  • W1 - show/hide the weekly chart
  • MN - show/hide the monthly chart

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