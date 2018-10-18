RSI Mtf

This is a multi-frame version of the standard indicator "Relative Strength Index".

Ma_Multi", "CCI MTF", "DeMarker Mtf", "Force Multi". Here, the same ideology is implemented, as in other indicators of the author, such as "", "", "", "".

Their common distinguishing feature is the observance of the correct time scale.

In the indicator window you can create any set of timeframes, and the scale of each will always correspond to

the scale of the current price chart.

This way you can see the overall situation quickly, and as it really is.

Indicator is tested on Just2trade

Parameters:

RsPeriod - RSI calculation period.

- calculation period. Redraw - enable/disable auto redrawing after closing each candle.

- enable/disable auto redrawing after closing each candle. M1 - show/hide minute chart

- show/hide minute chart M5 - show/hide 5- minute chart

- show/hide 5- minute chart M15 - show/hide the 15-minute chart

- show/hide the 15-minute chart M30 - show/hide the 30-minute chart

- show/hide the 30-minute chart H1 - show/hide hourly chart

- show/hide hourly chart H4 - show/hide 4-hour chart

- show/hide 4-hour chart D1 - show/hide the daily chart

- show/hide the daily chart W1 - show/hide the weekly chart

- show/hide the weekly chart MN - show/hide the monthly chart



