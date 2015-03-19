BB St Dev

BB St Dev is analogous to the Bollinger indicator.

Upper and lower parts of the Bollinger channel are calculated by means of iStdDev.

iStdDev is a standard indicator of МetaТrader 4.

Moving average has a special smoothing algorithm.

Settings

  • M - period of Moving average
  • BandsDeviations parameter - channel generation factor. Apart from classic Bollinger Bands, BandsDeviations can possess any value here.
  • Visio parameter
    • If Visio = False, this indicator will coincide with the Bollinger Bands indicator.
    • If Visio = True, this indicator will show points for possible orders opening.

How to configure this indicator

  1. Make a choice in: Charts =>Indicators List =>BBand St Dev=>Edit.
  2. The indicator's window will appear.
  3. Set parameters.
  4. Create a template: Charts =>Template =>Save Template.
